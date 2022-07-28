Coastal Community Foundation Launches Annual Equity Speaker Series

Local Choice Spirits granted National Women’s Business Enterprise Certification, opening up many new opportunities for the Charleston-based spirits business. Charleston, SC, July 30, 2022 –(PR.com)– The award-winning, woman-owned Local Choice Spirits has been granted National Women’s Business Enterprise Certification (WBENC), affirming the business is woman owned, operated and controlled. While Local Choice Spirits has always been a woman-owned and operated business, the certification is an important recognition that will allow Local Choice Spirits to participate in new ventures and open up opportunities to expand further beyond Charleston, including into markets and venues such as Disney World, which have stipulations for working with women-owned businesses, as much of the industry is dominated by male-owned businesses.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO