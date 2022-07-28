Iowa's June unemployment rate is below US average; Illinois ranks 5th highest in nation

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Genesis Health System is working to help kids in the Quad Cities get the supplies they need to have a successful school year. The hospital system's "Pack the Bus" event lasts from Monday, Aug. 1 through Thursday, Aug. 4. Supplies will be collected each day between 7:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO