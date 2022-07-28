Rome sees rise in June unemployment rate

www.wrganews.com
Joint services committee meets Tuesday
August 1, 2022–10:57 a.m. The Rome-Floyd Joint Services Committee will get an update on Local Option Sales Tax discussions when it meets Tuesday. Representatives from the city, county, and Cave Spring are negotiating how the sales tax revenue will be divided. A deal must be reached by the end...
Elections board approves county “Brunch referendum”
August 1, 2022–5:33 p.m. The Floyd County Board of Elections and Registration has approved the Brunch Referendum passed by the Floyd County Commission. Last Tuesday, commissioners approved the resolution calling for the referendum that, if approved by voters, would permit the Sunday sales of package and on-premises alcoholic beverages between the hours of 11:00 am and midnight.
Gary Tillman Memorial Clocktower 5K Road Race & 2-Mile Health Walk set for August 20
August 1, 2022–10:52 a.m. The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk will take place on August 20, 2022. The event, a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, is the oldest road race in Rome and a runner favorite across the Southeast. Participants comprise a variety of ages and skill levels, from children to senior citizens, novice to elite athletes. On average, 400 walkers and runners and 75 volunteers participate in this annual event and proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center (www.frcrome.org).
A couple of Georgians woke up $1 million richer after getting the winning lottery numbers
ATLANTA — If you purchased a Mega Millions ticket and matched all five numbers, you could be a million dollars richer. That was the case for two lucky Georgians Saturday morning when Mega Millions announced its winners. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One person...
Mega Millions: $10K, $20K tickets sold in Rockmart, Cartersville
July 31, 2022–7:11 p.m. Although the winning $1.34 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold in the Chicago area, a couple of area residents did have four of the five winning numbers in Friday Night’s drawing. According to the Georgia Lottery, a ticket sold at Yorkville Market on Highway...
Rome Police continue to investigate missing person case
August 1, 2022–11:02 p.m. The Rome Police Department continues to investigate the disappearance of James Kevin Bradshaw of Rome. The Rome Police Department is asking for the assistance of Floyd County residents, businesses, and/or visitors for information about Mr. Bradshaw. He was last seen on September 10, 2021, around...
Floyd County Police Department Awarded 2022 Chris Conti Memorial Grant
Innovative Fitness awarded the 3rd annual Chris Conti Memorial Grant to the Floyd County Police Department. This year’s grant opened on March 15th to all nonprofits, public safety organizations, and city and county Parks and Recreation Association member agencies in the state of Georgia. Floyd County Police Department (FCPD)...
3 great steakhouses in Georgia
If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
Infant dies in Cartersville wreck Sunday
August 1, 2022–10:23 a.m. An accident that shut down all lanes on U.S. 411 near Industrial Park Road on Sunday was fatal. At 06:26, Georgia State Patrol troopers went to a 5-car collision. A preliminary report states that a grey Dodge Avenger was traveling south beyond Industrial Park Road in Cartersville. Four vehicles were traveling north on U.S. 411, approaching the Avenger.
Lawsuit says city of College Park refuses to obey law it asked Georgia legislature to pass
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The city of College Park asked the Georgia state legislature to pass a bill allowing it to have a senior homestead exemption. Now, a new lawsuit says the city is refusing to obey the law it asked for. Shirley Robinson, 82, said she never expected...
Georgia county offering $500 reward for information on grave vandals
CHATTANOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia county is seeking help to identify people whom they say vandalized graves last weekend. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Here are the winning numbers for Mega Millions $1.28 billion jackpot
ATLANTA — The Mega Millions jackpot has gone up yet again. The big money for Friday night’s drawing is now $1.28 billion. If you picked the lucky numbers and choose to take the cash option, you’ll walk away with $747.2 million. The winning numbers from Friday’s drawing...
Gunfire erupts outside Georgia Red Lobster
Officials said a Cherokee County deputy shot a man wanted for a domestic dispute. Police said the suspect shot at a home where his wife and daughter live.
Taking a Look at Lake Lanier
Many consider Lake Lanier to be the most dangerous lake in America.David Goldman / AP. America is well known for having a lot of beautiful lakes, and many people love to use them for water sports and other activities every year.
Polk Jail report – Monday, August 1, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provides arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, August 1, 2022 report below.
7 injured, 3 hospitalized after car loses control, runs into crowd at north Georgia car auction
DALTON, Ga. — Seven people were injured and three sent to a nearby hospital after a car lost control at a car auction, hitting several people. It happened just before 2 p.m. during festivities at the Mountain Moonshine Cruiz-In at the Dalton Convention Center. Emergency officials said a car...
98 pounds of weed seized in busts
TIFTON, GA – Two separate drug busts earlier this week land two men in jail with nearly 100 pounds of suspected marijuana off the streets of South Georgia. Tift County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer David Haire identifies the two arrestees as 41 year old Cornelius White of Tifton and 36 year old Chadwick Estrada of suburban Atlanta.
Report: Man waved firearm at downtown bar
A 25-year-old Rome man was arrested Saturday after police say he pointed a gun at another man’s head. According to Floyd County Jail records, Tiquan Tichristian Barrett also beat and stomped the victim while lying on the ground, causing serious injury. The incident occurred at a bar at 325...
Warm and muggy throughout the day with storms and showers developing
ATLANTA — If you plan on being outside, now is the time. We are seeing pleasant sunshine with a few clouds and temperatures in the 80s. It is warm, muggy and humid due to overnight storms and today’s rainfall. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says storms...
$17,000 worth of chainsaws stolen in less than five minutes from Alpharetta store
ALPHARETTA, Ga — Video from a Thursday morning break-in at an Alpharetta power tools store shows the latest example of thieves doing whatever it takes to steal chainsaws in the metro. In the video, a group of three masked thieves is seen getting away with an estimated $17,000 worth...
