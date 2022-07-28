ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Tempers flare between attorneys for Sandy Hook victim’s family, Alex Jones over use of Infowars videos

By Avery Travis
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cF2hS_0gwDkVTN00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just two days into testimony for Infowars host Alex Jones’ defamation trial, tensions boiled over between the attorneys on both sides.

The close of Wednesday’s court proceedings saw a face-to-face argument on the courtroom floor, over which videos from Jones’ Infowars show could be admitted as evidence in court.

The family of a child who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting is suing Jones for defamation and inflicting emotional damages, after Jones claimed the shooting was fake and called the parents of victims “crisis actors.” A judge already found Jones liable for those claims in a default judgment, citing his team’s “callous disregard” for court orders and refusal to produce documents in the case.

A jury has been called to decide how much Jones owes the family.

The attorneys ultimately exchanged strong words and even an obscene gesture after court was dismissed, but Wednesday’s disagreement began in front on the judge. The family’s attorney, Mark Bankston, made an objection to Jones’ attorney’s efforts to trying to admit certain videos as evidence.

Jones’ attorney, Andino Reynal, has previously expressed his desire to play full videos from Jones’ show.

During witness testimony on Wednesday, Bankston played several different video clips containing claims about Sandy Hook, made by Jones or guests of the show.

“Plaintiffs have chosen to play little clips from cherry-picked videos. They agreed before that those could come in. Now, I’m hearing for the first time that these can’t come in. They are relevant to showing the amount of emotional distress that was caused by these publications,” he said.

Bankston told the judge he never agreed to the admission of this evidence by the defense. Plus, he worried the videos might contain hearsay, which is information from other people that the witness cannot substantiate. Bankston told the judge that if he had known about this potential evidence before the trial, he could have gone through the videos and flagged portions containing hearsay.

“I would have done that, had he not agreed in open court that he would play them for ‘optional completeness,'” Bankston said.

Optional completeness, under the Texas Rules of Evidence, means that if one party introduces part of a conversation, writing, or recorded statement, the opposing party may inquire into any other part on the same subject and can introduce evidence that is necessary to explain the subject.

Bankston, visibly frustrated, told the judge he felt this evidence was not being admitted properly under the rules.

The judge directed them to go through the videos and decide what can legally be admitted as evidence now. The judge also told Reynal he could show more of the clips that had already been shown by Mr. Bankston.

“That’s how you do ‘optional completeness.’ You do the whole thing together,” she said.

On Tuesday during in his opening statements, Bankston told the jury there would not be enough time “if we were to sit down and try to watch all the videos” where Jones discussed the 2012 attack. The same day, Reynal told the jury the incident made up “less than one half of one percent” of all of Infowars’ content.

Reynal told the judge he had conversation where he thought Bankston agreed to the admission of the videos. Bankston disagreed.

“They are dishonest,” Reynal said.

“You are going to have to back that up,” the judge said, in addition to asking them to review various codes of conduct.

“For now, I am going to assume it’s been a rough day. Emotions are high. You are never going to do it again, and we are going to move on,” she said.

After the judge left the courtroom, a continuation of the argument was caught on camera. Eventually, one of the attorneys on the plaintiff’s team suggested they “cool down” and speak by phone.

Both attorneys declined to comment on the exchange, but KXAN did speak to Bankston outside the courtroom about how his clients were feeling.

“It’s difficult for them, but they knew this was coming. They have been sort of been emotionally preparing themselves to go through all of this, but it’s not easy. They know they are standing in for a lot of people right now. They know this case is bigger than them.”

He went on to say, “One of the things I have learned in this case, is these parents are the bravest people you will ever meet. They have lived in this media spotlight for years, and they know they need to finish this saga and finish it the right way.”

KXAN’s Avery Travis will provide live updates on the trial from the courtroom Thursday. Follow her tweets below.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man arrested after Clovis SWAT standoff Saturday

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release from the Clovis Police Department, Jesse Gomez was arrested by the Clovis Police Department, after the department and Gomez were involved in a SWAT standoff Saturday afternoon. According to the release, around 5:09 p.m. on Saturday, officers from the Clovis Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police release more info on body found in solid waste truck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Police Department released more information regarding the body found in a solid waste truck in central Amarillo in May. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers responded to the city of Amarillo’s Solid Waste Collection Station on the morning of May 17 after a body was found […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man’s body found on Will Rogers Turnpike

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Quapaw Nation Chief Marshall Charlie Addington confirmed a body had been found Friday on the Will Rogers Turnpike. “State Department of Transportation workers found the body in a ditch when they were picking up trash,” Addington said. Addington said the body was found on Quapaw Reservation land near mile marker 319. […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

What are this week’s rain chances?

Good afternoon, everyone! It was a warm day for us in Amarillo. Winds were light from the west-southwest today around 13 mph. The high for tomorrow will be around 96 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the 90’s range. We enter into a warm and dry pattern this week, but […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Flare
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Missing Endangered Advisory issued for Clovis woman

CLOVIS, N.M, (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a social media post from the Clovis Police Department, the New Mexico State Police has issued a Missing Endangered Adult Advisory for Samantha Mount of Clovis, New Mexico Sunday. Officials stated that Samantha Mount, a 58-year-old-female, is 5’06”,160 lbs with short pink hair. She was last seen on approximately July […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead after motorcycle rollover near Claude

CLAUDE, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Gordon Elmore of Wichita Falls was pronounced dead after a motorcycle rollover on US 287, seven miles outside of Claude, Friday morning. According to officials, around 9:25 a.m., Elmore was driving a Harley-Davidson Switchback traveling east on US 287 near CR […]
CLAUDE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Suspect arrested in connection to Saturday murder

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, a suspect connected to the death of 65-year-old Carlos Montenegro was arrested over the weekend. The police department detailed that Jesus Manuel Hernandez, Jr., was found by officers on Saturday in an apartment in the 1600 block of Dale Street. He was arrested on a murder […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy