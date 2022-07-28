LIVE BLOG: Special session reaches second reading of abortion, taxpayer refund bills

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – You still have time for a “good read” this summer. The Sisters of Providence used book sale is underway until August 8. The annual sale is sponsored by Linden Leaf Gifts and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily. It’s in The Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

