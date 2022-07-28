Vaccine Experts: Think Local, Build Back Trust to Boost Vaccinations

Strategies for identifying whether you’re engaging in negative emotional eating and how to stop using food as a crutch. “The cycle is always the same,” says Erika Nicole Kendall, the writer behind the award-winning blog, A Black Girl’s Guide to Weight Loss and a NASM-certified personal trainer and nutritionist. “Something stressful happens at work, home, school, on the road, during your commute or wherever. It feels out of your control, you feel powerless to fight it and you have no idea how to solve or fix it. The stress weighs you down – metaphorically and literally – to the point where you feel and think more slowly and react as if you’re under pressure.”

FITNESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO