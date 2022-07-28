Targeting the Violence: Livestream 7/28/22

mynbc15.com
WPMI
Teen requires surgery after altercation inside Mobile business
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile police are investigating after a teenager says a group of kids beat him in the bathroom of Get Air on Schillinger Road. The injuries were so severe he had to have surgery. Video we have seen but are not airing shows his arm being...
Man shot in Mobile Sunday dead
UPDATE: 9:44 PM: Mobile police have released new details about the man killed on Parkway Drive Sunday morning. Police say officers responded to the area near Dog River around 11:00 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found the 21-year-old in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later […]
WPMI
Police: Mobile man has car jacked from home by person he knows
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers observed a BOLO vehicle at the 1000 block of Satchel Paige Drive that was reported stolen from the 600 block of Eliza Jordan Road. The officer initiated lights and sirens, and the driver stopped...
WPMI
Every Saraland City School will have armed school resource officer
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — Students in Saraland City Schools head back to the classroom on Monday, Aug. 8. Every school will have an armed school resource officer, according to Saraland City Schools Superintendent Aaron Milner. The superintendent said the Saraland Police Department will patrol around schools throughout school days....
Shooting reported near Tillmans Corner restaurant early Monday morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after the report of a shooting early this morning. Officers heard the shots from their own precinct in Tillmans Corner AT 12:45 AM. Mobile Police put out the call for shots fired in the shopping center in Tillmans Corner which is the same area where Precinct 2 […]
WPMI
Mobile Police close out Youth Violence Prevention Week
The Mobile Police Department is joining forces with the community to close out Youth Violence Prevention Week. Many gathered at Ladd Peebles Stadium for their back-to-school rally against gun violence. Bookbags filled with school supplies were handed out, along with vendors and live music for all to enjoy. "You know...
Previous Fugitive of the Week turns himself in
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG’s Fugitive of the Week Dmarcus Howard, who was featured on July 25, turned himself in Tuesday, July 26 after the program was aired, according to officials with the United States Marshals Office. Here is previous information on Howard: Dmarcus Tyshawon Howard is wanted for Supervised Release Violation in the Southern […]
12-year-old leads Mobile police on chase in stolen car, arrested
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old boy was taken to Strickland Youth Center after he led officers with the Mobile Police Department on a car chase, according to officials. On Friday, Mobile police officers attempted to pull a car over that had been reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for […]
Crash across I-65 median in Mobile, 1 in custody
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — First responders are on scene of a crash on I-65 North that happened Friday night. Mobile Police and firefighters are on scene. Currently, a cluster of police cars is centered around the median. Concrete rubble can be seen strewn across the highway. A white car is parked, facing the oncoming traffic. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
‘Back 2 School’ backpack giveaway
As kids get ready to head back to school, an organization is looking to give back. ‘Back 2 School’ backpack giveaway and family fun day is this Saturday from 1-5 p.m. It all takes place on 505 Bayshore Ave. Mobile, Al. at the 505 Building. --- Download the...
WPMI
AltaPointe to expand mental health care in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — On Monday, Mobile County leaders gave the green light to spend nearly $60 million COVID relief funds. The money will help pay for 32 different projects, including parks, public safety and expanding mental health care. AltaPointe Health will receive $6 million of that and add psychiatric beds in Mobile.
WPMI
Third graders in Saraland City Schools reading at grade level, ranked #2 in Alabama
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — While more than 20% of 3rd graders across Alabama are not reading at grade level, Saraland City Schools right here in Mobile county ranked #2 in the state. Saraland City Schools scored 96% in the 2021-2022 Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program reading section for 3rd grade students.
Elberta man grateful after near-death vibrio experience, warns others
Like most folks who live in Baldwin County, Beau Cook from Elberta loved the water and all it brings. But, that water almost killed him when he contracted vibrio-vulnificous.
WPMI
Gulf Shores PD seeking state-of-the-art drone for law enforcement, search and rescue
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Gulf Shores first responders are hoping to add a brand-new life saving tool to their arsenal: state-of-the-art drones. The Gulf Shores Police Department already has a drone, but it is seeking a major upgrade, built specifically for first responders that has an infrared camera, and the ability to fly anytime for longer periods of time.
New homeless shelter opens in Pensacola
A new homeless shelter opened Friday in Pensacola.
WTGS
Alabama inmates drilling holes in jail walls to smuggle in items
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Inmates in Alabama have figured out a clever way to get things like lighters, cell phones and drugs inside the jail: drill through the wall. "Sometimes we have them knock out the same hole two and three times," said Mobile Metro Jail Warden Trey Oliver.
10 vehicle burglaries in Mobile, 3 arrested
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested three people after 10 cars were broken into at the 1000 block of Colonial Hills Drive Wednesday, July 27. Brendon Beaucene, 18, and two teens were arrested after officers were called to investigate the string of burglaries. Officers believe Beaucene, a 16 -year-old and 17-year-old broke into […]
1 shot in Daphne, police search for suspect
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police are on scene of a shooting where one person was injured. The shooting happened Wednesday, July 27, on Johnson Road in the Daphmont community, according to a Facebook post from the Daphne Police Department. Currently, police are searching for a suspect and confirmed “[the shooting] was not an mass […]
WEAR
Escambia Sheriff: 11-year-old kidnapping didn't happen; Suspect detained in Texas
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office now says an 11-year-old girl was not kidnapped overnight in Escambia County. Channel 3 reported Thursday morning on the alleged kidnapping of 11-year-old Banesa Irene Fernandez-Santis. Sheriff Chip Simmons said authorities believed she may be with 42-year-old Brijido Manriquez-Ortiz. Around 3 p.m., the...
Mobile family upset over murder suspect’s release for cancer treatment
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a homicide victim said they’re upset the man accused of killing their son is out of jail on bond. It’s been nine months since Teresa Ryals was able to hold her son. “The only way I can visit my son is if I go to the cemetery,” said […]
