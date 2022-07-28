ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Will not start Monday

Witt (hand) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox. The injury Witt suffered Sunday when he was struck by a pitch is not believed to be serious, and according to manager Mike Matheny it is not even an issue. However, Matheny did note that Witt is getting a day as he works back from the hamstring injury that cost him time in late July. Regardless of the reason, Maikel Garcia will start at shortstop for the Royals on Monday night.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Optioned to Triple-A

Schmidt was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. The Yankees traded for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino earlier in the day, so they need to clear space on the active roster. Schmidt has a 2.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 30 innings across 16 MLB appearances this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
CBS Sports

Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Remains out of lineup

Baddoo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays. Baddoo started Friday's game but will now be on the bench for a second consecutive contest, with the Tigers using Robbie Grossman, Riley Greene and Victor Reyes in the outfield from left to right. Baddoo clearly looks like a reserve outfielder at this point, though his fortunes could change if Detroit decides to trade the veteran Grossman before Tuesday's deadline.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Dealt to Philadelphia

Sosa was traded from the Cardinals to the Phillies on Saturday in exchange for JoJo Romero, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Sosa spent the first four seasons of his major-league career in St. Louis but will get a change of scenery after he slashed .189/.244/.270 with 17 runs, eight RBI and three steals over 53 games to begin the year. The 26-year-old saw inconsistent playing time with the Cardinals over the first half of the season and will likely serve as infield depth for his new team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Martin: Traded to Dodgers

Martin was traded from the Cubs to the Dodgers on Saturday in exchange for Zach McKinstry, Buster Olney of ESPN reports. Martin joined the Cubs on a one-year deal during the offseason but will provide bullpen assistance for the Dodgers over the second half of the year. The right-hander has struggled over his last five outings, recording a 9.00 ERA and 2.00 WHIP in five innings. However, he's logged a 3.29 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 13.2 innings since June 17 and will attempt to rediscover his success with his new team. Martin picked up six holds with the Cubs to begin the season but is likely to serve mainly as a middle reliever for the Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orioles#Triple A#Norfolk
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: On bench Monday

Hays isn't starting Monday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays is getting a rare day off after he went 3-for-14 with a double, two runs, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts over the last four games. Ryan McKenna will start in right field and bat eighth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Brewers' Esteury Ruiz: Joins Milwaukee in five-player deal

The Brewers acquired Ruiz, left-handers Taylor Rogers and Robert Gasser and right-hander Dinelson Lamet from the Padres on Monday in exchange for lefty Josh Hader, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. While parting ways with their four-time All-Star closer, the Brewers will get back a significant package of established big-league talent...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mark Appel: Recalled by Phillies

Appel was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday. Appel has made four relief appearances for the Phillies this year, posting a 1.29 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in seven innings. The right-hander was sent down July 16 but will rejoin the major-league roster as a multi-inning relief option after Kyle Gibson (personal) was placed on the bereavement list Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Optioned to minors

Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Hernandez was recalled by the Royals on Sunday, but he will head back to Omaha one day later to open up a roster spot for fellow pitcher Daniel Lynch.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Reds' Stuart Fairchild: Bound for Triple-A

The Reds optioned Fairchild to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Fairchild was deemed expendable as a depth option in the outfield with the Reds reinstating Albert Almora (illness) from the COVID-19-related injured list. During his three-week stint with Cincinnati, Fairchild saw action in eight games and went 2-for-14 with a solo home run.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Records rare steal

Reyes went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Rays. Reyes isn't known for his speed, but he singled, moved to second on an Andres Gimenez walk, stole third and scored on an Austin Hedges single in the fifth inning. Both of Reyes' steals this season have come in July, a month in which the designated hitter batted .230 (23-for-100) with nine extra-base hits, 12 RBI and 12 runs scored. For the season, he's slashing .214/.254/.351 with nine home runs, 28 RBI, 24 runs scored and nine doubles in 279 plate appearances.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Jarren Duran's HR, 3 RBIs power Red Sox past Astros 3-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi was minutes away from a pregame meeting with catcher Christian Vázquez to go over the Houston scouting report when he learned that Vázquez wouldn’t be competing with the Red Sox on Monday night because he had become a member of the Astros. Eovaldi was able to shake off the surprise and disappointment that Vázquez had been traded and turn in a solid start for the Red Sox in a 3-2 win over the Astros. “He means a lot to us,” Eovaldi said of Vázquez, who was the longest-tenured player on the team. “It’s one of those friendships that’s never going to be gone, even though he’s not with us now. But it’s definitely difficult having to say bye to him.” Jarren Duran homered and drove in a career-high three RBIs, as the Red Sox overcame sloppy fielding early to get the victory on a day the Astros made a pair of important trades.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Another successful rehab game

Haniger (ankle) played six innings in right field during Triple-A Tacoma's win over El Paso on Sunday, going 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks. Haniger skewered Triple-A arms for a second time in the last three games and got in another round of solid work on defense before being lifted for a pinch runner following a walk in his final plate appearance. The veteran outfielder is looking good both at the plate and in the field, seemingly leaving him on track to be activated Friday as previously reported.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Secures fifth hold

Crismatt earned a hold against Minnesota on Sunday by striking out two batters over a perfect inning. After Padres starter Sean Manaea completed six effective innings, Crismatt was brought in to protect a one-run lead. The righty reliever was excellent in the outing, throwing 11 of 13 pitches for strikes and fanning the final two batters he faced. Crismatt has notched a hold in three of his past five appearances and has thrown 4.2 scoreless innings over that span. He appears to be moving up in the bullpen pecking order after posting only one hold in 26 outings prior to July.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Remains in reserve role

France (wrist) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees. An MRI performed on France's injured wrist revealed no structural damage, but he is not ready to get back on the field just yet. He could do so before the Mariners wrap up their three-game set in New York, though.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Weekend rehab assignment in play

Tatis (wrist) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as early as this weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, and how his surgically repaired left wrist responds to the activity could dictate whether he's cleared for game action later this week or at some point next week. Since Tatis has been on the shelf since spring training, he'll likely need at least a handful of minor-league games to pick up at-bats and regain his timing at the plate. Even so, a mid-August return from the 60-day injured list is seemingly in play for Tatis if he avoids any setbacks in his buildup program.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy