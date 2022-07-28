ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Family sues Sesame Place, alleging discrimination

By The Associated Press & Scripps National
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjgLo_0gwDekPI00

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Baltimore family is suing a Sesame Street-themed amusement park for $25 million over claims of racial discrimination, alleging multiple costumed characters ignored a 5-year-old Black girl during a meet-and-greet event last month.

The lawsuit comes in the wake of a video, shared widely on social media, showing two other Black girls apparently being snubbed by a costumed employee during a parade at the park in Langhorne, outside Philadelphia. Sesame Place apologized in a statement and promised more training for its employees after the video went viral earlier this month.

The suit, which seeks class-action status, was filed in a federal court in Philadelphia against SeaWorld Parks, the owner of the Sesame Place, for “pervasive and appalling race discrimination.”

The lawsuit alleges four employees dressed as Sesame Street characters ignored Quinton Burns, his daughter Kennedi Burns and other Black guests during the meet-and-greet on June 18. The lawsuit says “SeaWorld's performers readily engaged with numerous similarly situated white customers.”

During a press conference held Wednesday, one of the family's attorneys, Malcolm Ruff, called for transparency from SeaWorld and for the company to compensate the Burns family. The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

"We were shocked and dismayed that these costume character actors besmirched the great name of the Sesame Street brand an institution that's as American as baseball and apple pie and who has for years battled for inclusively and equity for all people through its decades of children's television programming," Ruff stated.

Representatives for Sesame Place said they are reviewing the complaint.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Two Males Rob Philly Bar at Gunpoint: Surveillance Video Released

PHILADELPHIA, PA — In a terrifying turn of events, two males armed with handguns robbed Phil’s Place Bar in Philadelphia at gunpoint. The robbery occurred on July 26, 2022, at 12:30 am. Video surveillance from the bar shows that the two offenders entered the establishment around 11 pm and stayed there for approximately 1.5 hours before committing the robbery. Offender #1 took out a handgun and pointed it at two patrons and the bartender, while offender #2 jumped over the bar and grabbed the bartender. They made off with $1500 and fled north on 2nd street after shooting one round into the air.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Beach Radio

Feds send NJ cardiologist to prison for giving couple drugs

A 60-year-old Somerset County cardiologist has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for unlawfully prescribing thousands of oxycodone pills, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Raymond Catania, of Warren, previously pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court to dispensing oxycodone outside his professional practice and not for a...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Langhorne, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Langhorne, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Drug Dealer Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that DeWitt Drayton, 46, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison, and five years of supervised release by United States Senior District Court Judge Anita B. Brody for manufacturing counterfeit pills using controlled substances, including methamphetamine, and for unlawfully possessing three firearms.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Aniyah Arrington, 14, Missing: Philadelphia Police Department Seeks Public’s Assistance

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Aniyah Arrington. She was last seen on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 5:00 pm on the 200 block of Furley Street. Aniyah is described as a young woman who is 5’1″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has a dark complexion, brown hair (in braids), and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jeans, and a gold necklace.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Family Of 2 Girls In Viral Sesame Place Video Working On Resolution With Theme Park

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — The family of the two girls involved in the viral Sesame Place video, which appears to show a costumed character snubbing the girls, say they’re working with the theme park on a resolution. The attorney of the original family involved in the viral video says they are having meaningful dialogue with the theme park officials. “We have had a dialogue, we’ve been maintaining a dialogue for over at least the last week or so. We believe that there was some advancement and we were optimistic about what could come from this,” attorney B’Ivory Lamarr said. Lamarr, the family’s...
LANGHORNE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Discrimination#Sesame Street#Racial Discrimination#Amusement Park#Seaworld Parks#The Sesame Place#The U S District Court
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Give me the baby’: Pennsylvania woman helps stop man from throwing child from overpass

A Pennsylvania woman helped defuse a domestic situation Thursday when a man threatened to throw his baby from the overpass of a Philadelphia interstate. Christine King, of Bensalem, said she was driving to work on Interstate 95 in northeast Philadelphia near the Cottman Avenue exit when she spotted a couple arguing near an overpass, WPVI-TV reported. King said it appeared the man, who was holding the child, was threatening to throw the baby off the overpass.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

AG Josh Shapiro Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement With Mortgage Company Accused Of Discriminatory Red-Lining Lending Practices

