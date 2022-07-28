Public hearing to be held for the Missouri Valley proposed U.S. 30 bypass, Harrison County

www.kjan.com
Related
kjan.com
Shelby County Board of Supervisor’s meeting agenda for 8/2/22
(Harlan, Iowa) – The Shelby County Board of Supervisors will hold their regular, weekly meeting Tuesday morning, beginning at 9-a.m. Their session takes place at the CJ Therkildsen Center (705 Victoria), in Harlan. The agenda is as follow:. Call to order. Conflict of Interest with the Agenda. Approval of...
kjan.com
Atlantic City Council to act on proposed SE Urban Renewal District Amendment
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic City Council is set to meet 5:30-p.m. Wednesday, in their chambers at City Hall. On their agenda is an Order to approve a change order for the Bull Creek Improvement project, which results in a net change in the amount of just under $6,100. ARPA funds will address the cost of the change order. The Council will also hold a Public Hearing on a proposed amendment to the Southeast Urban Renewal District. The proposed amendment would authorize the undertaking of new urban renewal projects in the Urban Renewal Area (URA), consisting of:
kjan.com
Cass County Fair Schedule – Monday, Aug. 1, 2022
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Today is the last FULL day of events at the Cass County Fair. All that remains on Tuesday is the Livestock Sale, beginning at 8-a.m. On tap for today, though, is the Beef Show, beginning at 8-a.m., followed by the Best of Iowa at 9-a.m., and the Rotary’s Watermelon Feed, at 11. Today’s featured dinner is Roast Beef. The 4-H/FFA Exhibits open at 8-a.m.
kjan.com
Cooling Stations Open Again in Cass County
The National Weather Service-Des Moines has announced that hot and humid conditions will present safety hazards this week. Heat indices will likely be over 100 degrees over the next 7-14 days. Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon, says with excessive heat expected to persist, facilities in Cass County have opened their doors to people who need a break from the extreme heat. In Atlantic, the Nishna Valley YMCA at 1100 Maple Street is open from 4:30am to 8:30pm Monday thru Thursday and 4:30am to 6:30pm on Friday. Libraries throughout Cass County will also be available as cooling stations during their regular operating hours.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
IDOT hits another milestone in Council Bluffs interstate improvement
(Council Bluffs) -- Construction crews hit another milestone last week in ongoing efforts to revamp the interstate system near Council Bluffs. Officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation announced that construction work on the Interstate-29 and Interstate-480 interchange -- part of the larger Council Bluffs Interstate System Improvement Program -- is over 50% complete and nearly 10% ahead of schedule. Scott Suhr is Iowa DOT District 4 Office's field services coordinator. He says one particular traffic mitigation choice significantly reduced the projected timeline of the improvements.
kjan.com
Fatal crop duster accident in western Iowa
(Ute, Iowa) – The pilot of a crop dusting airplane died Saturday afternoon, when the aircraft struck electrical lines and crashed onto a road. The Monona County Sheriff’s Office reports their 9-1-1 Center was notified at around 1:09-p.m. about the accident which occurred near 230th and Teak Avenue, near Ute.
Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska
OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
kjan.com
Tractor Pull highlight’s Saturday’s Cass County Fair
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Judging activities for the 4-H & FFA Sheep Show kick-off today’s (Saturday’s) events at the 2022 Cass County Fair, beginning at 8:00-a.m. The Herd Dog Trials are slated for 8:30-a.m.. There’s a Open Shot Archery fundraiser from 9-a.m. until 4-p.m., a Pet Show at 10, followed at 11-a.m. by the Meat Goat & Dairy Goat Show. Working Exhibits, Extemporaneous Speaking, and educational presentations will be held at Noon. Ride a mechanical bull all-day today, and grab some great food from the FFA Foodstand, Foodstand or Chuckwagon. Today’s featured meal is Ham Balls or Lamb.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjan.com
Linda and the late Larry Shafer to Be Inducted into Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Linda and the late Larry Shafer, of Cass County, will be inducted into the 2022 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the 4-H Exhibits Building at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday, August 21. Ninety-seven Iowa counties are participating this year and have selected 131 inductees for their outstanding service and dedication to 4-H. Inductees or their surviving family members will be presented a certificate as they are introduced on stage. Linda and the late Larry Shafer will be recognized at 1:30p.m. A reception will follow the presentations.
Iowa Crop-Dusting Pilot Dies After Weekend Crash
A pilot who was flying a crop-dusting plane in Iowa over the weekend has died following a crash. The Des Moines Register reports that the accident happened in Western Iowa near the town of Ute. The Monona County 911 Center received a call just after 1 p.m. on Saturday that an airplane had crashed near 230th Street and Teak Avenue. That is just to the south of Ute, Iowa. When emergency crews arrived, they discovered a crop-dusting plane on the roadway on fire, according to the Register.
kjan.com
Registration is now open for the 2022-23 Atlantic School District
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Classes in the Atlantic Community School District begin in about three weeks (August 23rd), and registration for students is now open. ACSD Communications Specialist Mallory Robinson reminds parents, that the Atlantic Community School District will continue to utilize the “rollover” online registration process with JMC. All online payments and meal applications are made directly in JMC Parent Portal. If your student(s) attended ACSD last school year (2020-21) and were still in attendance on the last day of school, you need to follow the steps below to verify registration information and pay student fees. Student fees need to be paid by Friday, October 14, 2022.
1380kcim.com
Helicopter Crashes Near Arcadia Monday Morning
Carroll County first responders were dispatched this (Monday) morning to a report of a helicopter going down south of Arcadia. At approximately 9:30 a.m., the Arcadia and Halbur Fire Departments, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and Carroll County Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the scene about 2.5 miles south of U.S. Highway 30 in the 21000 block of Delta Avenue. The pilot was transported for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information when official reports become available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sioux City Journal
FAA, NTSB to investigate fatal plane crash near Ute, Iowa
UTE, Iowa -- The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate a Saturday plane crash near the Monona County community of Ute that left the pilot dead. At around 1:09 p.m. Saturday, the Monona County 911 center received a call of an aircraft that had gone...
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert unhappy with city council committee decision
The Omaha City Council Legislative Affairs Committee announced Thursday that it requested 10 proposed amendments to the city charter be placed on the council agenda.
WIBW
Two Iowa men arrested in stolen vehicle in Holton
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are in custody following a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Holton. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies were alerted by Richardson Co., Nebraska authorities of a Ford Crown Victoria that was stolen from Dawson, Nebraska.
KETV.com
Mayor Jean Stothert shuts down rumors about why she wants to run city while out of town
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert wants to shut down any rumors about why she wants to run the city while out of town. According to the city charter, the mayor transfers power to the city council president when leaving the city. A city clerk says the rule is practiced when the mayor leaves the state, although that's another reason Mayor Stothert wants the outdated charter addressed.
iowa.media
FATAL PLANE CRASH IN MONONA COUNTY
THE CRASH OF A SMALL PLANE NEAR UTE, IOWA SATURDAY AFTERNOON HAS CLAIMED THE LIFE OF THE PILOT. THE MONONA COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS A SPRAY PLANE HIT ELECTRICAL LINES SHORTLY AFTER 1 P.M. AROUND 230TH AND TEAK AVENUE. THE PLANE CRASHED INTO THE ROADWAY AND CAUGHT FIRE. THE MALE PILOT...
thebestmix1055.com
Warnings issued for toxic algae in northeast Nebraska
More warnings have been issued for harmful algae in northeast Nebraska. The state issued a health alert for harmful algal blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County. Willow Creek had already been previously on alert. Iron Horse...
kjan.com
Red Oak Commercial Structure Fire
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Firefighters in Red Oak were called to a structure fire early this (Sunday) morning, in Red Oak. Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hamman reports crews were dispatched a little after 1:10-a.m. to the Bunge Corporation at 2049 Fernwood Ave., for a reported fire within the structure of the building.
kjan.com
Boil Water Advisory for Kimballton
(Kimballton, Iowa) – City officials in Kimballton are asking residents to boil the water before drinking it, or choose an alternate source. According to the City Clerk’s Office, the Kimballton Water Supply has a problem in the distribution system, and lost pressure on Sunday. Due to the potential for bacterial contamination, it is being recommended that the water be boiled before using for drinking or cooking or that an alternative source is used. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.
Comments / 1