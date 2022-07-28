ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Popular Texas Swimming Hole Stops Flowing For 4th Time Ever

By Ginny Reese
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AIgsu_0gwDWBLd00
Photo: Getty Images

Drought conditions have impacted Texas' beloved swimming hole called Jacob's Well. KXAN reported that the well is spring-fed, and it has officially stopped flowing.

According to a post from Jacob's Well Natural Area's Facebook page, this is only the fourth time ever in recorded history that the well has ceased its flowing. Jacob's Well Natural Area wrote on Facebook:

"Jacob's Well Natural Area has some unfortunate news to share. The U.S. Geologic Survey measured a zero cfs discharge from Jacob's Well in recent days. This means that Jacob's Well has officially ceased flowing for the 4th time in recorded history. This situation is cause for concern and is the result of ongoing drought and increased levels of groundwater pumping.
Swimming remains cancele d to the public for the foreseeable future, however, the park is still open daily for hiking and viewing the spring."

Jacob's Well Natural Area has some unfortunate news to share. The U.S. Geologic Survey measured a zero cfs discharge...

Posted by Jacob's Well Natural Area - Hays County Parks on Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Swimming at the beloved swimming hole is not allowed for the "foreseeable future." This was due to declining water levels. Hays County lead park specialist for operations, Jay Taylor , told KXAN that reopening would depend on the amount of rainfall for the area.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Sports
City
Spring, TX
Narcity

These Counties Have The Highest COVID-19 Infection Rates In Texas This July

As vaccination rates lag this summer, new surges of COVID-19 came as the Omicron variant is making people sick across the U.S. As of today, the United States reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 90.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 67.1% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 48.1% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.
102.5 The Bone

Human remains found in BBQ pit in the backyard of a Texas home

HOUSTON — Human remains were found in a BBQ pit in the backyard of a Texas home Tuesday afternoon. According to KWES, the Houston Police Department is investigating after human remains were found in a custom backyard barbecue pit on Tuesday in Houston. Officers received a call around 3 p.m. from a person who claimed to be working around the home when they made the discovery. That person left the home and called 911.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Hole#Kxan#The U S Geologic Survey
Nationwide Report

34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr killed after a motorcycle crash in Austin (Austin, TX)

34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr killed after a motorcycle crash in Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning in east Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on the U.S. Highway 290 Frontage Road near Cameron Road at about 2:10 a.m. [...]
AUSTIN, TX
One Green Planet

Petition: Justice For 2,000 Cows Cooked to Death in the Heat of Kansas

At least 2,000 cattle have tragically died at a concentrated animal feeding operation in Kansas. Temperatures soared to over 100 degrees in the plains state, and rows of carcasses showed the toll the heat took on the poor cows. In the now widely viewed video footage, endless rows of cow carcasses are shown lined up along the edge of a farm field.
KANSAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas

After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Texas?

When discussing the topic of driving barefoot, no matter what part of the United States you’re in, people will believe that it is illegal to drive barefoot. I even thought so when I was growing up and learning to drive in Arizona. I was just talking with my partner...
TEXAS STATE
Discovery

Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!

This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
SAN DIEGO, CA
natureworldnews.com

Texas Grass Fire Destroyed 9 Houses While Owners Watched Helplessly

Jessie Monroe initially believed the smoke in the field was only from a tiny brush fire. However, all they could do was watch as the Texas grass fire destroyed their homes. The flames then started to spread. Rapidly Engulfing Everything in Flame. The grass fire quickly damaged or destroyed at...
TEXAS STATE
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy