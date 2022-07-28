Dual boutique Fabulous Nobodies, Mad Finds, Yo! now open in downtown Round Rock

communityimpact.com
Round Rock location of Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar opening planned Sept. 13
The first Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar location in Round Rock will open in September, according to the company. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar will open to the public in Round Rock on Sept. 13, according to a company representative. A former Mellow Mushroom location at 2600 N. I-35 is being renovated to accommodate the cocktail bar and restaurant. In November, representatives of Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar told Community Impact Newspaper there were too many factors at play to state when construction will start or finish, estimating that the restaurant would open in the spring.
Amy's Ice Creams Cedar Park location now open
Amy's Ice Creams opened a Cedar Park location May 6. (Courtesy Giant Noise Public Relations) Amy’s Ice Creams opened at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. J200, Cedar Park, on May 6. The shop is located in the 1890 Ranch shopping center where Gigi’s Cupcakes was previously. The Cedar...
Ask Eater: Where Can I Find Prime Rib in Austin?
Dear Eater — I am and have been on the hunt for quite some time for one of those old-school slabs of prime rib. Not a prime rib sandwich, not a prime rib taco, but a thick medium-rare slab of prime rib and a baked potato...maybe a salad bar.
Save the Date for the Round Rock Chalk Walk Arts Festival
SAVE THE DATE FOR ARTS FUN: We’re looking forward to celebrating creativity and community with you at this year’s Round Rock Chalk Walk Arts Festival in October. Visit our official festival website for more info, plus you can find our online applications for vendor/performer/chalk muralist/sponsorship: www.chalkwalk.org.
Kona Grill opens ghost kitchen
The One Group Hospitality Inc., which owns Kona Grill and Bao Yum, is opening a delivery and carry-out only location in Austin through its partnership with Reef Kitchens, an operator of virtual restaurants, logistics and proximity hubs in North America. "This is the first time The One Group is partnering...
Austin Planning Commission approves conditional-use permit for cocktail lounge on Rainey Street
The proposed building is 49 stories tall and includes office space, multifamily housing and a restaurant in addition to the cocktail lounge. (Courtesy Sabrina Nunez) On July 26, the Austin Planning Commission approved a conditional-use permit for a four-story cocktail bar at 80 Rainey St. in the historic Rainey Street district.
Little Caesars now open in San Marcos
A new Little Caesars is now open at 110 E. Martin Luther King Drive, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) A new Little Caesars is now open at 110 E. Martin Luther King Drive, San Marcos. There will be a grand opening ceremony Aug. 2. Little Caesars is known for...
Blue Starlite Drive-In battles record temperatures to stay in business
AUSTIN, Texas — "This is it. This is what I've dedicated my life in Austin to: The Blue Starlite,” Josh Frank said. Frank has been living his dream on the big screen for the past 13 years. "I don't know if Tim (event staff) would say it's worth...
Lady Bird Lake rooftop restaurant slated for late-summer opening
West Riverside is getting a lavish new restaurant offering coastal European food and rooftop views of Lady Bird Lake. Located on the roof of The Loren residences at Lady Bird Lake, Nido, 1211 W. Riverside Dr., is slated to open in late September 2022 and serve breakfast, lunch, brunch, dinner and a full bar.
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
RECORD: Austin just experienced its hottest July
That mean temperature of 90.6º for July 2022 was a full 4.8º warmer than an average July in Austin and almost a full degree warmer than the previous hottest July, the one we experienced in 2011.
2 Central Texas breweries are closing their doors at end of July
One has already shutdown, the other will close on Sunday.
Anticipated Detroit-style pizza restaurant finally unboxes first San Antonio location
San Antonio’s pizza scene is getting a little more square … or in this case, rectangle. Next week, Alamo City welcomes its first-ever Via 313, the celebrated Austin-based chain famed for its deep dish pies, Fanta, and other Midwest favorites. For its first foray into South Texas (we...
Barajas Insurance Group LLC and Medicare Resource Center now open in Southwest Austin after relocation
After spending the last year on hiatus, the business has opened in a new location in Southwest Austin. (Courtesy Barajas Insurance Group LLC and Medicare Resource Center) Barajas Insurance Group LLC and Medicare Resource Center has reopened in a new location at 2500 W. William Cannon Drive, Ste. 101, Austin. With Medicare open enrollment approaching in October, licensed agents at Barajas can offer advice and information to Medicare-eligible people on their prescription and health plans. They connect clients to major insurance carriers, go over options for Medicare Advantage with prescription coverage plans and marketplace health insurance plans for people under 65. The company was previously located near I-35 and Oltorf Street.
Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers
If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
Juvenile Male Dead In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Round Rock (Round Rock, TX)
The Round Rock Police Department is currently investigating a multi-vehicle accident that took place at the intersection of Louis Henna Boulevard and La Frontera Boulevard on Sunday.
$250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Central Texas
Well, if the Longhorns aren't in football season quite yet, someone needs to do some winning in Central Texas and it might as well be in the city the University of Texas calls home.
Willie's Grill and Icehouse coming to Kyle
The new location of Willie's Grill and Icehouse will be located at 19200 I-35, Kyle. (Courtesy Parkway Construction) The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional-use permit for the construction of a Willie's Grill and Icehouse July 26. The new build will be located at 19200 I-35, Kyle, next...
