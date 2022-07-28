2 charged w/Minor in Possession of Alcohol in Adams County

(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports numerous arrests took place over the past week:. On July 26th, 38-year-old Kimberly Ileen Bloom, of Corning, was arrested at the Dollar General Store in Adair, following an incident whereby she allegedly tried to steal a little more than $846 in food. Following an investigation, and during her subsequent arrest, Bloom allegedly resisted arrest by pulling away and kicking the arresting officer. She was taken into custody for Interference with Official Acts; Possession of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana-2nd offense; Theft in the 3rd Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was later released on a $3,000 bond.

ADAIR COUNTY, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO