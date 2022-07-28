Targeting the Violence: Livestream 7/28/22

utv44.com
Teenager injured in fight at Mobile trampoline park
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after he got into a fight with a 13-year-old at Get Air Trampoline Park, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. According to officers, the two teenagers had previously arranged to meet at Get Air to settle a disagreement. The 15-year-old then hit […]
Teen requires surgery after altercation inside Mobile business
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile police are investigating after a teenager says a group of kids beat him in the bathroom of Get Air on Schillinger Road. The injuries were so severe he had to have surgery. Video we have seen but are not airing shows his arm being...
Fugitive of the Week: Anthony Carter
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Cameron Montgomery, who Marshals said could be in the Azalea Road area. Anthony Carter is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for […]
Man shot in Mobile Sunday dead
UPDATE: 9:44 PM: Mobile police have released new details about the man killed on Parkway Drive Sunday morning. Police say officers responded to the area near Dog River around 11:00 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found the 21-year-old in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later […]
Police: Mobile man has car jacked from home by person he knows
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers observed a BOLO vehicle at the 1000 block of Satchel Paige Drive that was reported stolen from the 600 block of Eliza Jordan Road. The officer initiated lights and sirens, and the driver stopped...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man shot dead on Parkway Drive in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said a man was gunned down Sunday morning on Parkway Drive. Officers were called to the scene around 11 a.m. When they arrived, they found the victim in a vehicle dead from a gunshot wound. No arrests have been made. Investigators have not released...
Volunteers cleanup school ahead of first day in Mobile County
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re in the final days of summer vacation. Classes start in less than a week for Alabama’s largest school system, Mobile County. Volunteers were getting ready at Mary B. Austin Elementary School Saturday morning. Whether it’s raking up debris from the courtyard or spreading mulch, these volunteers are spreading cheer at […]
Woman shot in Bay Minette, 1 charged
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police arrested one person after a woman was shot Saturday, July 30 on South Street. Genisis Banks turned himself into police after they identified him as a suspect in the shooting. Witnesses told police Banks was the shooter. Investigators believe that Banks shot the woman after the two […]
Every Saraland City School will have armed school resource officer
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — Students in Saraland City Schools head back to the classroom on Monday, Aug. 8. Every school will have an armed school resource officer, according to Saraland City Schools Superintendent Aaron Milner. The superintendent said the Saraland Police Department will patrol around schools throughout school days....
Shooting reported near Tillmans Corner restaurant early Monday morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after the report of a shooting early this morning. Officers heard the shots from their own precinct in Tillmans Corner AT 12:45 AM. Mobile Police put out the call for shots fired in the shopping center in Tillmans Corner which is the same area where Precinct 2 […]
Mobile Police close out Youth Violence Prevention Week
The Mobile Police Department is joining forces with the community to close out Youth Violence Prevention Week. Many gathered at Ladd Peebles Stadium for their back-to-school rally against gun violence. Bookbags filled with school supplies were handed out, along with vendors and live music for all to enjoy. "You know...
‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers
Alabama’s largest public school system is weighing the idea of whether to expand the number of resource officers at their schools, and to make sure they are armed. But with school starting Thursday, no definitive plan is imminent for the Mobile County School System, which employs 12 resource officers who are unarmed.
‘Bank jugging’ becoming a common trend in Baldwin Co.
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)– On July 19, Spanish Fort Police were called to investigate after a resident’s car was broken into. The victim told police that thousands of dollars in cash was stolen. As police investigated, they found the victim had been followed from a nearby bank after getting money out, to his home in […]
WEAR
Pensacola dentist arrested fourth time in two months
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was arrested again Friday for the fourth time in a little over two months. Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery. Channel 3 is working to obtain Stamitoles' arrest report for more...
Churches help with back-to-school needs as classes begin this week for Mobile County
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students in Mobile County Public Schools start classes this week. As families have their last week of summer freedom, local churches are stepping in to help those in need. A group of children and parents make their way down an aisle of backpacks. It’s part of Pathway Church’s annual backpack giveaway. […]
Greater Gulf State Fair tickets on sale now
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost that time of year! Ferris wheels, chicken-on-a-stick and games galore. The Grounds’ staff have announced that tickets for the 69th annual Greater Gulf State Fair are on sale now. The fair will be in Mobile from Oct. 28 through Nov. 6, 2022. The fair is said to have a […]
Previous Fugitive of the Week turns himself in
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG’s Fugitive of the Week Dmarcus Howard, who was featured on July 25, turned himself in Tuesday, July 26 after the program was aired, according to officials with the United States Marshals Office. Here is previous information on Howard: Dmarcus Tyshawon Howard is wanted for Supervised Release Violation in the Southern […]
12-year-old leads Mobile police on chase in stolen car, arrested
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old boy was taken to Strickland Youth Center after he led officers with the Mobile Police Department on a car chase, according to officials. On Friday, Mobile police officers attempted to pull a car over that had been reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for […]
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama
A Gulf Shores restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Hog Wild Beach & BBQ as the top choice for Alabama. "A favorite on Yelp, reviewers rave about...
Brother, sister and 1 other charged in May triple shooting in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies arrested a pair of siblings and another after three people were shot at Besma Drive in Pensacola in May. Traekese Calhoun, 19, Jayshawn Jackson,18, and Adrianna Jackson, 19, were arrested after deputies identified them as suspects in a triple shooting that happened May 4. Deputies believe the […]
