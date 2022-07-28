Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cleveland OH 424 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 LEZ061-142>149-162>169-OHZ007>009-013-014-018>023-027>033-036>038- 047-PAZ002-003-020830-... Ripley to Buffalo NY extending from 5NM off shoreline to US- Canadian border-Maumee Bay to Reno Beach OH- Reno Beach to The Islands OH-The Islands to Vermilion OH- Vermilion to Avon Point OH-Avon Point to Willowick OH- Willowick to Geneva-on-the Lake OH-Geneva-on-the-Lake to Conneaut OH- Conneaut OH to Ripley NY- Detroit River Lt. to Maumee Bay OH to Reno Beach OH beyond 5NM offshoreline to US-Canadian border- Reno Beach to The Islands OH beyond 5NM off shoreline to US- Canadian border- The Islands to Vermilion OH beyond 5 nm off shoreline to US- Canadian border- Vermilion to Avon Point OH beyond 5 nm off shoreline to US- Canadian border- Avon Point to Willowick OH beyond 5 nm off shoreline to US- Canadian border-Willowick to Geneva-on-the- Lake OH beyond 5NM off shoreline to US-Canadian border-Geneva-on-the- Lake to Conneaut OH beyond 5 nm off shoreline to US-Canadian border- Conneaut OH to Ripley NY beyond 5 nm off shoreline to US- Canadian border-Ottawa-Sandusky-Erie-Geauga-Ashtabula Inland-Seneca- Huron-Medina-Summit-Portage-Trumbull-Wyandot-Crawford-Richland- Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Marion-Morrow-Holmes-Knox-Southern Erie- 424 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Lake Erie, north central Ohio, northeast Ohio, northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening ahead of a weak cold front. Some storms may be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.

