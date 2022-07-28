Scott Names Jennifer Morrison Vermont's Top Cop

www.sevendaysvt.com
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman kicked, spit at state troopers
RICHMOND, Vt. — A South Burlington woman was arrested on Sunday night after she assaulted several state troopers. Vermont State Police said they received reports of a car in the median near exit 11 on I-89 in Richmond and found Mary Moravek, 24, inside the vehicle. Moravek initially refused...
Addison Independent
Familiar face stepping in as interim Middlebury town treasurer
Beth Dow to serve the treasurer's role until Town Meeting Day 2023.
WCAX
Quebec man drowns in Vermont
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Quebec man drowned in Vermont on Sunday. Vermont State Police say it happened on East Shore Road in Isle La Motte shortly after 5:30 p.m. Investigators say Lothar Frei, 84, of Kirkland, Quebec, was unresponsive when he was pulled from Lake Champlain by family and neighbors.
Vermont Arts Council Announces 2022 Vermont Arts Awards
Six Vermont artists, arts educators and advocates for the arts are winners of the 2022 Vermont Arts Awards, the Vermont Arts Council announced on Monday. The award recipients include a visual artist and disability rights advocate from Williston; a dancer, choreographer and educator based at Middlebury College; and a Burlington radio DJ.
WCAX
New law simplifies process of changing gender identity in Vermont
Amtrak service in Saratoga Springs back up and running. For the Kenyons, flours and grains are a family affair. Channel 3′s Catherine Hughes remembered as tough, no-nonsense reporter. Updated: 5 hours ago. A sad note from the WCAX family-- former Channel 3 News reporter Catherine Hughes has died. Burlington...
mynbc5.com
Jim Condos: Voting is crucial in this year's primary election
MONTPELIER, Vt. — This is a historic election year for Vermont, as six of the eight statewide seats are up for grabs. Vermont's Secretary of State, Jim Condos said this year's historical primary is like the playoffs before the Super Bowl. "Usually, on statewide seats there's very little competition,"...
On one Vermont dairy farm, the farmers churn but the devotion endures
A brother-and-sister duo have worked with animals since they were children, but they only had the idea of starting their own farm in May 2020. This summer, their butter will finally be ready for sale. Read the story on VTDigger here: On one Vermont dairy farm, the farmers churn but the devotion endures.
WCAX
Stowe Mountain Rescue saves 2 on Sunday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Stowe Mountain Rescue was hit with back-to-back calls for help on Sunday. The team says a man was about halfway up the Sterling Pond Trail on Sunday when he suffered a potentially severe medical emergency. They brought him down the trail to a round of applause...
WCAX
Alleged joyrider, 15, arrested in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a teen spotted driving erratically in downtown St. Johnsbury Sunday was later arrested on multiple charges, including drunk driving. St. Johnsbury Police say over the weekend, they saw a car violating numerous laws on Railroad Street and tried to stop it. Despite police lights and sirens, officers say the driver kept going and they had to stop chasing the car out of fear for public safety.
mynbc5.com
Police investigate drowning in Lake Champlain
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning that occurred in Lake Champlain on Sunday afternoon. Officials said that Lothar Frei, 84, of Kirkland, Quebec had been swimming toward a dock near a home on East Shore Road in Isle La Motte on Sunday afternoon when he suddenly stopped swimming and went underwater.
Former Barre school superintendent was paid $87,500 to resign
According to the Times Argus, no public records regarding David Wells's departure from the Barre schools a year ago were available until this week.
Unstable building complicates Vermont-NYC rail service
Amtrak officials could not say how long the stretch of track would be off limits to trains.
WCAX
MiVT: Nitty Gritty Grain Co. of Vermont
CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - For the Kenyons, flours and grains are a family affair. That’s because this bunch owns the Nitty Gritty Grain Company of Vermont, and it’s all hands on deck to keep the products flowing. “I come and do all the packaging, do all the paperwork,...
Colchester Sun
What to know about the police services agreement shared between the Town of Essex and the City of Essex Junction
ESSEX — The Town of Essex and the City of Essex Junction have entered a 10-year agreement for shared police services. The agreement, which was debated for months, includes 24-hour, 365 days a year police services for both municipalities. Had the agreement not been struck, the City would have been left to find police services elsewhere or to create its own department.
Nonprofit group plans aviation apprenticeship program in Franklin County
Habitat for Aviation’s building in Highgate would house what founder Beth White called a first-of-its kind apprenticeship program: local young people could learn to service both conventional and electric planes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Nonprofit group plans aviation apprenticeship program in Franklin County.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Burlington, Vermont
Does dabbling in artsy charm and natural beauty sound like your type of getaway? Pack your bags for Vermont and discover the best things to do in Burlington, VT! Settled between the Green Mountains and Lake Champlain, Vermont’s largest city is the quintessential New England vacation and one of the coolest small cities in the Northeast.
mynbc5.com
NAACP branches of Vermont hold U.S. House Congressional Candidate forum on racial inequities
CASTLETON, Vt. — Vermont's NAACP branches hosted a forum Saturday to discuss racial equity and other related issues. All candidates running for Vermont’s single congressional house seat were invited to take part. but only Becca Balint, one of the democratic congressional candidates on the ballot and Liam Madden, an independent candidate running for the Republican nomination, took part in the forum.
Will Public Safety Worries End Progressive Prosecutor Sarah George’s Sweeping Reforms?
Katie Anderson and JP Coseno were sure they'd caught the moped thief red-handed. The couple spotted Anderson's commuter bike in Burlington in the bed of a shiny Chevy Silverado and tailed the driver to a market in the city's Old North End. They blocked him in the parking lot until Burlington police arrived.
WCAX
Channel 3′s Catherine Hughes remembered as tough, no-nonsense reporter
CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A sad note from the WCAX family-- former Channel 3 News reporter Catherine Hughes has died. Hughes worked for Channel 3 from 1979 to 1994, spending 12 of those years in our Rutland bureau. She was known as a tough, no-nonsense reporter who wasn’t afraid to hold public officials accountable.
Register Citizen
Accused of killing mom and grandfather, former CT resident Nathan Carman is ‘a danger to this family,’ letter states
Relatives of former Connecticut resident Nathan Carman — who say he killed his mother and grandfather for money — wrote a letter to prosecutors saying that he may seek retribution against them if he is let out of jail. The letter, filed Friday, is expected to be used...
