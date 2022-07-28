NO SALES TAX HOLIDAY WEEKEND

fortscott.biz
Related
Now That’s Rural: Marilyn Logan, Marmaton Market
Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. Second Saturday. Trivia Tuesday. Do those events sound like items on the calendar at your local grocery store? They might not be what one would expect, but those are examples of creative events that one rural grocery store is using to expand and engage its customer base.
kcparent.com
Apple Picking Day Trips
It's apple picking season! These local farms are great day trip destinations for families. Each of the u-pick apple orchards on our list is a locally-owned family operation designed to provide the best in healthy produce and a great family outing. Apple picking season is typically mid-August through early October, but you’ll want to call for current hours and information.
Marian Days road closure; what to expect
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Marian Days are back and City officials and residents alike are preparing for the big event. Carthage announced on Facebook today the closing of the following streets:. Grand from Highland south to Fairview. Fairview and Wynwood. Glenstone. Highland and Clinton. Officials say the roads will remain...
Marian Days 2022 at Carthage, Mo. tens of thousand expected
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Due to COVID it’s been two years since the Marian Days Festival has been held in Carthage. The last count estimated 120,0000 attended the 4-day festival. This year crowds could be larger. Carthage Police Dept state, “we’re expecting a big crowd for this year.” ROAD CLOSURES Grand from Highland south to Fairview Fairview and Wynwood Glenstone Highland...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fortscott.biz
Uniontown Schools Enroll Aug. 3-4
The two school districts in Bourbon County are preparing to start classes this month. In USD235, Uniontown, parents have an opportunity to enroll their students on Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to noon and Aug. 4 from noon to 7 p.m. The student’s first day is August 25. This district is welcoming two new principals, a new superintendent, and six new teachers.
fortscott.biz
Bourbon County Commission Cancels Aug. 2 Meeting Due to Elections
2nd District-Jim Harris Corrected: _______________________. 3rd District-Clifton Beth Adjourned at: _______________. There will be NO meeting on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022 due to Election Day. Justifications for Executive Session: KSA 75-4319(b)(1) To discuss personnel matters of individual nonelected personnel to protect their privacy KSA 75-4319(b)(2) For consultation with an attorney...
fortscott.biz
Facts You Might Not Have Known by Gregg Motley
Over the course of my 47 years of adulthood, it seems that more and more people and institutions make important decisions based on feelings and assumptions. Evidence can be found in the nature of our news media; it appears that they are constructed to pray on the emotions and gullibility of Americans. Knowing this, my response is to dig harder and deeper for data and facts upon which I can hang my hat to make responsible decisions as a family man, businessman, and community volunteer. It makes no sense for me to make important decisions without knowing what it is real.
fortscott.biz
FS Commission Meeting Agenda for August 2
J. Jones T. Van Hoecke S. Walker M. Wells K. Harrington. Invocation: Led by: (To be announced) Approval of minutes of the regular meeting of July 19th, 2022 and special meeting of July 26th, 2022. Approval of Appropriation Ordinance 1317-A totaling $378,639.54. Request to Pay – Nuss & Farmer, P.A....
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 vehicles burn, including semi car hauler I-49 near Lamar, Mo.
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday morning about 8:30 a.m. Lamar Fire Dept responded to I-49 near 83 mile marker to a vehicle fire. Reported as a semi on fire hauling cars. “Upon arrival the semi and its load were engulfed in flames. It took about a hour to extinguish plus about another hour to find and extinguish any hot spots.” — Lamar Fire Dept.
columbusnews-report.com
Couple celebrates 25th wedding anniversary
John and Vicky Zwahlen-Johnson will celebrate their 25 th wedding anniversary August 2, 2022. They were married August 2, 1997, by Dennis Johnson, at their home outside of West Mineral. John and Vicky were introduced through a dear friend Velma Littick who served as their best person at their wedding. John and Vicky celebrated their anniversary with the trip of their dreams. Leaving Kansas on…
News to Know: Joplin shooting charges, lead cleanup deceit, and 19,000 acres burn in northwest Oklahoma
JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities in Joplin arrest and charge a man accused of shooting another man. Police say on July 16th, 42-year-old Richard McWhirt of Joplin shot 34-year-old Gregory Hallstrom, also of Joplin. The shooting happened on South Finley Avenue. Hallstrom was treated and released from the hospital. Officers arrested McWhirt Thursday. He’s charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action. Follow the investigation here.
fortscott.biz
Minutes of the FS City Commission for July 19
The regular meeting of the Fort Scott City Commission was held July 19th, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Commission Meeting Room at City Hall, 123 S. Main Street, Fort Scott, Kansas. ROLL CALL:. Commissioners J. Jones, T. Van Hoecke, S. Walker, and M. Wells were present with Mayor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorcycle crashes into tractor trailer at Flying J
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 6 p.m. Wednesday reports of a tractor trailer crash with a motorcycle in front of Flying J Travel Plaza alerted Joplin E911. Joplin Police, METS ambulance and Joplin Fire responded. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On arrival we learn both vehicles were westbound on 32nd....
KCTV 5
Body of missing Olathe man found in Miami County
OLATHE, Kan (KCTV) --- Olathe police say the body of a man who was reported missing on Friday was discovered in Miami County. Jeffrey Rauenzahn, 47, was reported missing on Friday morning. Police say his body was found in Miami County near his vehicle. There is no active criminal investigation...
Olathe police locate missing man dead in Miami County
The Olathe Police Department located man dead after he was reported missing on Friday. There is no ongoing criminal investigation.
Man found dead near Joplin trolley stop identified
Joplin police identify the man found dead in Cunningham Park near the trolley stop.
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin Police Department responds to a gunshot near 7th and Wall
JOPLIN, Mo. – JPD responded to the area of 7th Street and South Wall Avenue in Joplin yesterday evening after dispatch received a call from a resident who had been shot at. When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the caller and witness. According to the...
Shooting in Chanute leaves Topeka man dead
NEOSHO COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Chanute Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred early Monday morning in Chanute, Kansas. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Blake A. Pearson, of Topeka. EMS transported Pearson to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, but he was pronounced deceased. The Chanute Police Department […]
Rita Glasgow sentenced for DWI crash that killed a Joplin couple
A judge sentences Rita Glasgow for a DWI crash that claimed the life of a Joplin couple.
kggfradio.com
Cherokee County Man Arrested for Second Time this Summer
One is arrested and drugs and cash are seized after a search in Cherokee County. Sheriff's Deputies executed a search warrant as part of an investigation into suspected drug activity late last week. During the search, methamphetamine with a street value of nearly $20,000.00, was seized. Yesterday evening, the suspect who had evaded law enforcement over the weekend, was taken into custody. 59-year-old Timothy Sargent is being held in the Cherokee County Jail without bond on allegations of distributing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Comments / 0