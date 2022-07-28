2 charged w/Minor in Possession of Alcohol in Adams County

www.kjan.com
Creston man arrested on a marijuana charge
(Creston, Iowa) – The Creston Police Department reports the arrest Friday night, of 18-year-old Jamieson Reed, from Creston. Reed was taken into custody at the Creston Fareway Store, for Possession of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana – 1st offense. Reed was later released from the Union County Jail, on a $1,000 bond.
Creston Police Report Three Arrests
(Creston) Creston Police report three arrests. Police arrested 18-year-old Jamieson Reed of Creston on Friday for possession of a controlled substance, Marijuana, 1st offense. Authorities released him on a $1,000 bond. Creston Police arrested 38-year-old Amanda Jones of Creston on Saturday at Oak and Summit Street for driving while suspended...
Adair County Sheriff’s report, 8/1/22
(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports numerous arrests took place over the past week:. On July 26th, 38-year-old Kimberly Ileen Bloom, of Corning, was arrested at the Dollar General Store in Adair, following an incident whereby she allegedly tried to steal a little more than $846 in food. Following an investigation, and during her subsequent arrest, Bloom allegedly resisted arrest by pulling away and kicking the arresting officer. She was taken into custody for Interference with Official Acts; Possession of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana-2nd offense; Theft in the 3rd Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was later released on a $3,000 bond.
Pott. County man sentences to 15-months in prison on drug charges
(Cedar Rapids, Iowa) – A Pottawattamie County man who illegally sold thousands of doses of controlled substances and mis-branded prescription drugs was sentenced last week in eastern Iowa, to 15 months in federal prison, fined and ordered to forfeit over $500,000 in drug proceeds. Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s...
Vehicles reported stolen in and around Ringgold County/Vehicle burglaries in Guthrie Co.
(Mt. Ayr, Iowa) – The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday, said there were numerous reports of stolen vehicles in and around the County. The reports from neighboring counties include big vehicles, little vehicles, and standard cars and pickups. Consistent among the reports is that vehicles were not locked and keys were in them. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office reports numerous recent thefts from vehicles, also.
Man arrested on a drug charge in Adams County
(Corning, Iowa) – A traffic stop west of Corning, late Thursday morning, resulted in an arrest. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Saturday (today), said 31-year-old Philip Dean Reed was taken into custody at around 11:30-a.m. on Highway 34, near mile marker 64. Reed was found to be in possession of marijuana, and charged with Poss. of a Controlled Substance/2nd offense.
Horse riding accident in Guthrie County
(Linden, Iowa) – The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office reports Panora EMS was called into service to assist an individual that had been injured in a horse riding accident along the Middle Raccoon River, Sunday. The incident happened at around 9:47-a.m., when a woman fell off a horse and into a ravine, in rural Linden.
WIBW
Two Iowa men arrested in stolen vehicle in Holton
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are in custody following a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Holton. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies were alerted by Richardson Co., Nebraska authorities of a Ford Crown Victoria that was stolen from Dawson, Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
Iowa man receives 42 months in jail for firearm charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced on Friday that a man from Iowa will serve 3.5 years in prison for having a firearm. According to court documents, 27-year-old Dylan McKeown, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm for 42 months. There is no parole in the federal system and when McKeown is released from prison, he will have a three-year term of supervised release.
2 children injured in a Ringgold County pickup rollover accident
(Tingley, Iowa) – Authorities in Ringgold County report a minor driver rolled the pickup truck he was driving Thursday evening, around Tingley, causing injuries to the driver and one of two passengers. The Sheriff’s Office said Saturday (Today), the young person was driving a 2003 Ford F-150 at around 7:42-p.m. in a reckless manner, and without adult supervision. The pickup went out of control while the driver allegedly tried to “drift” a corner, on 240th Avenue (a gravel road), leaving Tingley.
Teenager arrested on drug and alcohol charges in Corning
(Corning, Iowa) -The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reports a 13-year-old male was arrested Sunday on drug and alcohol charges, following a tip from the Corning Aquatic Center. The caller said a juvenile male was potentially drinking and smoking at the pool. Upon further investigation, the unidentified teen was arrested on charges that include Possession of drug paraphernalia and Minor in Possession of Alcohol.
Glenwood Police report (7/29/22)
(Glenwood, Iowa) – Officials with the Glenwood Police Department report an arrest took place this (Friday) morning. 41-year-old Daniel Thomas, of Glenwood, was arrested on a Mills. County Warrant for Theft 2nd, bond set at $5000 cash or surety.
Creston Man arrested on a Weapons Charge
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 23-year-old Jonathan Michael Palmer of Creston on Thursday at his residence. Officer’s charged Palmer with a Dangerous Weapon and Disorderly Conduct. Police transported him to the Union County Jail and held him on a $10,300 cash bond.
Two arrested on separate charges in Creston
(Creston, Iowa) – The Creston Police Department reports two people were arrested on separate charges, Wednesday night. Authorities say 37-year-old Jennifer Lyn Ham, of Lorimor, was arrested at around 8:30-p.m. at a residence in the 700 block of S. Maple Street, in Creston. Ham was charged with Domestic Abuse Assault 1st Offense. She was transported to the Adams County Jail and held without bond until seen by a Judge.
Brown Ave. in Adair County to close for a bridge project
(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Engineer and Secondary Roads Department reports Brown Avenue, between 250th St. & 260th St. in Adair County, will be closed to replace the existing bridge with a box culvert. The project is expected to take 3-to 4-weeks. A detour is in effect (shown in the map below – click to enlarge).
Fires burn on U.S. Interstate 80 between De Soto, West Des Moines
Area firefighters are battling a line of grass fires at this hour that ignited along U.S. Interstate 80 Saturday evening between De Soto and West Des Moines, according to public service radio traffic. The Dallas County Sheriff’s office 911 dispatch center began receiving a flood of calls about 6 p.m....
Red Oak Commercial Structure Fire
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Firefighters in Red Oak were called to a structure fire early this (Sunday) morning, in Red Oak. Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hamman reports crews were dispatched a little after 1:10-a.m. to the Bunge Corporation at 2049 Fernwood Ave., for a reported fire within the structure of the building.
House fire in Glenwood, Friday night
(Glenwood, Iowa) – Multiple area fire departments responded to a structure fire Friday night, in Glenwood. According to reports, a person walking in the area at around 9-p.m. saw the fire at a residence on S. Chestnut Street near Vine, and called 9-1-1. The flames quickly spread to the second floor of the home, but everyone was evacuated safely.
Missouri woman injured after pickup overturns
HOLT COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Friday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Chevy Avalanche driven by Brooke N. Anderson, 28, Oregon, Mo., was southbound on Interstate 29 five miles south of Mound City. The car began to...
West Des Moines woman arrested for bloodying boyfriend’s nose
A West Des Moines woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after she allegedly punched her boyfriend in the nose. Rebecca Elaine Gregory, 18, of 8925 Cascade Ave., West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8900...
