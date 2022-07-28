ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville to hold second CycLOUvia of the year on Aug. 28

 4 days ago
Eastern Kentucky flooding sparks memory of 1992 Kentuckiana floods for Indiana family

HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The deadly floods in eastern Kentucky brought back memories of severe flooding that hit Kentuckiana three decades ago for an Indiana family. Deborah Kleehammer of Henryville, Indiana, remembers the moment she saw five foot waves rush towards her house from a creek just a couple hundred yards away. It sent her family straight to the second story of their home where they stayed for hours.
HENRYVILLE, IN
leoweekly.com

The Street Rod Nationals Return To Louisville, See Schedule

More than 10,000 vintage and muscle cars will hit Louisville this weekend when the Street Rod Nationals return to the Kentucky Expo Center on Thursday, Aug. 4-7. The annual event is a showcase of thousands of “street rods, customs, muscle cars and special interest vehicles” as well as “vehicles from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s,” according to a press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville surpasses 100 homicides for third straight year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has surpassed 100 homicides for the third consecutive year. Community activist Christopher 2X, who leads local nonprofit Christopher 2X Game Changers, said there have been 101 homicides thus far in 2022. There were 15 people killed in July. "It's the most horrific way to lose...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Family hit by car in downtown Louisville to be discharged soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family that was hit by a car in downtown Louisville is scheduled to be discharged in a few weeks, according to a member of the family. Ava Jones and her mother Amy have been undergoing rehab at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute after they were hit by driver Michael Hurley, 33, who was high on hydrocodone, in downtown Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
UofL Health celebrates 15th anniversary of southwest medical center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health celebrated 15 years of providing medical care in southwest Louisville on Monday. UofL Health - Medical Center Southwest on Stonestreet Road in Valley Station opened in August 2007. It provides 24/7 emergency services, medical imaging and diagnostic services, and outpatient rehab services, according to a news release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
World's Fair Triceratops figure returning to the Kentucky Science Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular figure is returning to the Kentucky Science Center after a decade-long absence. According to a news release Monday, the World's Fair Triceratops is being brought back to the museum's parking lot in downtown Louisville. The dinosaur figure is 26 feet long and 4,800 pounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 1, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of EAST CENTRAL Kentucky, including the. following county, northern Madison. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Ronald McDonald House raffling flight of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit is raffling off a coveted bourbon to fundraise. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is raffling five Pappy Van Winkle bottles packaged as a flight. The raffle starts Aug. 1. According to a news release, one ticket is sold for $100 with all...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky suspends foster care placements at Louisville facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The state of Kentucky has stopped putting children in foster care at a Louisville treatment center after the death of a 7-year-old boy. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services tells WLKY it has suspended all programs and placements at Uspiritus, which operates Bellewood & Brooklawn Child and Family Services.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Jeffersonville mayor announces re-election bid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville's mayor announced he's running for another term in office. Mayor Mike Moore posted a video Monday announcing his bid for re-election. He calls being mayor, "The greatest job in the greatest city." Moore grew up in Jeffersonville and owned Jerry's Family Restaurant before he was...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths...
FRANKFORT, KY
Legacy recruit enjoys another trip to Louisville campus

Lexington Bryan Station athlete JT Haskins has been a regular for the past year or so on the University of Louisville campus. The son of former U of L standout JT Haskins Sr. was the first in-state prospect in the Class of 2024 offered a scholarship by the U of L staff and he's made several visits and attended camp with the Cardinals. He was back on Friday night at the 502 BBQ hosted by the U of L staff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky Humane Society takes in over 100 animals from eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a hundred animals from shelters in eastern Kentucky were transported on Saturday to the Kentucky Humane Society. The displaced or injured animals came from the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard and Floyd County Animal Shelter (FCAS) in Prestonsburg. Prior to the flooding, the animals were up for adoption in the shelters.
PRESTONSBURG, KY

