Northern Michigan Couple Loses $350K in Impossible-to-Trace Bitcoin Scam

The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes WhitefishTravel MavenMichigan State
Opinion: Mancelona Public Schools $19.5 Million Bond ProposalKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Food Truck Business Coming to Mancelona, MIKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Cherry Juice: More Than Just a Drink!InyerselfTraverse City, MI
wrif.com
Michigan Couple Loses $350,000 – Avoid This ATM Scam
Scammers are the worst. They often prey on the elderly and people who aren’t versed with modern technology, which is just so terrible. Now, an elderly Michigan couple has lost more than a third of a million dollars in an ATM and Bitcoin scam. Here’s how to make sure it doesn’t happen to you.
Morning Sun
Marijuana growers find ‘saturated’ industry challenging as supply balloons, demand slows, and prices plummet
Robert Dodge has 4,500 recreational marijuana plants growing at his licensed facility in Burton, UBaked Cannabis Company, and works with about half of the state’s licensed retailers, but he’s finding it difficult to compete in an industry saturated with growers. In Michigan, where the number of licensed growers...
wxpr.org
Extradition sought for Wausau man accused in an ATV chase in Upper Michigan
Law enforcement in Michigan wants to extradite a Wausau man to that state after a chase on an ATV earlier this summer in which the man shot himself. It happened July 22nd in Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula. A conservation officer with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources was...
fox2detroit.com
Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
1051thebounce.com
This Michigan City is the Most Obese in the State
Summer is a great time to go outside and get physically active in Michigan. Let’s face it- in the winter, it’s more difficult in cold climates like Michigan to stay in shape, unless you love sweating indoors. That said, it should not be surprising that Michigan is one of the less physically fit states in America. Okay. Maybe I’m just making excuses. But, regardless of our national average, when it comes to obesity, a new study from 247wallst.com names the most obese city in all of Michigan.
Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver
In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
Pure Michigan! For $4.5M One of the Legendary Charlevoix Mushroom Houses Can Be Yours
One look at the fairytale style and you'll be humming "Heigh-ho, Heigh-ho". One of the most "must-see" homes in northern Michigan is on the market, and let's face it, it's probably one of the most unique. Yes, one of the legendary Mushroom Homes is for sale. Anyone that has ever...
UPMATTERS
Suspect identified and extradited to Michigan in ‘Baby Garnet’ cold case
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Monday that the suspect in the 1997 death of baby has been identified and extradited back to Michigan. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Nancy Ann Gerwatowski was brought back to the state by the Michigan...
wrif.com
Michigan’s ‘Worst Cities’ Might Surprise You
Michigan is a fantastic state, offering everything from the Great Lakes to Motown music to the dynamic automobile industry. That said, one new study has ranked Michigan’s cities from best to worst, naming a few areas of the state among the “worst” to live in. The crew...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’ -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’. 25 out of 4,000 beagles are relocating to Grand Rapids after being mistreated in...
The Oldest Aquarium in Michigan Turns 118 Years Old This Month
The Belle Isle Aquarium in Detroit is not only the oldest aquarium in Michigan, it's also the oldest aquarium in the United States. This historic building officially opened its doors on August 18, 1904. The aquarium turns 118 years old this month and is still operating today. The Belle Isle...
WLUC
Michigan gas prices fall again
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA the Michigan gas price averages have fallen once again. Since last week they have fallen a total of 20 cents. The national average is now at $4.21 per gallon of regular unleaded gas, while the average in Michigan is now $4.22 per gallon.
Millions of dollars in rental assistance drying up — and could bring evictions in Michigan
Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.
Charged with killing Baby Garnet, infant’s mother behind bars in Michigan
ST. IGNACE, MI — Twenty-five years after the infant known as Baby Garnet was discovered dead and discarded in a campground septic tank, the suspect in her death is behind bars in the Upper Peninsula county where it happened. Nancy Ann Gerwatowski, 58, was charged with one count of...
fox2detroit.com
Vulgar, rude restaurant Dick's Last Resort opening Michigan location
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - Dinner with a side of insults, anyone?. Dick's Last Result, the restaurant known for its vulgar and sarcastic servers, is opening soon in Michigan. A grand opening for the Saginaw location is scheduled for Aug. 8. Dick's started in Dallas and now has 11 restaurants across the U.S.
Michigan SOS threatens arrest for election disruption, warns of misinformation
A day before Michiganders go to the polls for the first statewide election since a tumultuous 2020, the state’s top election official warned that misinformation and efforts to overturn a fair election will not be tolerated. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who herself was threatened as false claims swirled...
wkar.org
Michigan DNR to require deer harvests to be filed online this coming season
Michigan deer hunters will be required to register their harvest online this coming season. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it’s been seeing fewer hunters reporting their harvest, and that is one of the reasons it's moving reporting to its website. The department is also trying to...
Tv20detroit.com
Clarkston nurse practitioner drives Michigan’s first mobile addiction clinic
CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan’s first mobile addiction treatment clinic is driving a positive change across metro Detroit. The program was started by a Clarkston-based nurse practitioner, Jordana Latozas back in 2020 to drive the much-needed help directly to substance abusers. "A lot of people in this kind...
‘They deserve to not be a number’: West Michigan shelter takes in rescued dogs
4,000 beagles were rescued from a testing facility in Virginia, and now, more than two dozen of them are heading to west Michigan.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Michigan History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
