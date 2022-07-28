ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

FACTBOX-Key provisions in the U.S. Senate climate deal

 4 days ago
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
3 Big Things Today, August 1, 2022

1. Grain, Soybean Futures Drop in Overnight Trading. Grain and soybean futures plunged in overnight trading as exports begin flowing from Ukraine after months of being stalled due to Russia's invasion of the country. The first ship hauling Ukraine grain has sailed form a port, Reuters reported. That should help...
Arizona GOP primary tests power of Trump's election lies

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican Party’s embrace of Donald Trump’s election lies will be tested on Tuesday as voters in Arizona choose between candidates who say they wouldn’t have certified the results of the 2020 campaign and those who argue it’s time to move on. The former president has endorsed and campaigned for a slate of contenders who support his falsehoods, most prominently former television news anchor Kari Lake in the race for governor. Lake, who says she would have refused to certify President Joe Biden’s narrow Arizona victory, faces Karrin Taylor Robson, a lawyer and businesswoman who says the...
Joe Biden
After starting New Mexico fire, U.S. asks victims to pay

TIERRA MONTE, N.M., July 31 (Reuters) - After the U.S. government started the largest wildfire in New Mexico's recorded history in April, it is asking victims to share recovery costs on private land, jeopardizing relief efforts, according to residents and state officials. The blaze was sparked by U.S. Forest Service...
UPDATE 1-U.N. secretary-general welcomes departure of first grain ship from Ukraine

GENEVA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday welcomed the departure of the first ship carrying grain from the Ukrainian port of Odesa to Lebanon, saying he hoped many more would follow, his spokesperson said in a statement. The Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni left for foreign markets...
Wheat, corn drop as first grain shipment leaves Ukraine

HAMBURG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn fell on Monday as the first grains ship left a Ukrainian port using the newly agreed safe shipping channel, raising hopes Ukraine’s sea-borne cereals exports can resume on a large scale after being blocked by war. Soybeans dropped on selling...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

July 30 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian military said it had killed scores of Russian soldiers in fighting in the south, including the Kherson region that is the focus of Kyiv's counter-offensive in that part of the country and a key link in Moscow's supply lines. FIGHTING. * Russia and Ukraine...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says harvest could be halved by war

ODESA, July 31 (Reuters) - Ukraine's president said on Sunday that the country's harvest could be half its usual amount this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Ukrainian harvest this year is under the threat to be twice less," suggesting half as much as usual, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote in English on Twitter.
Ukraine exported 3 mln tonnes of agricultural products in July

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine exported 3 million tonnes of agricultural products in July, bypassing its seaports, most which have been blocked by Russia, the Ukrainian Club of Agrarian Business Associations (UCAB) said on Monday. In a statement on Facebook, the association said agricultural exports last month grew 12% from...
WRAPUP 9-'Glimmer of hope' as Ukraine grain ship leaves Odesa port

KYIV, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The first ship to carry Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea since Russia invaded Ukraine five months ago left the port of Odesa for Lebanon on Monday under a safe passage deal described as a glimmer of hope in a worsening global food crisis. The...
