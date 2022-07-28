The Nuclear War Origins Behind Some Of The Earliest Computer Lab Games

Determining the population of crammed megacities can be difficult, but a series of population spike maps have made the task much clearer.These maps visualise population density as spikes, with the height of each spike representing the volume of people living in one area.Alasdair Rae, a former professor of urban studies and planning at the University of Sheffield, used the EU’s population density data, and mapping tool Aerialod to create the 3D-rendered maps.With no borders between nations or states on the images, they provide an insight into human migration and settlement.Traditional population density maps are coloured but flat, making it more...

SCIENCE ・ 1 HOUR AGO