Katie Holmes Crushes All Her Fans' Dreams About Her Most Famous Role

www.nickiswift.com
Related
The View’s Joy Behar & Sunny Hostin blast ‘new host’ Alyssa Farah Griffin for ‘giving away a major interview’ to rival
THE View's Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin have blasted guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin for not putting the talk show ahead of its rivals during Friday’s broadcast. The 33-year-old has reportedly been hired as a new full-time host on The View, but the current cast members don’t think she’s giving the show the proper respect with her recent antics.
Nicki Swift
47K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0