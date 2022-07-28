ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Dual boutique Fabulous Nobodies, Mad Finds, Yo! now open in downtown Round Rock

By Brooke Sjoberg
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock location of Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar opening planned Sept. 13

The first Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar location in Round Rock will open in September, according to the company. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar will open to the public in Round Rock on Sept. 13, according to a company representative. A former Mellow Mushroom location at 2600 N. I-35 is being renovated to accommodate the cocktail bar and restaurant. In November, representatives of Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar told Community Impact Newspaper there were too many factors at play to state when construction will start or finish, estimating that the restaurant would open in the spring.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Eater

Ask Eater: Where Can I Find Prime Rib in Austin?

Dear Eater — I am and have been on the hunt for quite some time for one of those old-school slabs of prime rib. Not a prime rib sandwich, not a prime rib taco, but a thick medium-rare slab of prime rib and a baked potato...maybe a salad bar.
AUSTIN, TX
roundtherocktx.com

Save the Date for the Round Rock Chalk Walk Arts Festival

SAVE THE DATE FOR ARTS FUN: We’re looking forward to celebrating creativity and community with you at this year’s Round Rock Chalk Walk Arts Festival in October. Visit our official festival website for more info, plus you can find our online applications for vendor/performer/chalk muralist/sponsorship: www.chalkwalk.org.
ROUND ROCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Business
City
Seguin, TX
City
Round Rock, TX
City
Austin, TX
Round Rock, TX
Business
Round Rock, TX
Lifestyle
Fast Casual

Kona Grill opens ghost kitchen

The One Group Hospitality Inc., which owns Kona Grill and Bao Yum, is opening a delivery and carry-out only location in Austin through its partnership with Reef Kitchens, an operator of virtual restaurants, logistics and proximity hubs in North America. "This is the first time The One Group is partnering...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Little Caesars now open in San Marcos

A new Little Caesars is now open at 110 E. Martin Luther King Drive, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) A new Little Caesars is now open at 110 E. Martin Luther King Drive, San Marcos. There will be a grand opening ceremony Aug. 2. Little Caesars is known for...
SAN MARCOS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boutiques#The Round Rock#The Gonzales Inquirer#The Daily Texan#Tx#The University Of Texas
CW33

Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
Community Impact Austin

Barajas Insurance Group LLC and Medicare Resource Center now open in Southwest Austin after relocation

After spending the last year on hiatus, the business has opened in a new location in Southwest Austin. (Courtesy Barajas Insurance Group LLC and Medicare Resource Center) Barajas Insurance Group LLC and Medicare Resource Center has reopened in a new location at 2500 W. William Cannon Drive, Ste. 101, Austin. With Medicare open enrollment approaching in October, licensed agents at Barajas can offer advice and information to Medicare-eligible people on their prescription and health plans. They connect clients to major insurance carriers, go over options for Medicare Advantage with prescription coverage plans and marketplace health insurance plans for people under 65. The company was previously located near I-35 and Oltorf Street.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers

If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Willie's Grill and Icehouse coming to Kyle

The new location of Willie's Grill and Icehouse will be located at 19200 I-35, Kyle. (Courtesy Parkway Construction) The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional-use permit for the construction of a Willie's Grill and Icehouse July 26. The new build will be located at 19200 I-35, Kyle, next...
KYLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy