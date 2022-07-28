Ukraine harvests 11.8 mln T grain so far, traders union says

www.agriculture.com
Related
Agriculture Online
Wheat, corn drop as first grain shipment leaves Ukraine
HAMBURG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn fell on Monday as the first grains ship left a Ukrainian port using the newly agreed safe shipping channel, raising hopes Ukraine’s sea-borne cereals exports can resume on a large scale after being blocked by war. Soybeans dropped on selling...
Agriculture Online
How six farmers are dealing with inflation and supply chain issues
I asked several grain farmers how this year’s inflation and supply chain shortages have affected their operations and what they’ve done (and intend to do) in response to the challenges. Here is what they had to say. Wendell (Bud) Klockenga, Dix, Illinois. Klockenga, who raises corn and soybeans,...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine says first grain ship to leave Odesa port
KYIV, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said a first ship carrying Ukrainian grain was expected to depart the port of Odesa at 0615 GMT on Monday as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea ports. The Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni was loaded with 26,000...
Agriculture Online
France calls for more Ukraine grain exports by ship
PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - France on Monday welcomed the first grain ship departure from Ukraine's port of Odesa since the start of the Russian invasion and called on all parties to ensure more safe exports of Ukrainian grains to reduce global food insecurity. In the same statement, the French...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, August 1, 2022
1. Grain, Soybean Futures Drop in Overnight Trading. Grain and soybean futures plunged in overnight trading as exports begin flowing from Ukraine after months of being stalled due to Russia's invasion of the country. The first ship hauling Ukraine grain has sailed form a port, Reuters reported. That should help...
Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in U.S. drone strike in downtown Kabul
KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The United States killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a "precision" strike in the centre of Kabul, the Afghanistan capital, President Joe Biden said, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease from 4-week top, U.S. weather limits decline
* Soybeans fall over 1% after strong rally on hot U.S. weather * Wheat drops for 2nd session, market eyes Ukrainian supplies (Recasts, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell more than 1% on Monday after six straight sessions of gains, although forecasts of hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest raised supply concerns and curbed losses. Wheat slid for a second consecutive session, while corn lost ground. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 1.1% at $14.53 a bushel, as of 0313 GMT, but not far from Friday's four-week high of $14.89 a bushel. Wheat lost 0.3% to $8.05-1/4 a bushel and corn eased 0.9% to $6.14-3/4 a bushel. Despite recent rains and below-normal temperatures across parts of the U.S. Midwest, forecasts are pointing to hot and dry weather in early August, raising concerns for soybean crops during their crucial pod development, as well as for late-planted corn still pollinating. U.S. exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2022/2023 marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Friday. The condition of France's maize crop deteriorated sharply for a second consecutive week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, in a sign that dry weather in the European Union's biggest grain maize producer is taking a toll. An estimated 68% of the grain maize crop was in good or excellent condition in the week ended July 25, down from 75% the previous week, 83% in the week ended July 11 and 84% in the week to July 4, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report. The wheat market is focussed on Ukraine's grain exports through the Black Sea. Ukraine's president visited a Black Sea port on Friday to show his country is ready to start exporting grain under a U.N.-brokered deal aimed at easing global food shortages, and said Kyiv was awaiting the signal for the first shipment. On a rare trip out of Kyiv since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced a Russian Black Sea blockade that has prevented Ukraine from exporting grain, contributing to a sharp rise in global grain prices. China's securities regulator has approved trading of soybean and soyoil options on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, it said on Friday. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans, soyoil, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Friday and net sellers of CBOT wheat futures contracts, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
Vessel carrying Ukrainian corn to pass through Bosphorus on Tuesday
KYIV, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The first ship to depart the port of Odesa under a four-way grain deal will pass through the Bosphorus on Tuesday, carrying Ukrainian corn to Lebanon, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Monday. He said on television that Ukraine would start consultations to try...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans near 4-week top as hot weather threatens U.S. crop
SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a seventh consecutive session on Monday to trade near previous week's highest level since late-June, with forecast of hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest raising concerns over supplies. Wheat rose recouped previous session's losses to edge 1.3% higher, while corn prices were largely flat. FUNDAMENTALS * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.5% at $14.76-1/4 a bushel, as of 0031 GMT, not far from Friday's four-week high of $14.89 a bushel. * Wheat added 1.3% to $8.18-1/4 a bushel and corn eased half a cent to $6.19-1/2 a bushel. * Despite recent rains and below-normal temperatures across parts of the U.S. Midwest, forecasts are pointing to hot and dry weather in early August, raising concerns for soybean crops during their crucial pod development, as well as for late-planted corn still pollinating. * U.S. exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2022/2023 marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Friday. * The condition of France's maize crop deteriorated sharply for a second consecutive week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, in a sign that dry weather in the European Union's biggest grain maize producer is taking a tolls. * An estimated 68% of the grain maize crop was in good or excellent condition in the week ended July 25, down from 75% the previous week, 83% in the week ended July 11 and 84% in the week to July 4, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report. * The wheat market is focussed on Ukraine's grain exports through the Black Sea. * Ukraine's president visited a Black Sea port on Friday to show his country is ready to start exporting grain under a U.N.-brokered deal aimed at easing global food shortages, and said Kyiv was awaiting the signal for the first shipment. * On a rare trip out of Kyiv since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced a Russian Black Sea blockade that has prevented Ukraine from exporting grain, contributing to a sharp rise in global grain prices. * China's securities regulator has approved trading of soybean and soyoil options on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, it said on Friday. * Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans, soyoil, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Friday and net sellers of CBOT wheat futures contracts, traders said. MARKETS NEWS * U.S. stocks extended their mid-summer rebound on Friday, with the dollar and some longer-term Treasury yields dipping, as Wall Street cheered positive corporate news in spite of increased labor costs and other indicators of continued inflation. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0030 Japan JaibunBK Mfg PMI Final SA July 0145 China Caixin Mfg PMI Final July 0500 India S&P Global Mfg PMI July 0750 France S&P Global Mfg PMI July 0755 Germany S&P Global/BME Mfg PMI July 0800 EU S&P Global Mfg Final PMI July 0830 UK S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI July 0900 EU Unemployment Rate June 1345 US S&P Global Mfg PMI Final July 1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI July (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Agriculture Online
EXPLAINER-Obstacles to overcome before Ukraine grain deal eases global food crisis
LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea since Russia invaded Ukraine more than five months ago left Odesa on Monday under a safe passage agreement that has raised hopes hundreds of other vessels will follow. But there are many hurdles to overcome...
Agriculture Online
First Ukraine grain ship will anchor off Istanbul on Tuesday -minister
ISTANBUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The first ship carrying grain to leave Ukraine under a safe passage agreement will anchor off the coast of Istanbul around 1200 GMT on Tuesday for a joint inspection, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday. Akar was speaking in an interview with Turkey's...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 5-"Relief for the world" as Ukraine grain ship leaves Odesa
KYIV, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A ship carrying grain left the Ukrainian port of Odesa for Lebanon on Monday under a safe passage agreement, Ukrainian and Turkish officials said, the first departure since the Russian invasion blocked shipping through the Black Sea five months ago. Ukraine's foreign minister called it...
Agriculture Online
Malaysia says chicken stocks in oversupply after export ban
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Monday said it now has a slight oversupply of chicken, following its imposition of a ban on exports of the poultry to secure domestic supplies and rein in rising food prices. Malaysia, which supplies live chickens mainly to neighbouring Singapore and Thailand,...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Arrangements for ships headed to Ukraine still not ready, Lloyd's official says
LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Key arrangements including procedures for ships still need to be worked out before empty vessels can come in and pick up cargoes from Ukraine using the new grains corridor, a senior London marine insurance market official said on Monday. "The standard operating procedures for vessels...
Agriculture Online
Rains hit quality of winter wheat in Russia, improve set-up for spring wheat - Sovecon
MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Recent rains in several regions of Russia have hit the quality of winter wheat but improved the set-up for spring wheat, Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Monday, adding more rains were expected this week. Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, mainly supplying Africa and...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans at near one-week low on improved U.S. crop condition
SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Tuesday with prices dropping to their lowest in almost one week after a U.S. government report showed slight improvement in crop condition. Wheat gave up nearly 2% and corn fell 1.7% as Ukraine resumed maritime grain exports, raising...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 15-20 cents, corn down 10-15, soy down 25-35
CHICAGO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 15 to 20 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures down in a profit-taking...
Agriculture Online
Owner of top Ukraine agriculture firm Nibulon killed in Russian strike -local governor
KYIV, July 31 (Reuters) - The founder and owner of one of the largest Ukrainian agriculture companies Nibulon, Oleksiy Vadatursky, and his wife were killed in a Russian strike on the Mykolaiv region, local governor Vitaliy Kim said on Sunday. The governor said on Telegram that the couple were killed...
Agriculture Online
Evening Edition | Monday, August 1, 2022
In tonight's Evening Edition, catch up on this week's Crop Progress Report data, read about several farmers' strategies to deal with inflation and supply chain, and prepare for excessive heat in the Corn Belt. Crop Progress Report. The USDA reports that 26% of the U.S. corn crop has reached the...
Comments / 0