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Justice Department reaches a multi-million dollar settlement with a mortgage company accused of discriminatory red-lining lending practices in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Federal, state, and city officials held a joint press conference at Malcolm X Park, in West Philadelphia on Wednesday. Trident Mortgage Company was accused of illegally excluding mortgage-lending services to neighborhoods of color in the Philadelphia Metro Area, including Camden and Wilmington. The initial investigation was opened by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. As part of the settlement, Trident will invest at least $20 million to increase credit opportunities in those neighborhoods.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New Sesame Place Video, Incident Emerges As Civil Rights Leaders Meet To Discuss Discrimination Allegations

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — There are new developments in the Sesame Place controversy. Civil rights leaders are meeting to discuss the allegations of racial discrimination at the Langhorne theme park and want a meeting with Sea World leaders to develop solutions to eradicate discrimination. Meantime, a York father believes his daughter was a victim of discrimination at the park. The father believes it wasn’t a coincidence of what happened to her. Nathan Fleming and his 5-year-old daughter Olivia visited Sesame Place 12 days before the New York video was posted. “Fifteen to 20 minutes maybe went by where she didn’t get a high-five...
LANGHORNE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
MyChesCo

Dollar General Robbery: Two Suspects Demand Money at Gunpoint

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Police investigators state that on July 27, 2022, at 7:20 pm, two black males entered the Dollar General store on Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia. One suspect walked behind the counter and pulled out a handgun while the other demanded money from customers. Together they made away with approximately $2,070. This robbery is still under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
newsworking.org

Explosion rocks Lehigh County, Pennsylvania

Jul 20, 2022 At 12:28AM Wednesday morning, Lehigh County Fire Radio transmitted the box for the area of 4058 Coplay Creek Road rear for a structure fire sending out Station 22, Engines 2611, 1611, Medic 67, Truck 1631 and Tanker 2621. After receiving multiple calls, the address was updated and...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Somerset County cardiologist sentenced to 30 months in prison for unlawfully distributing thousands of oxycodone pills

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ – A Somerset County cardiologist was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months in prison for unlawfully prescribing thousands of oxycodone pills, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Wednesday. Raymond Catania, 60, of Warren Township previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp to...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
6abc Action News

Jewish leaders gather in Philly to decry Doug Mastriano's link to controversial online platform

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jewish Community leaders and elected officials came together on Wednesday morning in Philadelphia to call out Pennsylvania's Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano for alleged ties to a controversial online forum. The press conference in Center City was organized by Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro's campaign and included state...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Electrical Wiring Deemed Cause Of Fire That Torched Iconic Jim’s Steaks In South Philadelphia, Fire Marshal’s Office Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Electrical wiring has been determined as the cause of a fire that broke out at Jim’s Steaks in South Philadelphia, the fire marshal’s office announced on Monday. The owner of the iconic Philadelphia steak shop, Ken Silver, assessed the damage from the devastating fire on Monday. “We’ll go through the building, we’ll see how devastatingly bad it was because as you can see from the back, the roof is caved in,” Silver said. Eyewitness News cameras tagged along as Silver sifted through the rubble. “We don’t know what we’re dealing with yet,” Silver said. UPDATE: The Fire Marshal's Office determined the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Police Seeking New Information On Fourth Of July Murder Of Young Father In Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young father was gunned down in Philadelphia on the Fourth of July in 2017. More than five years later, Niam Johnson-Tate’s murder remains unsolved. His mother wants to make sure her son is not forgotten. “Before we hanged up, he said, ‘I love you,’ and I said, ‘I love you more,'” Kimberly Kamara said. Kamara talks about that last phone call with her son, Niam Johnson-Tate, as sirens whirl in the background of our conversation outside her Germantown home. It was July 4, 2017. Johnson-Tate was home. Kamara was out of town. Her phone rang. “His girlfriend’s mother screaming, ‘Niam...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Montgomery, Bucks County Residents Complain Of Water Smelling Musty, Tasting Like Dirt

LOWER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Water woes in parts of Bucks and Montgomery Counties. Residents are complaining their water smells musty and doesn’t taste very good. It turns out the problem has been linked to an algal bloom in the Neshaminy Creek. Talking with neighbors out here, they say that water smells musty, earthy and literally tastes like dirt. The complaints started coming in about two weeks ago. The water is safe to drink but we’ve learned mother nature is to blame. As some people turn on the tap in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County, they say their water smells and tastes like...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy