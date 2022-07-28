Public hearing to be held for the Missouri Valley proposed U.S. 30 bypass, Harrison County

The National Weather Service-Des Moines has announced that hot and humid conditions will present safety hazards this week. Heat indices will likely be over 100 degrees over the next 7-14 days. Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon, says with excessive heat expected to persist, facilities in Cass County have opened their doors to people who need a break from the extreme heat. In Atlantic, the Nishna Valley YMCA at 1100 Maple Street is open from 4:30am to 8:30pm Monday thru Thursday and 4:30am to 6:30pm on Friday. Libraries throughout Cass County will also be available as cooling stations during their regular operating hours.

CASS COUNTY, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO