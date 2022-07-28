BELLEVILLE – Have you ever flown in a Huey helicopter with the doors wide open and the wind rushing over your face?. You will have that opportunity at the Ashland Airport on Saturday, Aug. 6, during the 9th annual Ashland Veterans Appreciation Day. Organizers will kick the day off at 10 a.m. with jam-packed activities including music, food, historic airplanes, vehicles and fireworks.

