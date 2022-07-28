Asmodee pulls Pandemic from Nintendo eShop, disables online multiplayer in Catan

digg.com
digg.com
Indonesian Government Blocks Online Services For Steam, Epic Games And More
The blocks, which also affect the likes of Yahoo and PayPal, come after these companies failed to comply with a requirement related to Indonesia's content moderation laws in a timely manner.
digg.com
Who Won Every E3 Since 1995
Find out who won all but one of the shows, because 2020 didn’t have one. Updated with 2022!. Let me be perfectly clear: no one entity, person, game, product, piece of art, company, or thing can “win” an E3. You cannot win a convention that isn’t a real competition or match or contest. The silly idea that every year us gamers chronicle, in magazines and on the internet, a “winner” to E3 is preposterous, ridiculous, and downright criminal. But there is some credence to the thought that one press conference stood out from the others, but it’s usually in the toxic way fanboys pit conglomerates against each other like sports teams playing against each other.
digg.com
Sega’s Genesis Mini 2 Will Have 'One-Tenth' The Supply, Sega Says
US fans must import one at a cost of more than $120.
digg.com
Microsoft Hit With Gaming Revenue Decline, But Xbox Game Pass Still Prospeous
During its latest financial earnings call, Microsoft revealed a dip in overall gaming revenue, though Xbox Game Pass continues to grow.
digg.com
This Impressive Fan-made 'Star Wars: Jedi' VR Demo Shows Disney How It Should Be Done
Ian Higton tries out a demo for a fan-made remaster of "Star Wars: Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast."
digg.com
Inside The Studio Designing The Follow-Up To 'Hyper Light Drifter'
Danny O'Dwyer dives into the development process of their next game.
digg.com
'Final Fantasy 14' Player Beats Raid On Highest Difficulty Using A Dance Mat
Savage-tier Asphodelos was no match for a dance pad.
digg.com
11 Biggest Game Releases For August 2022
August is upon us, which means the summer is starting to wind down. But that doesn't mean that game releases are slowing down.
digg.com
'FIFA 23' Official Career Mode Deep Dive Trailer
The EA Sports 'FIFA' development team take you inside "FIFA 23" Career Mode to show you new features coming to player and manager career.
FIFA・
digg.com
'Elden Ring's' Malenia Used To Slice And Dice You A Whole Lot More
Anyone that's come face to face with Malenia in "Elden Ring" knows she's quite the doozy, but a recent datamine found that she used to be even tougher.
digg.com
Forever Young, Beautiful And Scandal-Free: The Rise Of South Korea's Virtual Influencers
The growing popularity of hyper-realistic "virtual" influencers is sparking debate over the future of advertising — and South Korea's demanding beauty standards.
digg.com
Get A 2TB M.2 Solid-State Drive For 64% Off
This top-rated NVMe drive from Samsung is on deep discount today at Amazon. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. If you need a good chunk of fast storage, it's hard to find a better deal than this Samsung 970 Evo Plus drive. With read speeds up to 3,500 MB per second, you're not going to have to wait very long for assets to load in editing apps, games or any massive file moves.
digg.com
All Around The World, Legos Crumble For Me
This is much, much cooler than any globe I've ever owned before. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Made from 2,585 pieces, this Lego Globe actually spins. And with special glow in the dark tiles, you can see the world like you've never seen it before.
digg.com
How To Fix Your Wi-Fi
A bad connection is especially frustrating at a time when so many of us rely on our home internet for everything. Here's how to troubleshoot it. Move your router to a more central location in your home if it's in a corner or blocked by large pieces or metal or electronics.
