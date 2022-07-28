INTERVIEW: Kimora Barker raises awareness for Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

www.cbs46.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing childrenThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East CrownIBWAAAtlanta, GA
3 great steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
CBS 46
Barbershop provides free haircuts to help kids ‘look better and perform better’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With many back-to-school events happening in and around the metro Atlanta area, including a backpack drive in Union City, a Metropolitan Parkway barbershop provided school-aged children with school supplies and free haircuts. Many children lined up for the Atlanta City Gear “Cuts for Kids” event Sunday...
CBS 46
Mother’s Day pampering visit turns into nail salon nightmare
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Constance Zelaya had been looking forward to a day of pampering. “It was something I wanted to treat myself for Mother’s Day,” the metro Atlanta woman said of her visit to Nail Talk in Lindbergh Plaza on Piedmont Road. “That was a gift to myself.”
CBS 46
Back-to-school events in metro Atlanta offer hundreds of families relief amid rising inflation costs
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of students across the metro Atlanta area are now stocked up on school supplies for Monday’s first day of classes. Several groups and organizations are holding events in the coming weeks that in some cases offer free school supplies to help give you a lift as you get your student prepared to go back to school.
CBS 46
A day at the Georgia Aquarium for group of Afghan families living in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – It has been nearly one year since the U.S. pulled American troops out of Afghanistan. Many of the Afghan civilians who managed to escape are working to rebuild their lives here in the United States. Some now call Georgia home. An outing to the Georgia...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Dozens of families provided school supplies at MiAsia Symone’s backpack drive
UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) - With the school year just around the corner, several back-to-school drives and events have taken place in the metro Atlanta area this weekend. Dozens of families received back-to-school supplies at the back-to-school backpack drive and block party hosted by prominent Streetz 94.5 FM radio personality MiAsia Symone and the BMW of South Atlanta on Sunday.
CBS 46
Grammy award-winning singer Kandi Burruss provided supplies to 500 kids
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning singer and TV personality Kandi Burruss and her foundation Kandi Cares provided supplies to 500 children at the back-to-school giveaway at the Jefferson Park Recreation Center in East Point on Saturday. Kandi Cares collaborated with Goodr, Nouveaux, and Garner Trial Attorneys to give back...
CBS 46
Stockbridge Police Dept. to host ‘Inaugural National Night Out’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - This Tuesday, August 2, the Stockbridge Police Department will host its Inaugural National Night from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Clark Community Park located at 111 Davis Road in Stockbridge, Georgia. According to the City of Stockbridge, this free activity will be held in conjunction...
CBS 46
Atlanta’s Music Midtown 2022 canceled
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Music Midtown 2022 has been canceled. The festival issued a statement on social media stating the festival had been canceled “due to circumstances beyond [its] control.” It was originally scheduled for Sept. 17 and 18. Artists confirmed with CBS46 that they were told by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Hundreds of families provided with school supplies at Back-To-School Bash
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Public School students and teachers head back to the classroom on Monday and the district wants to make sure kids and their parents are ready for anything this fall through a Back-To-School Bash. Hundreds of families visited the Georgia World Congress Center to get free...
CBS 46
Public safety a major focus at Atlanta nightlife training
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Atlanta police and fire officials joined industry leaders and business owners at a nightlife training session to discuss ways to keep the city safer. As part of Atlanta’s nightlife division, Saturday’s training focused on de-escalation, active shooter situations and stopping life-threatening injuries...
CBS 46
Second GCPL Photo Annual Exhibition now taking submissions
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Gwinnett County Public Library’s second GCPL Photo Annual Exhibition is taking submissions. This year’s theme is “Jumping Through Time,” a theme focusing on “broad interpretations of literal or altered timelines.” The exhibition is accepting submissions through Aug. 15. Entries...
CBS 46
LOOK: House shaped like a guitar listed for sale in Fayetteville
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A home listed for sale in Fayetteville is getting national attention because of its unique shape. The guitar-shaped home is listed on the real estate market in Fayetteville, Georgia, for $789,000. The picture of the home was also posted on Instagram “Zillow Gone Wild” and has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Students, parents across metro Atlanta prepare for upcoming school year
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several school districts begin classes on Monday, including Atlanta Public Schools, Cobb County schools and Gwinnett County Schools. Ahead of the first day, various events were held across metro Atlanta to help families with school supplies. One parent, Miriam, who has three students at Atlanta Public...
CBS 46
University of West Georgia professor fired, charged with murdering student
City of Whiteville receives grant money to help improve drones’ capabilities. City of Whiteville receives grant money to help improve drones’ capabilities. Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!. FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Shane Smith tracks another flood threat. Updated: 58 minutes ago. Rain returns and...
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Bake Girl Magic visits CBS 46!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Bake Girl Magic might be the closest thing Atlanta baking has to a supergroup. Tasha Taylor of Sugar Hi Sweet Eats ‘n Treats and Christina Bjorn of Not Your Nana’s Bakery first teamed up for Netflix’s Sugar Rush competitive baking show. The pair frequently team up for television and live appearances such as Sugar Rush, Food Network’s The Big Bake and the Dessert Rush festival.
CBS 46
City votes on $7.6 million to move Forest Cove residents after missing relocation deadline
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta City Council approved 7.6 million dollars in American Rescue Act funds Monday to help residents at a deteriorating South Atlanta apartment complex. The council’s unanimous approval came the same day the city failed to meet its deadline of relocating residents. 63 of more than...
CBS 46
Cobb County Schools focus on safety as new school year kicks off
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Monday marks the first day of school in Cobb County and the superintendent made it clear that safety is a priority for the new year. “School safety is on the forefront of everyone’s mind after the tragedy in Uvalde,” said Superintendent Chris Ragsdale. Cobb...
CBS 46
Nuisance property ordinance vote could impact Atlanta nightlife businesses
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday, Atlanta city leaders are expected to meet with business owners to discuss a proposed ordinance that could potentially shut down businesses that have seen repeated gun violence. If this ordinance is passed, the city would have the authority to close establishments with two or...
CBS 46
Smaller Mega Millions prizes claimed at several metro Atlanta businesses
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While one lucky ticket in Illinois claimed the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, officials say the education system benefited and several smaller prize winners in metro Atlanta were recorded, including in Lithonia, Marietta, Stone Mountain and Tucker. According to Georgia Lottery officials, since the jackpot...
Comments / 0