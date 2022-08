GILBERT, ARIZ. — Thompson Thrift Residential has completed the disposition of The Wyatt, an apartment property in Gilbert. Decron Properties acquired the asset for $91 million, or $421,296 per unit. Completed in 2022, The Wyatt features 216 apartments with nine-foot ceilings, full-size washers/dryers and a 980-square-foot average unit size....

GILBERT, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO