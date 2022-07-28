www.postregister.com
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly pointed gun at several people at skate park
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Friday after he was reportedly seen threatening multiple people with a gun at Tautphaus Park. Dallas Jensen, 19, was arrested shortly after Idaho Falls Police Department officers arrived on scene.
Post Register
Rexburg bucks trend of young adults on the move
A recent young adult migration study released by Ben Sprung-Keyser and Nathaniel Hendren of Harvard University and Sonya Porter of the U.S. Census Bureau “shows 80% of young adults migrate less than 100 miles from where they grew up. 90% migrate less than 500 miles.”. Rexburg bucks that trend...
