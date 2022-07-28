Louisville to hold second CycLOUvia of the year on Aug. 28

www.wdrb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdrb.com
Eastern Kentucky flooding sparks memory of 1992 Kentuckiana floods for Indiana family
HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The deadly floods in eastern Kentucky brought back memories of severe flooding that hit Kentuckiana three decades ago for an Indiana family. Deborah Kleehammer of Henryville, Indiana, remembers the moment she saw five foot waves rush towards her house from a creek just a couple hundred yards away. It sent her family straight to the second story of their home where they stayed for hours.
wdrb.com
Kroger, UPS team up to collect donations for eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger and UPS are coming together to collect and deliver relief supplies to victims of the flooding in eastern Kentucky. Ten Kroger stores will have donation bins set up to collect supplies for the victims:. 12501 Shelbyville Road, Middletown, KY 40243. 5929 Timber Ridge Drive, Prospect,...
leoweekly.com
The Street Rod Nationals Return To Louisville, See Schedule
More than 10,000 vintage and muscle cars will hit Louisville this weekend when the Street Rod Nationals return to the Kentucky Expo Center on Thursday, Aug. 4-7. The annual event is a showcase of thousands of “street rods, customs, muscle cars and special interest vehicles” as well as “vehicles from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s,” according to a press release.
wdrb.com
Louisville surpasses 100 homicides for third straight year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has surpassed 100 homicides for the third consecutive year. Community activist Christopher 2X, who leads local nonprofit Christopher 2X Game Changers, said there have been 101 homicides thus far in 2022. There were 15 people killed in July. "It's the most horrific way to lose...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Family hit by car in downtown Louisville to be discharged soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family that was hit by a car in downtown Louisville is scheduled to be discharged in a few weeks, according to a member of the family. Ava Jones and her mother Amy have been undergoing rehab at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute after they were hit by driver Michael Hurley, 33, who was high on hydrocodone, in downtown Louisville.
wdrb.com
Kentuckiana organizations stepping up to help eastern Kentucky flooding victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Following devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky that has already claimed 25 lives this week, some local organizations are doing what they can to help. In Louisville, the Bats are asking fans to show up to the team's 1:05 p.m. game Sunday with supplies and donations for...
Where in Louisville can I donate supplies for eastern Kentucky?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky folks are devastated by the recent flooding in the area, and are asking for help. Jefferson County Public Schools teacher April Back-Stevens said her mom expressed it best. "We don't care who or where the help comes from, we just need help," she said.
wdrb.com
UofL Health celebrates 15th anniversary of southwest medical center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health celebrated 15 years of providing medical care in southwest Louisville on Monday. UofL Health - Medical Center Southwest on Stonestreet Road in Valley Station opened in August 2007. It provides 24/7 emergency services, medical imaging and diagnostic services, and outpatient rehab services, according to a news release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Oldham County Jailer Mike Simpson retires after 36 years serving in jail system
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's longest-running jailer is trading in his handcuffs for golf clubs. Oldham County Jailer Mike Simpson retired Monday after 36 years working in the jail system. He helped design and build the county's recent $23 million facility and is also part of the Kentucky Jailer's Association.
wdrb.com
'A lot of sorrow' l American Red Cross mobilizes in eastern Kentucky to help victims of floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross is one of several organizations in eastern Kentucky mobilizing to help the Kentuckians who lost everything in the floods. Damage to critical infrastructure and the arrival of more heavy rains hampered efforts Sunday to help Kentucky residents hit by recent massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
wdrb.com
World's Fair Triceratops figure returning to the Kentucky Science Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular figure is returning to the Kentucky Science Center after a decade-long absence. According to a news release Monday, the World's Fair Triceratops is being brought back to the museum's parking lot in downtown Louisville. The dinosaur figure is 26 feet long and 4,800 pounds.
wdrb.com
KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 1, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of EAST CENTRAL Kentucky, including the. following county, northern Madison. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Ronald McDonald House raffling flight of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit is raffling off a coveted bourbon to fundraise. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is raffling five Pappy Van Winkle bottles packaged as a flight. The raffle starts Aug. 1. According to a news release, one ticket is sold for $100 with all...
WLKY.com
Kentucky suspends foster care placements at Louisville facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The state of Kentucky has stopped putting children in foster care at a Louisville treatment center after the death of a 7-year-old boy. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services tells WLKY it has suspended all programs and placements at Uspiritus, which operates Bellewood & Brooklawn Child and Family Services.
wdrb.com
First Watch opens at Holiday Manor, the popular brunch restaurant's 6th Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First Watch opened a new location Monday in Holiday Manor next to Kroger on US 42. The sixth First Watch in the Louisville area, this new breakfast and lunch spot is 4,200 square feet and features two patios equipped with heaters and fans for outside dining most of the year.
wdrb.com
Donate Life giving away school supplies at St. Stephen Baptist Church on Aug. 6
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Donate Life KY is giving away free school supplies to students Saturday. The back-to-school event is being held at St. Stephen Baptist Church from 1-3 p.m. According to a news release, the event is focused on providing children in west Louisville with education materials before the start of school.
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville mayor announces re-election bid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville's mayor announced he's running for another term in office. Mayor Mike Moore posted a video Monday announcing his bid for re-election. He calls being mayor, "The greatest job in the greatest city." Moore grew up in Jeffersonville and owned Jerry's Family Restaurant before he was...
WSAZ
Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths...
Legacy recruit enjoys another trip to Louisville campus
Lexington Bryan Station athlete JT Haskins has been a regular for the past year or so on the University of Louisville campus. The son of former U of L standout JT Haskins Sr. was the first in-state prospect in the Class of 2024 offered a scholarship by the U of L staff and he's made several visits and attended camp with the Cardinals. He was back on Friday night at the 502 BBQ hosted by the U of L staff.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Humane Society takes in over 100 animals from eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a hundred animals from shelters in eastern Kentucky were transported on Saturday to the Kentucky Humane Society. The displaced or injured animals came from the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard and Floyd County Animal Shelter (FCAS) in Prestonsburg. Prior to the flooding, the animals were up for adoption in the shelters.
Comments / 0