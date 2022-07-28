www.ashlandsource.com
Familiar faces in new places on OCC football sidelines
MADISON TOWNSHIP — He’s only been absent from the sidelines for three seasons, but first-year Madison football coach Scott Valentine barely recognizes the Ohio Cardinal Conference he left following the 2018 season. Valentine, who led Ashland to unprecedented heights during his 17 seasons, is one of three new...
Shelby among 3 Ohio markets targeted by Omni Fiber
SHELBY -- Omni Fiber, a new Fiber-to-the-Premises provider committed to bringing a new choice in internet service to underserved markets in the Midwest, has announced three initial markets to be served in Ohio; Shelby, Clyde and Dover. "Omni Fiber is committed to serving the residents of small- and mid-size towns...
Mohican State Forest releases damage info, plan for recovery
ASHLAND — Severe storms and a tornado in mid-June severely damaged around 480 acres of land at Mohican-Memorial State Forest, around 10 percent of its total acreage, according to a tornado response plan document. In order for an area to be classified as severely damaged, over 75 percent of...
Airport to host Ashland Veterans Appreciation Day on Aug. 6
BELLEVILLE – Have you ever flown in a Huey helicopter with the doors wide open and the wind rushing over your face?. You will have that opportunity at the Ashland Airport on Saturday, Aug. 6, during the 9th annual Ashland Veterans Appreciation Day. Organizers will kick the day off at 10 a.m. with jam-packed activities including music, food, historic airplanes, vehicles and fireworks.
Clear Fork Preserve Project wins $655K wetlands creation grant
COLUMBUS — Two projects in north central Ohio are among 25 new wetland projects announced Thursday by Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz. In Richland County, West Creek Conservancy won a grant of $655,891 for the Clear Fork Preserve Project, which entails...
Ashland County Property Transfers from July 2022
ASHLAND — The following is a complete list of Ashland County property transfers from the Ashland County Auditor's office from June 27 to July 26. Property transfers are published monthly by Ashland Source.
GALLERY: Pollinator festival brings education and fun to Gorman Nature Center
The 9th annual Richland County Park District Pollinator and Native Plant Festival is July 30 and 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gorman Nature Center. In addition to a butterfly tent and children’s activities, guests can get advice from onsite nature experts and shop for native plants from Natives in Harmony, a plant retailer based in Marengo.
Butterfly gardening could help protect endangered monarchs
MANSFIELD -- Kelly Stephens won't let her husband cut down the milkweed that grows at the edge of their pool. Considered a nuisance plant by most farmers and gardeners, milkweed provides food for Monarch caterpillars and butterflies alike.
Open Source: Jake's Restaurant becomes "The Jake" habilitation services
ASHLAND — A reader recently saw cars parked at the former Jake's restaurant, and asked Ashland Source to find out what was happening there. So we did.
Fugitives with gun, escape, child endangering charges among this week's Most Wanted
MANSFIELD — Four fugitives, all with Mansfield ties, are among those sought this week by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. This was the list compiled this week by local authorities. GALLERY: Aug. 1 Most Wanted.
