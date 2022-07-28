ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Scott Names Jennifer Morrison Vermont's Top Cop

By Courtney Lamdin
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sevendaysvt.com

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Vermont woman kicked, spit at state troopers

RICHMOND, Vt. — A South Burlington woman was arrested on Sunday night after she assaulted several state troopers. Vermont State Police said they received reports of a car in the median near exit 11 on I-89 in Richmond and found Mary Moravek, 24, inside the vehicle. Moravek initially refused...
RICHMOND, VT
Addison Independent

Familiar face stepping in as interim Middlebury town treasurer

Beth Dow to serve the treasurer’s role until Town Meeting Day 2023. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Quebec man drowns in Vermont

ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Quebec man drowned in Vermont on Sunday. Vermont State Police say it happened on East Shore Road in Isle La Motte shortly after 5:30 p.m. Investigators say Lothar Frei, 84, of Kirkland, Quebec, was unresponsive when he was pulled from Lake Champlain by family and neighbors.
ISLE LA MOTTE, VT
sevendaysvt

Vermont Arts Council Announces 2022 Vermont Arts Awards

Six Vermont artists, arts educators and advocates for the arts are winners of the 2022 Vermont Arts Awards, the Vermont Arts Council announced on Monday. The award recipients include a visual artist and disability rights advocate from Williston; a dancer, choreographer and educator based at Middlebury College; and a Burlington radio DJ.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
WCAX

New law simplifies process of changing gender identity in Vermont

Amtrak service in Saratoga Springs back up and running. For the Kenyons, flours and grains are a family affair. Channel 3′s Catherine Hughes remembered as tough, no-nonsense reporter. Updated: 5 hours ago. A sad note from the WCAX family-- former Channel 3 News reporter Catherine Hughes has died. Burlington...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Jim Condos: Voting is crucial in this year's primary election

MONTPELIER, Vt. — This is a historic election year for Vermont, as six of the eight statewide seats are up for grabs. Vermont's Secretary of State, Jim Condos said this year's historical primary is like the playoffs before the Super Bowl. "Usually, on statewide seats there's very little competition,"...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Stowe Mountain Rescue saves 2 on Sunday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Stowe Mountain Rescue was hit with back-to-back calls for help on Sunday. The team says a man was about halfway up the Sterling Pond Trail on Sunday when he suffered a potentially severe medical emergency. They brought him down the trail to a round of applause...
STOWE, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Morrison
WCAX

Alleged joyrider, 15, arrested in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a teen spotted driving erratically in downtown St. Johnsbury Sunday was later arrested on multiple charges, including drunk driving. St. Johnsbury Police say over the weekend, they saw a car violating numerous laws on Railroad Street and tried to stop it. Despite police lights and sirens, officers say the driver kept going and they had to stop chasing the car out of fear for public safety.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Police investigate drowning in Lake Champlain

ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning that occurred in Lake Champlain on Sunday afternoon. Officials said that Lothar Frei, 84, of Kirkland, Quebec had been swimming toward a dock near a home on East Shore Road in Isle La Motte on Sunday afternoon when he suddenly stopped swimming and went underwater.
ISLE LA MOTTE, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Vermont#Politics State#The Vermont State Police#Dps
WCAX

MiVT: Nitty Gritty Grain Co. of Vermont

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - For the Kenyons, flours and grains are a family affair. That’s because this bunch owns the Nitty Gritty Grain Company of Vermont, and it’s all hands on deck to keep the products flowing. “I come and do all the packaging, do all the paperwork,...
CHARLOTTE, VT
Colchester Sun

What to know about the police services agreement shared between the Town of Essex and the City of Essex Junction

ESSEX — The Town of Essex and the City of Essex Junction have entered a 10-year agreement for shared police services. The agreement, which was debated for months, includes 24-hour, 365 days a year police services for both municipalities. Had the agreement not been struck, the City would have been left to find police services elsewhere or to create its own department.
ESSEX, VT
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Burlington, Vermont

Does dabbling in artsy charm and natural beauty sound like your type of getaway? Pack your bags for Vermont and discover the best things to do in Burlington, VT! Settled between the Green Mountains and Lake Champlain, Vermont’s largest city is the quintessential New England vacation and one of the coolest small cities in the Northeast.
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mynbc5.com

NAACP branches of Vermont hold U.S. House Congressional Candidate forum on racial inequities

CASTLETON, Vt. — Vermont's NAACP branches hosted a forum Saturday to discuss racial equity and other related issues. All candidates running for Vermont’s single congressional house seat were invited to take part. but only Becca Balint, one of the democratic congressional candidates on the ballot and Liam Madden, an independent candidate running for the Republican nomination, took part in the forum.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Channel 3′s Catherine Hughes remembered as tough, no-nonsense reporter

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A sad note from the WCAX family-- former Channel 3 News reporter Catherine Hughes has died. Hughes worked for Channel 3 from 1979 to 1994, spending 12 of those years in our Rutland bureau. She was known as a tough, no-nonsense reporter who wasn’t afraid to hold public officials accountable.
CHARLOTTE, VT
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
931K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy