Chippewa Falls ag educators earn recognition

Agriscience educators Caitlin Foster and Jeanna Burgan make up the entire agriscience department for the Chippewa Falls School District, teaching agricultural classes at the high school as well as some classes at the middle school.

They’re also two of the very best in the state.

This past June, Foster and Burgan were awarded the Outstanding Agricultural Education Award from the Wisconsin Association of Agricultural Educators. The award is given to agriculture educators who excel in the classroom as well as in the community.

The agriscience department has four different options for students to focus on: animal systems, plant systems, natural resources and food processing. The program contains 13 different classes that align those pathways.

The most popular classes are the animal systems classes. Burgan said many students are taking multiple ag classes, something that was especially apparent to her during the past school year.

The recognition is particularly special, since the teachers were nominated by their peers. Foster and Burgan’s nomination was made in June of 2021 by fellow area agricultural educators.

“(The application) involves a couple of pages of narrative. There are some key things we have to talk about with our program and describe and give examples of (it),” Burgan said.

Burgan said they were not expecting to win the award. It was still early in their partnership and they were “a little too new.” The award was a “someday goal” she hoped to achieve before retirement.

“Then we got a letter in the mail in February saying that we won. We were both shocked and thrilled and happy, but we were like ‘how did this happen?’” Burgan said. “Personally I’ve had 14 years of teaching and it is one of those things that, when you get up there in teaching years and you’ve worked hard, it’s that affirmation and that follow through.”

Foster said she did not expect to see the award any time soon, especially in her five years of teaching, and just as she enters her second at Chippewa Falls High School. Burgan has been teaching in Chippewa Falls for seven years.

The partnership began with the district’s student-intern teacher program, which recruits teachers who are finishing their university requirements. There are some similarities to a student teaching role. Foster was an intern in 2017 and the pair got along well from the beginning.

Following the transition from one to two faculty members in the agriculture department, Burgan was thrilled to hear Foster was hired.

“We have enough similarities, but we also have our differences that make us diverse. I think we balance each other pretty well,” Burgan said. “To me, it’s a special thing.”

To maintain the high quality of education agriscience students receive, Burgan said she is always looking for ways to learn new things. She participates in summer workshops and professional development courses in the agriscience field.

“This summer I went to a solar energy workshop so we could teach a little more about renewable energy resources,” Burgan said. “It was awesome. I was way outside my comfort zone which is what we want our students to do all of the time so we can explain to our students this is what you do as an adult.”

Burgan and Foster also will instruct sections of Earth science this school year, on top of the agriscience course load, to help out in the science department.

“Just like many other teachers, ag educators are asked to put on a lot of hats. So our workload is huge,” Foster said.

With the shortage of agricultural educators prevalent in Wisconsin, it’s important to recognize those that go above and beyond to support their students.

“Obviously we feel like what we do matters, but then for it to be shown and known is a big thing,” Foster said

“I think it’s important for our community to see its investment into our school is paying off,” Burgan said.

Four years ago, the Chippewa Falls School district passed a $69 million referendum for education building improvements. The high school used those referendum dollars to include a science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics building addition. The brand new addition houses the agriculture facilities for the district.

The addition includes a large classroom that allows both instructors to teach students at the same time, an animal stall that allows students to gain hands-on experience, as well as a large greenhouse that demonstrates sustainable growing practices. Everything produced in the greenhouse goes into school lunches.

The focus doesn’t stop when Burgan and Foster leave the classroom, either. They remain closely connected to agriculture outside of teaching.

“I don’t know if we do anything that’s not agriculture,” Foster said. “Ag kind of takes over your whole life.”

Foster owns a hobby farm and is the Horse Superintendent at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair.

“I always say that I have the best job ever,” Burgan said. “I do believe that we teach more challenging content. … The ag industry is huge and we’re supposed to be experts.”

Both Burgan and Foster agree that the recognition is a significant accomplishment, but the work doesn’t end here.

“It’s definitely a win for our agriculture program here and we’re just going to keep going up from here,” Foster said. “We’ve got a lot of goals.”