How Alabama became home to the world’s only Twin Ladies in the Water

TODAY.com
5-year-old in a Chucky costume terrorizes unsuspecting people in an Alabama neighborhood
There are some things in life that require a double take. For Kendra Walden, it was seeing what appeared to be a Chucky doll come to life walking down the street in an Alabama neighborhood. The 31-year-old in Albertville, Alabama was in a car with two other women when she...
Giant eagle ray jumps into Alabama family's boat
July 19 (UPI) -- An Alabama family participating in a fishing event ended up with an especially rare catch when a 400-pound eagle ray jumped into their boat. April Jones of Saraland said she and her family were participating in the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo when the giant ray jumped out of the water and landed on their boat, striking her in the shoulder.
Three Texas sisters aged five, eight and nine are all found DEAD in neighbor's pond after vanishing from care of babysitter while their mom was at work
Three young sisters were found dead after vanishing from their Texas home while by babysat by a family friend. Zi’Ariel Robinson Oliver, 9, A'Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te'Mari Robinson Oliver, 5, were reported missing from their small town residence Friday night. A dive team pulled their bodies from a...
Alabama man killed by lightning strike when group floating down creek gets caught in storm
An Alabama man was killed by a lightning strike when he and a group of people floating on a creek were caught in a thunderstorm. Greg Shipp, of Brewtom, was found unresponsive on a sandbar along Burnt Corn Creek during a thunderstorm on July 9. Capt. James Carroll with the...
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
Three injured when boat strikes tree on Alabama river
A boat collided with a tree Saturday night on an Alabama river injuring three of the four people on board, state troopers reported. The single-vessel crash occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Saturday when the 16-foot Aluma-craft boat struck a tree. The boat’s operator, Justin H. Cauley, 23, of Andalusia, and...
realitytitbit.com
Sheree Whitfield finds love in Huntsville with new man Martell Holt
Sheree Whitfield faced some disappointment on the latest RHOA season. Remember the moment she was stood up by Tyrone Gilliams while cameras filmed her? Since then, she’s only gone and found a new man. Her FaceTime was ignored by ex-boyfriend Tyrone, with their former romance dating back to 2011...
Man killed when car leaves road, strikes tree off Alabama highway
A man was killed Friday morning in Alabama when he car left a highway and struck a tree. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:20 a.m. Friday. Clyde Humphrey, 70, of Columbus, Georgia, was fatally injured when the 2009 Toyota Scion he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree, Alabama troopers reported.
Three people injured on Alabama lake when boat, personal watercraft collide just before 3 a.m.
An early Saturday morning boating accident sent two to the hospital and injured another. According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a Stratos bass boat and a personal watercraft collided at approximately 2:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30. “The operator and the passenger on the personal watercraft...
Alabama man dies in wreck on rural Alabama highway
Alabama troopers are investigating a wreck that killed an Alabama man Sunday night. Jessie L. Dixon Jr., 61, of Troy was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Dixon was reportedly driving on Alabama 87 near the 55 mile marker when the...
Authorities respond after a traffic collision in Columbus (Columbus, GA)
Authorities respond after a traffic collision in Columbus (Columbus, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities responded after a traffic collision in Columbus. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and Oakley Drive [...]
