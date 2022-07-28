ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Coastal Community Foundation Launches Annual Equity Speaker Series

By Charleston Daily
charlestondaily.net
 4 days ago
charlestondaily.net

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
charlestondaily.net

Charleston’s First Distillery, Striped Pig, First to Receive National Women’s Business Enterprise Certification

Local Choice Spirits granted National Women’s Business Enterprise Certification, opening up many new opportunities for the Charleston-based spirits business. Charleston, SC, July 30, 2022 –(PR.com)– The award-winning, woman-owned Local Choice Spirits has been granted National Women’s Business Enterprise Certification (WBENC), affirming the business is woman owned, operated and controlled. While Local Choice Spirits has always been a woman-owned and operated business, the certification is an important recognition that will allow Local Choice Spirits to participate in new ventures and open up opportunities to expand further beyond Charleston, including into markets and venues such as Disney World, which have stipulations for working with women-owned businesses, as much of the industry is dominated by male-owned businesses.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Veterans Business Expo, JB Charleston – Saturday, August 6, 2022

Support local veteran-owned businesses. Bring your family and share this event with a friend. When: Saturday, August 6, 2022 – 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM. Where: Charleston Main Exchange – 101 Lawson Drive, North Charleston, SC. This event is Free to attend, everyone is welcome to support...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Some Can’t-Miss Daily Burger, Pizza, and Sushi Deals Charleston, SC

Who doesn’t love a great burger, pizza, or sushi?. More importantly, who doesn’t love a deal? Here are some amazing daily deals you cannot miss. Rutledge Cab Company – 1300 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC. $8.95 Flat-Top Burger and Fries. Locals – Mount Pleasant – 1150 Queensborough Blvd...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Homegrown at the Point Concert Series continues through September 9, 2022

Homegrown at the Point Features Local Bands Through Friday, September 9th. Charleston’s premiere Happy Hour concert series continues this August and September, featuring all local bands! Homegrown At The Point is an extension of Charleston’s best and longest running happy hour concert series in town and its only beach party.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy