Multiple Arrested After Eden Shooting

abc45.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Speed Up Your Recovery at Greensboro CryotherapyThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Get Pain Relief from Cupping Therapy at Paradox WellnessThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
The Best Hikes near Winston-SalemThe Planking TravelerWinston-salem, NC
The Best Spots for Bubble Tea in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Explore Flotation Therapy and more at Greensboro's self-care haven - Sonder Mind & BodyThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
abc45.com
Suspect Caught After Piedmont Circle Shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sunday morning, Winston-Salem Police responded to a shooting at 2783 Piedmont Circle. Officers arrived on scene and located victim #1, Ms. Kirah Latisha Upson, seated in her vehicle suffering from a gunshot to her abdomen. She was immediately transported to a local medical facility by Forsyth County EMS. Reportedly, she had been shot at by Belvin Leon Smith, II.
abc45.com
Armed Robber Arrested in Reidsville
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — On Sunday, Reidsville Police were called to the 700 block of South Scales Street with an armed robbery in progress. Julio Remone Mickel of Greensboro was arrested and charged with the following:. Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Possession...
abc45.com
Silver Alert for Winston-Salem man
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officers need your help finding a missing man. Officers said 62-year-old Thomas O'Neal Covington was last seen Sunday morning on Barbra Jane Avenue. They are worried, because he suffers from cognitive issues. If you have seen him contact the Winston-Salem Police Department.
abc45.com
Winston-Salem Police investigate another weekend shooting
Winston-Salem, NC — Winston-Salem Police are investigating another shooting that happened in the Sampans Chinese Restaurant at 985 Peters Creek Parkway. The business was closed during the time of the shooting, the parking lot is adjacent the Skay Discotheque. There was a food truck operating in the parking lot of Sampans, there was reportedly an argument or altercation between persons in the parking lot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man facing charges, victim identified in shooting outside Greensboro bar that left 1 dead
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead following a shooting Sunday at the Blind Tiger in Greensboro. The victim has been identified as Pedro Alegria, 19. Jason Leonard, 28, is facing charges for second degree murder after the shooting Sunday. Greensboro police got a call just after 2 a.m....
abc45.com
Greensboro Police are investigating the 2nd homicide for the weekend
Greensboro — Greensboro Police are investigating another shooting that left one person dead. Police arrived at the Blind Tiger Bar on 1819 Spring Garden Street in reference to a shooting. Officers located a gunshot victim who succumbed to his injury despite on scene medical assistance. No suspect information was...
abc45.com
Forsyth County Sheriff K9 Ranger Healing
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's Office K9 officer Ranger is making exceptionally quick recovery, per the Department's ">Facebook. In mid-July, Ranger suffered a few slipped spinal discs, leading to a severed artery. These injuries were very much life threatening, so Ranger was in intensive care at Carolina Vet Specialists.
abc45.com
One person injured after shooting in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem, NC — Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured. Police responded to 418 Waughtown St., in reference to a shooting. While police were responding to the shooting a victim with multiple gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital stating he was shot at 418 Waughtown St. The victim was transported to the hospital in a private car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc45.com
One man dead after early morning shooting
Greensboro — Greensboro Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday morning. Police arrive at 2500 West Gate City Blvd around 2:21 a.m., when officers arrived on scene they found 41-year-old Joyeil Glover suffering from life threating gun shot wounds. Glover was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Comments / 0