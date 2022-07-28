Leaders to hold press conference ahead of Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith memorial weekend

abcnews4.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The perfect bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerCharleston, SC
Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in CharlestonMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Charleston, SC
Visiting trails, swamps and dodging gators in Cypress GardensRene CizioCharleston, SC
Take a Look at This Award-Winning Seafood Restaurant in Charleston, SCKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
abcnews4.com
North Charleston PD, City Council discuss Joint Operations Center timeline
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s the goal years in the making: a safer North Charleston. A Joint Operations Center with hundreds of surveillance cameras to monitor the city was supposed to be up and running in July. We spoke with North Charleston Police and City Council members...
Charleston Co. declares Gullah-Geechee Appreciation Week
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County established the week of July 30 as Gullah-Geechee Appreciation Week. According to Charleston County Government, on July 12, City Council proclaimed July 30 through August 6 as Gullah-Geechee Appreciation Week. “It is important to bring awareness and appreciate this rich culture,” Charleston County said.
The Post and Courier
Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith celebrates 1-year anniversary
NORTH CHARLESTON — The local nonprofit Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith opened its doors one year ago with a mission to help prevent the same gun violence that claimed the life of its namesake. Around 100 people of all ages gathered the afternoon of July 31 outside the organization at...
abcnews4.com
Back to school: 1st days quickly approaching for Lowcountry districts
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The calendar turning to August means a new school year is right around the corner!. Several Lowcountry school districts are gearing up for their respect first days. Education: Back to School. Below, you can find a list of when classrooms will reopen their doors to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
Mayor Tecklenburg meeting with dozens of Save the Children Action Network advocates
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg is set to speak with dozens of Save the Children Action Network advocates on Sunday. The mayor will attend an advocacy summit, which is happening over the weekend at the Hyatt Place & Hyatt House in Charleston's Historic District. The event...
abcnews4.com
CofC Public Safety to conduct a site-based assessment for law enforcement accreditation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (The College Today) — The College of Charleston Department of Public Safety is scheduled for a site-based assessment as part of its voluntary participation in a program to maintain law enforcement accreditation by verifying it meets professional standards. Administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement...
abcnews4.com
Summerville Fire & Rescue opens registration for Citizens Fire Academy
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Registration is now open for the 2022 Summerville Fire & Rescue Citizens Fire Academy. The program offers a chance for residents to have a first-hand look at how the fire department operates. It's a seven-week program open to Summerville residents who are at least 21-years-old.
abcnews4.com
Son of fallen Charleston deputy receives special birthday parade from local police, Batman
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A beautiful tradition continues. Various Lowcountry police agencies made sure to extend a special happy birthday wish to the son of a fallen Charleston County deputy on Saturday. "Happy Birthday Tyler! We hope we were able to show you that you and your family will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nonprofit leads march against gun violence in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Inc. led a march against gun violence Saturday in anticipation of the nonprofit’s one year anniversary. The organization was created on July 31, 2021 in honor of Ronjanae Smith, a 14-year-old girl who was killed in a mass shooting in North Charleston. “We will never forget […]
live5news.com
‘We Carry Their Crosses’ walk remembers lives lost to gun violence
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Family, friends and activists gathered on Saturday for the “We Carry Their Crosses March for Life.”. Organizers say they wanted to make a strong visual statement, to remind the community that more than 100 people have lost their lives to gun violence in the past three years in North Charleston.
abcnews4.com
SC7 expedition ends in Mt. Pleasant as leaders look to protect South Carolina's shorelines
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A team of volunteers from SC7 spent the last month hiking 350 miles of South Carolina to learn more about the outdoors. The expedition ended with a deep dive into the ocean to preserve South Carolina's shorelines. “We’re simultaneously going to go lay down...
abcnews4.com
Charlamagne tha God leads Black male mental health tour in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A tour focusing on mental health for Black males is stopping in the Lowcountry. Living Hope Productions is presenting the "Just Heal, Bro" tour with Charlamagne tha God and his organization, Mental Wealth Alliance, over the weekend. "Charlamagne's commitment to amplifying critical conversations and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Car plows into building on Savannah Hwy
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An office building on Savannah Highway was damaged on Thursday after a car crashed into the building. According to Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to a report that an SUV ran off the road and struck a building along Savannah Highway on Thursday. Reports say the corner of the office […]
abcnews4.com
SCDOT announces emergency bridge deck repair on I-26 this Monday
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Transportation officials say crews will be performing an emergency bridge deck repair early this week. The repair is scheduled to begin around 6 a.m. on Monday, August 1 and take about 24 hours. Crews will be working near the 177...
live5news.com
‘Operation Move Out’ begins downtown Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An annual event in the city of Charleston to help manage an increase in trash and discarded household goods during a time of increased rental turnover begins Friday morning. “Operation Move Out” is an annual collection program by the city to manage the increase of trash...
Back 2 Class: When do students return to the classroom?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While it may feel like summer just began, a new school year is quickly approaching. After a year of pandemic-related changes, schools district across the Lowcountry are preparing for a return to normal with in-person classes when the bell rings in a little over two weeks. Among the first students heading […]
abcnews4.com
Berkeley Co. Council to consider major development off of Jedburg Road despite moratorium
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A new development may be coming to Berkeley County, and it's causing concern for residents. The possible development comes as Berkeley County Council is considering a new moratorium aimed at controlling growth. The Sand Run development plan would be one of the first developments...
Deadly motorcycle crash in South Carolina not discovered until 4 days later
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened along U.S. 52. SCHP said that at about 12:30 a.m. on July 28 a 2014 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on US 52 near Teepsie Lane when the crash happened. The crash was discovered on July 31. […]
Indoor mask use recommended as COVID-19 levels rise in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s health leaders are recommending the use of face masks in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces, as COVID levels rise across the state. Multiple counties in the Lowcountry – including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg – are among those with high community levels of COVID-19 transmission, according […]
abcnews4.com
'We Carry Their Crosses' march taking place to honor local gun violence victims
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A march to honor lives lost to gun violence is taking place in North Charleston on Saturday. The S.A.V.E. North Charleston "We Carry Their Crosses" March for Life is happening from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Participants will march with more than 100 crosses,...
Comments / 1