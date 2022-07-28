ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Police Train for Active Shooter Scenario ahead of School Year

 4 days ago
dpdbeat.com

Shooting at 2200 Medical District

On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:39 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of Medical District. When officers arrived they could see a large amount of blood and a blood trail in front of an apartment. No one was located inside the apartment. At...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting at 2600 Quinto Dr

On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:03 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Quinto Drive. The preliminary investigation determined prior to being shot, the male suspect was harassing the neighborhood and attempted to break into several cars. The suspect threatened to kill one homeowner...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Motorcyclist shot and injured by another driver on SH 199 in Azle

AZLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A motorcyclist was shot and injured in Azle on Sunday by another motorist in a possible road rage incident.Azle police said that officers and the Azle Fire Department were dispatched to the 1400 block of eastbound Hwy 199 East in response to a major accidents with shots fired.When they arrived, officers found a man lying in the roadway with injuries. Fire and EMS personnel began providing first aid, and the he was taken by Careflight to a hospital in Fort Worth, where he remains. His condition was not immediately known.The victim was riding a motorcycle and was was shot by another motorist, and police are still collecting evidence. No suspects have been publicly named.Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 817-444-3221. 
AZLE, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at Hunnicut Road / St. Francis Avenue

On July 31, 2022, at approximately 5:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call at Hunnicut and St. Francis. When officers arrived, they discovered an unknown woman in the street with deep cuts to her neck and chest lying in the street. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and the woman died...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Woman found stabbed to death in Dallas, suspect arrested

DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man who they said stabbed a woman and left her to die in the middle of a street early Sunday morning. Officers found the woman lying on St. Francis Avenue near Lakeland Hills Park before dawn Sunday. She had torn clothes and stab wounds on her neck and chest.
DALLAS, TX
therockwalltimes

Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict

DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

1 dead, 2 wounded in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, Texas - One person was killed, and two others were injured in an overnight shooting in Lancaster, south of Dallas. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office found the victims at a house on Eagle River Trail, near Barclay Drive, around 12:30 a.m. Friday. One of the wounded is in...
LANCASTER, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on S. Ervay Street

On July 29, 2022, Dallas 0fficers along with the US Marshall’s Task Force arrested 31-year-old John Williams for his involvement in the Du’Vonte Lampkin homicide investigation. Update: July 20, 2022. The two individuals arrested in connection with this offense were Antwan Franklin, a 22-year-old male, and Erick Garcia,...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Woman, 3 children hurt in crash at Dallas red light

DALLAS - A woman is fighting for her life and three children are recovering after a major crash in the Red Bird area of Dallas. It happened around 1 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Interstate 20 and Polk Street. Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies were working in the area and...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

1 critically injured in shooting at Fort Worth home

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after one person was critically injured in a shooting at a Fort Worth home early Friday morning.At 2:30 a.m. July 29, police were sent to a shooting call at 2504 Refugio Ave. When officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.The victim was then taken to a local hospital where he is in critical condition, police say.This is an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Watch Again: Dallas County Police Chase Ends in Irving With 3 in Custody

Three people are in custody after a driver led officers on a chase from Dallas to Irving Thursday afternoon, authorities say. In a statement, the Dallas Police Department said officers on Thursday tried to stop a vehicle that was taken Wednesday during a carjacking in Lancaster. Texas Sky Ranger caught...
IRVING, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes

As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Where Did Airport Shooter Get Weapon

A big question from the shooting at Love Field, where did Portia Odufuwa get the gun that she fired in the airport terminal? Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia says they still don’t know. Garcia identified the officer who shot the woman as Ronald Cronin and credited him with saving innocent bystanders in the terminal. Police now believe Odufuwa fired at least one shot at Cronin but missed. She is still recovering from bullet wounds at Parkland Hospital.
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CHUDASAMA, RAJSINH DIPSING; NATIVE HAWAIIAN OR OTHER PACIFIC ISLANDER/M; POB: NEW YORK; ADDRESS: WESTLAKE...
SOUTHLAKE, TX

