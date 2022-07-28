Multiple Arrested After Eden Shooting

Winston-Salem, NC — Winston-Salem Police are investigating another shooting that happened in the Sampans Chinese Restaurant at 985 Peters Creek Parkway. The business was closed during the time of the shooting, the parking lot is adjacent the Skay Discotheque. There was a food truck operating in the parking lot of Sampans, there was reportedly an argument or altercation between persons in the parking lot.

