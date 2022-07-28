ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Rome sees rise in June unemployment rate

wrganews.com
 4 days ago
www.wrganews.com

wrganews.com

Joint services committee meets Tuesday

August 1, 2022–10:57 a.m. The Rome-Floyd Joint Services Committee will get an update on Local Option Sales Tax discussions when it meets Tuesday. Representatives from the city, county, and Cave Spring are negotiating how the sales tax revenue will be divided. A deal must be reached by the end...
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Elections board approves county “Brunch referendum”

August 1, 2022–5:33 p.m. The Floyd County Board of Elections and Registration has approved the Brunch Referendum passed by the Floyd County Commission. Last Tuesday, commissioners approved the resolution calling for the referendum that, if approved by voters, would permit the Sunday sales of package and on-premises alcoholic beverages between the hours of 11:00 am and midnight.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Gary Tillman Memorial Clocktower 5K Road Race & 2-Mile Health Walk set for August 20

August 1, 2022–10:52 a.m. The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk will take place on August 20, 2022. The event, a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, is the oldest road race in Rome and a runner favorite across the Southeast. Participants comprise a variety of ages and skill levels, from children to senior citizens, novice to elite athletes. On average, 400 walkers and runners and 75 volunteers participate in this annual event and proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center (www.frcrome.org).
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Mega Millions: $10K, $20K tickets sold in Rockmart, Cartersville

July 31, 2022–7:11 p.m. Although the winning $1.34 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold in the Chicago area, a couple of area residents did have four of the five winning numbers in Friday Night’s drawing. According to the Georgia Lottery, a ticket sold at Yorkville Market on Highway...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
wrganews.com

Rome Police continue to investigate missing person case

August 1, 2022–11:02 p.m. The Rome Police Department continues to investigate the disappearance of James Kevin Bradshaw of Rome. The Rome Police Department is asking for the assistance of Floyd County residents, businesses, and/or visitors for information about Mr. Bradshaw. He was last seen on September 10, 2021, around...
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Floyd County Police Department Awarded 2022 Chris Conti Memorial Grant

Innovative Fitness awarded the 3rd annual Chris Conti Memorial Grant to the Floyd County Police Department. This year’s grant opened on March 15th to all nonprofits, public safety organizations, and city and county Parks and Recreation Association member agencies in the state of Georgia. Floyd County Police Department (FCPD)...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Georgia

If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
GEORGIA STATE
Person
Mark Butler
wrganews.com

Infant dies in Cartersville wreck Sunday

August 1, 2022–10:23 a.m. An accident that shut down all lanes on U.S. 411 near Industrial Park Road on Sunday was fatal. At 06:26, Georgia State Patrol troopers went to a 5-car collision. A preliminary report states that a grey Dodge Avenger was traveling south beyond Industrial Park Road in Cartersville. Four vehicles were traveling north on U.S. 411, approaching the Avenger.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
#Business Economics#Georgia Department#Georgia Labor
Kennardo G. James

Taking a Look at Lake Lanier

Many consider Lake Lanier to be the most dangerous lake in America.David Goldman / AP. America is well known for having a lot of beautiful lakes, and many people love to use them for water sports and other activities every year.
GEORGIA STATE
southgatv.com

98 pounds of weed seized in busts

TIFTON, GA – Two separate drug busts earlier this week land two men in jail with nearly 100 pounds of suspected marijuana off the streets of South Georgia. Tift County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer David Haire identifies the two arrestees as 41 year old Cornelius White of Tifton and 36 year old Chadwick Estrada of suburban Atlanta.
TIFTON, GA
wrganews.com

Report: Man waved firearm at downtown bar

A 25-year-old Rome man was arrested Saturday after police say he pointed a gun at another man’s head. According to Floyd County Jail records, Tiquan Tichristian Barrett also beat and stomped the victim while lying on the ground, causing serious injury. The incident occurred at a bar at 325...
ROME, GA

