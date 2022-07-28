FACTBOX-Key provisions in the U.S. Senate climate deal

www.agriculture.com
Related
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in U.S. drone strike in downtown Kabul
KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The United States killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a "precision" strike in the centre of Kabul, the Afghanistan capital, President Joe Biden said, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.
What you need to know about Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan has resulted in stern warnings from Beijing and mounting concerns in Washington. Here's why.
Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan, Taiwanese and US officials say
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan as part of her tour of Asia, according to a senior Taiwanese government official and a US official, despite warnings from Biden administration officials, who are worried about China's response to such a high-profile visit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump face primaries
NEW YORK (AP) — Three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection are being challenged in Tuesday’s primary elections by rivals endorsed by the former president. The primaries for Reps. Peter Meijer, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse are the...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, August 1, 2022
1. Grain, Soybean Futures Drop in Overnight Trading. Grain and soybean futures plunged in overnight trading as exports begin flowing from Ukraine after months of being stalled due to Russia's invasion of the country. The first ship hauling Ukraine grain has sailed form a port, Reuters reported. That should help...
Arizona GOP primary tests power of Trump's election lies
PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican Party’s embrace of Donald Trump’s election lies will be tested on Tuesday as voters in Arizona choose between candidates who say they wouldn’t have certified the results of the 2020 campaign and those who argue it’s time to move on. The former president has endorsed and campaigned for a slate of contenders who support his falsehoods, most prominently former television news anchor Kari Lake in the race for governor. Lake, who says she would have refused to certify President Joe Biden’s narrow Arizona victory, faces Karrin Taylor Robson, a lawyer and businesswoman who says the...
Agriculture Online
EXPLAINER-Obstacles to overcome before Ukraine grain deal eases global food crisis
LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea since Russia invaded Ukraine more than five months ago left Odesa on Monday under a safe passage agreement that has raised hopes hundreds of other vessels will follow. But there are many hurdles to overcome...
RELATED PEOPLE
Agriculture Online
After starting New Mexico fire, U.S. asks victims to pay
TIERRA MONTE, N.M., July 31 (Reuters) - After the U.S. government started the largest wildfire in New Mexico's recorded history in April, it is asking victims to share recovery costs on private land, jeopardizing relief efforts, according to residents and state officials. The blaze was sparked by U.S. Forest Service...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.N. secretary-general welcomes departure of first grain ship from Ukraine
GENEVA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday welcomed the departure of the first ship carrying grain from the Ukrainian port of Odesa to Lebanon, saying he hoped many more would follow, his spokesperson said in a statement. The Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni left for foreign markets...
Agriculture Online
Wheat, corn drop as first grain shipment leaves Ukraine
HAMBURG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn fell on Monday as the first grains ship left a Ukrainian port using the newly agreed safe shipping channel, raising hopes Ukraine’s sea-borne cereals exports can resume on a large scale after being blocked by war. Soybeans dropped on selling...
Latest primaries feature deniers for state election posts
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican primary voters in Arizona and Kansas on Tuesday are deciding whether to elevate loyalists to former President Donald Trump who support his false claims that he lost the 2020 election and send them to the general election. The GOP primary elections for secretary of state...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
July 30 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian military said it had killed scores of Russian soldiers in fighting in the south, including the Kherson region that is the focus of Kyiv's counter-offensive in that part of the country and a key link in Moscow's supply lines. FIGHTING. * Russia and Ukraine...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says harvest could be halved by war
ODESA, July 31 (Reuters) - Ukraine's president said on Sunday that the country's harvest could be half its usual amount this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Ukrainian harvest this year is under the threat to be twice less," suggesting half as much as usual, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote in English on Twitter.
Agriculture Online
Owner of top Ukraine agriculture firm Nibulon killed in Russian strike -local governor
KYIV, July 31 (Reuters) - The founder and owner of one of the largest Ukrainian agriculture companies Nibulon, Oleksiy Vadatursky, and his wife were killed in a Russian strike on the Mykolaiv region, local governor Vitaliy Kim said on Sunday. The governor said on Telegram that the couple were killed...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 6-Russia hits southern Ukraine city, killing grain export tycoon, governor says
KYIV, July 31 (Reuters) - Heavy Russian strikes hit the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv early on Sunday, killing the owner of one of the country's largest grain exporters, while Russia said a Ukrainian drone struck its Black Sea fleet headquarters in Sevastopol. Oleksiy Vadatursky, founder and owner of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
First grain-carrying ship could leave Ukraine on Aug 1 - Turkish presidential spokesperson
ISTANBUL, July 31 (Reuters) - The possibility of the first grain-exporting ship leaving Ukraine's ports on Monday is high, a spokesperson for President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday. Speaking in an interview with broadcaster Kanal 7, Ibrahim Kalin said the joint coordination centre in Istanbul will probably complete the final...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine exported 3 mln tonnes of agricultural products in July
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine exported 3 million tonnes of agricultural products in July, bypassing its seaports, most which have been blocked by Russia, the Ukrainian Club of Agrarian Business Associations (UCAB) said on Monday. In a statement on Facebook, the association said agricultural exports last month grew 12% from...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 9-'Glimmer of hope' as Ukraine grain ship leaves Odesa port
KYIV, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The first ship to carry Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea since Russia invaded Ukraine five months ago left the port of Odesa for Lebanon on Monday under a safe passage deal described as a glimmer of hope in a worsening global food crisis. The...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 7-Russian strikes kill Ukrainian grain tycoon; drone hits Russian naval base
* Drone hits Russian Black Sea base, governor blames Ukraine. * Russian lawmaker says drone launched from within Sevastopol. * Russian missiles pound Mykolaiv, killing grain exporter and wife. * Zelenskiy says grain harvest may be halved by war. * ICRC condemns Friday attack on Ukrainian POWs. *. *. By...
Comments / 0