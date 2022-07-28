Northern Michigan Couple Loses $350K in Impossible-to-Trace Bitcoin Scam

Summer is a great time to go outside and get physically active in Michigan. Let’s face it- in the winter, it’s more difficult in cold climates like Michigan to stay in shape, unless you love sweating indoors. That said, it should not be surprising that Michigan is one of the less physically fit states in America. Okay. Maybe I’m just making excuses. But, regardless of our national average, when it comes to obesity, a new study from 247wallst.com names the most obese city in all of Michigan.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO