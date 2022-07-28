Back-to-school giveaway Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m. – Noon

ecbpublishing.com
WALB 10
Valdosta organization provides education for homeless students
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - There are over 200,000 homeless students across America, according to Millennial Cities, an online community planning resource, and Georgia is high on that list. Just because your family may be experiencing hardships with living situations, doesn’t mean your child can’t get an education. That’s what LAMP,...
WALB 10
800 book bags given away in Cairo ‘Back To School Blitz’
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A total of 800 book bags were donated to students in hopes to get the school year off to a good start. Hundreds gathered in a line Saturday morning for a chance to get their hands on supplies gathered over the span of weeks. “The line...
Great Georgia Pollinator Census family fun event to take place in Thomasville
Great Georgia Pollinator Census two-day event is set to take place in Thomasville on August 19 and August 20 at Pebble Hill plantation.
Royle King announced as Executive Director of the CSMB
The Leon County Sheriff's Office announced Royle King as Executive Director of the Council on the Status of Men and Boys on August 1.
WALB 10
Mitchell Co. Schools kicks off back to school in high spirits
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mitchell County school system kicked off its first day of back to school with high energy and smiles as students started back to school. The school band was playing, new staff returned and a special guest appearance was introduced. The county brought a special guest former...
WALB 10
Valdosta tattoo shop raises money for abortion rights
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Some people are going above and beyond their support for women’s rights as they got in line to receive a permanent reminder of their beliefs. The Brass Quill Gallery decided to bring the nationwide ‘My Body My Choice’ Tattoo Flash event to South Georgia after seeing it take flight at a New York Tattoo shop. All proceeds raised will go to the National Network of Abortion Funds.
WALB 10
Thomasville boys raise money for family in need
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The young boys behind a lemonade stand are back and raising money for yet another family in need. The community service organization was started by four brothers, William Casper, Thomas Casper, JC Wise and Neil Wise. They’re hoping to serve the community with each lemonade they sell.
wfxl.com
SRTC Blakely, Tifton, and Thomasville cohort honored in pinning ceremony
On Wednesday, July 27, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a pinning ceremony honoring the most recent class of Practical Nursing (PN) students from SRTC - Blakely, SRTC - Thomasville, and SRTC - Tifton. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. The...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis reappoints Eugene Lamb Jr. to TCC board of trustees
Lamb was first appointed to the board in 2007. Gov. Ron DeSantis has reappointed Eugene Lamb Jr. to the Tallahassee Community College board of trustees, the Governor’s Office announced. TCC confirmed the appointment on Twitter. “It means a lot because I just want to work with young people,” Lamb...
Purple Alert canceled for missing Leon County Man
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled a Purple Alert that was issued Sunday for a missing man of Leon County.
FDOH: Latest Withlacoochee River water tests met water quality standards
The Florida Department of Health announced Friday that a river in three area counties has improved its water quality to acceptable levels.
WCTV
Residential fire on Chimney Swift Hollow in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a residential fire Friday afternoon. According to TFD, the fire occurred at the 1900 block of Chimney Swift Hollow around 3:45 p.m. Upon TFD’s arrival, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage of a single-story house.
WCTV
LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County. Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
Gov. DeSantis appoints Moore to Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that a resident of Havana was appointed to the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners.
FDLE revives search for missing woman from 2014
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking the public for information regarding a woman who was designated missing in 2014.
WCTV
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 1
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The chance of showers and thunderstorms will be on the upswing as the work week starts. Increasing atmospheric moisture, cooler temperatures aloft thanks to a subsiding mid-level ridge of high pressure and mid-level lift will be the mechanisms that help boost the odds of seeing rain.
Charlie Adelson motion hearing set for Sept. 9
Charlie Adelson will face a Leon County judge on Sept. 2 to see whether he will be granted pre-trial release.
tallahasseereports.com
Tallahassee Home Price Increases Slower Than Other Florida Cities
There have been a lot of questions about home affordability in Tallahassee. Recent real estate activity in the single-family market has been characterized by high demand resulting in significant prices increases and bidding wars over some listings. Over the last two years the median sales price of a single-family home...
Covid numbers surge in Lowndes County
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — "My freshman year was very chaotic and like a lot of information was not very well distributed," says Jarrett Bucken. Valdosta State Junior Jarrett Bucken says due to recent covid numbers spiking he is nervous about the new semester. "There were instances where you know,...
Florida Woman Arrested In “Operation Death Dealer” With Trafficking Fentanyl, Meth
On July 25, 2022, Detectives of the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, alongside Detectives of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force began Operation “Death Dealer”. According to WCSO, the operation was designed to specifically address the rise in illegal
