Albemarle County, VA

Looking forward to a full slate of events at county fair

By News Staff
cbs19news
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cbs19news.com

cbs19news

Louisa Police Department is hosting a National Night Out Event

LOUISA COUNTY Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- The town of Louisa has announced that they will host their inaugural National Night Out event. All county members are welcome to join the local police officers and special guests on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 5:00 P.M to 9:00 P.M. The event will...
LOUISA, VA
cbs19news

Local Business Spotlight: Southern Revere Cellars

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Four years ago, the Grime family found the perfect place to make their dream come true. “We decided that would be a fun and exciting family adventure to start up a business,” said Southern Revere Cellars co-owner Paula Spencer. Opening their doors at...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Southwest, central Virginia schools face staffing shortages, host job fairs, offer hiring incentives

ROANOKE, VA. (WFXR)— According to the Virginia Department of Education (DOE), there are 10 teaching endorsement areas that are dealing with critical shortages in the Commonwealth. They include: Elementary Education PreK-6 Special Education Middle Education Grades 6-8 Career and Technical Education Mathematics Grades 6-12 (including Algebra 1) Science (Secondary) Foreign Language PreK-12 English (Secondary) History […]
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Part of Irish Road to close for pipe repairs

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Part of Irish Road will be closed in Albemarle County on Wednesday. The Virginia Department of Transportation says work to repair a pipe will take a couple of hours that morning. All lanes will be closed between James River Road and Mountain Vista Road...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wmra.org

Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely

A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Photography exhibit commemorates anniversary of Unite the Right

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In less than two weeks, Charlottesville will be marking five years since the Unite the Right rally. The city is supporting one event commemorating the anniversary. According to a release, it’s an outdoor photo exhibit called “The Story of Us: Reclaiming the Narrative of #Charlottesville...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Road, pedestrian tunnel closures near Belmont Bridge project

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers and pedestrians near the Belmont Bridge replacement project will see closures this week. Monticello Road will be closed between Graves Street and Old Avon for work on a permanent retaining wall. Over on East South Street, there will be nighttime closures in the eastbound...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Person
James Monroe
cbs19news

Children all across Virginia participated in the UVA Blast-off camp

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA has hosted their blast camp for kids across Central Virginia. This is to learn about science and technology and how those two work together. Both of these two involve chemistry, as well as robotics, and then an event called trash selectors. Larry Richards, who...
VIRGINIA STATE
#County Fairs#Bon#The Albemarle County Fair#Highland
wfxrtv.com

Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets

LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
LEXINGTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County Fair orders removal of Confederate flag display

FISHERSVILLE — Ken Chandler, a history teacher on staff at the University of Richmond’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies, was invited to the Augusta County Fair this year to educate the public on the American Civil War. However, his display of three Confederate First National flags, as...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Chris Greene Lake is closed until further notice

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Chris Greene lake in Albemarle county is closed right now. It’s dealing with a harmful algae bloom. This means no swimmers or pets are allowed in the water until further notice. Hiking trails and the dog park will remain open and boating is still...
WHSV

Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around 6:40, Friday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to a tractor accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail in Staunton where 81-year old Warren Makenzie was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators believe Makenzie “got off his...
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Tom Sox punch a ticket to VBL Championship with win over Generals

WAYNESBORO, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- The Charlottesville Tom Sox swept the Waynesboro Generals 13 to 4 to become the undisputed VBL South Division Champs. They now head to the VBL Championship where they'll face the winner of Sunday's match-up between the Woodstock River Bandits and the Purcellville Cannons.
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

Old JC Penney store getting a new makeover

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Those who have visited the Fashion Square Mall recently have probably noticed that it is almost a ghost town, with no busy business days, but that is all about to change. Albemarle County recently leased the old JC Penney, Albemarle County recently leased the facility...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

