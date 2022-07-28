Milwaukee Minute Arcade to highlight Milwaukee-area game developers tonight

www.gmtoday.com
John Suess Art Show
Free Art Show Featuring over 30 Paintings by Local Artist on Display at the Weyenberg Library in Mequon-Thiensville through August. Beginning today, a collection of works by local artist and retired librarian, John Suess, will be on display in the rotunda on the second floor of the Frank L. Weyenberg Library in Mequon-Thiensville.
New Berlin Police guarding Flame of Hope
NEW BERLIN — Athletes, coaches and law enforcement gathered at the New Berlin Police Department on Friday morning to support Special Olympics Wisconsin and carry the Flame of Hope in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. The run stretched just over one mile down the road, ending at Kwik Trip,...
Bret Micheals and special guest Frank Ray hit the main stage Friday night at the 2022 Washington County Fair
Bret Michaels headlined Friday night at the 2022 Washington County Fair with special guest Frank Ray. Ray, a country singer known for his 2021 hit "Country'd Look Good on You," also played the new single "Somebody Else's Whiskey." Michaels, who rose to fame as the frontman of the glam metal...
Billie Kay Coursume
Billie Kay Coursume, nee Tanger, of Hartford passed away on July 27, 2022. She was 78. Billie was born on October 2, 1943, to Harold and Gertrude Tanger in Kenosha. She grew up in Doylestown and attended Columbus High for two years, then graduated from Muskego High School in 1961. She worked varying jobs over the years, most notably at the Spartan-Atlantic’s department store sandwich shop, and at Micro-Design doing factory work. When Micro-Design moved operations to California, she went back to school and obtained an Associate Degree, with honors, in Accounting from Moraine Park Technical College.
Edward P. Wagner
Edward P. “Ed” Wagner, age 75, passed away of cancer at his home in Waukesha with his loving and devoted wife, Linda (Orgas) Wagner, by his side, together 52 1⁄2 years, married almost 49 years. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Edward P. Wagner and...
Craig A. Roberts
“He’s such a nice guy” is the comment made by so many people who have met Craig Roberts. Craig Anthony Roberts, age 58, of Jackson passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, after battling polycystic kidney and liver disease for many years. Craig was born on August 17,...
Waukesha police blotter: Bystander shot in eye by Orbeez gel gun
8:13 p.m. Saturday — A caller in the 3800 block of Rivers Crossing Drive reported kids were in the area shooting nerf guns and one of them hit the caller’s daughter in the eye. According to the log, Waukesha West students were involved in an “Orbeez War” where they were shooting water pellets at one another. They mistook an innocent bystander riding her bike home as someone involved. They shot Orbeez at her and struck her in the left eye. The injured denied any medical attention and no complaint was wished at this time. The father requested that all parties involved come to his house for an in-person apology, which was arranged. They were very apologetic, according to the log.
Mary Lynn Kallas
Mary Lynn Kallas, 81, of Waukesha, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, with her loving family by her side. She was born on August 26, 1940, the daughter of Robert and Dorothy Engel. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family; fishing with her husband, Jack; going to casinos and time with her grandchildren, especially her little “love bugs.”
