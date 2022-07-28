Scott Names Jennifer Morrison Vermont's Top Cop

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a teen spotted driving erratically in downtown St. Johnsbury Sunday was later arrested on multiple charges, including drunk driving. St. Johnsbury Police say over the weekend, they saw a car violating numerous laws on Railroad Street and tried to stop it. Despite police lights and sirens, officers say the driver kept going and they had to stop chasing the car out of fear for public safety.

