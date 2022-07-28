Looking forward to a full slate of events at county fair

www.cbs19news.com
Related
cbs19news
Louisa Police Department is hosting a National Night Out Event
LOUISA COUNTY Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- The town of Louisa has announced that they will host their inaugural National Night Out event. All county members are welcome to join the local police officers and special guests on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 5:00 P.M to 9:00 P.M. The event will...
cbs19news
Local Business Spotlight: Southern Revere Cellars
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Four years ago, the Grime family found the perfect place to make their dream come true. “We decided that would be a fun and exciting family adventure to start up a business,” said Southern Revere Cellars co-owner Paula Spencer. Opening their doors at...
Southwest, central Virginia schools face staffing shortages, host job fairs, offer hiring incentives
ROANOKE, VA. (WFXR)— According to the Virginia Department of Education (DOE), there are 10 teaching endorsement areas that are dealing with critical shortages in the Commonwealth. They include: Elementary Education PreK-6 Special Education Middle Education Grades 6-8 Career and Technical Education Mathematics Grades 6-12 (including Algebra 1) Science (Secondary) Foreign Language PreK-12 English (Secondary) History […]
cbs19news
Part of Irish Road to close for pipe repairs
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Part of Irish Road will be closed in Albemarle County on Wednesday. The Virginia Department of Transportation says work to repair a pipe will take a couple of hours that morning. All lanes will be closed between James River Road and Mountain Vista Road...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
cbs19news
Photography exhibit commemorates anniversary of Unite the Right
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In less than two weeks, Charlottesville will be marking five years since the Unite the Right rally. The city is supporting one event commemorating the anniversary. According to a release, it’s an outdoor photo exhibit called “The Story of Us: Reclaiming the Narrative of #Charlottesville...
Museum tells Virginia county's story of segregated education
There are a few more weeks of summer vacation left and supporters of the John J. Wright Educational and Cultural Center museum hope people can learn about the history of segregated education
cbs19news
Road, pedestrian tunnel closures near Belmont Bridge project
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers and pedestrians near the Belmont Bridge replacement project will see closures this week. Monticello Road will be closed between Graves Street and Old Avon for work on a permanent retaining wall. Over on East South Street, there will be nighttime closures in the eastbound...
RELATED PEOPLE
cbs19news
Children all across Virginia participated in the UVA Blast-off camp
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA has hosted their blast camp for kids across Central Virginia. This is to learn about science and technology and how those two work together. Both of these two involve chemistry, as well as robotics, and then an event called trash selectors. Larry Richards, who...
hburgcitizen.com
State veterinary board indefinitely suspends Harrisonburg-area vet’s license. Here’s what happened.
RICHMOND — After two days of hearings about whether he acted appropriately and can continue practicing medicine, Dr. Ayman Salem, a veterinarian who operated emergency animal clinics in Harrisonburg and Winchester, faced the Board of Veterinary Medicine on Friday afternoon to learn his fate. The board, comprising five members...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia peach inventory down, but good news: Deliciously sweet crop still expected
Peach season is here, and Virginia growers are reporting another delicious crop is available this summer, despite an unpredictable spring. A series of freezes hit several Virginia localities in mid- to late-April, causing damage to fruit crops that were in vulnerable growth stages. Robert Saunders, general manager of Saunders Brothers...
cbs19news
Charlottesville Red Cross seeking financial donations to help those impacted by the Kentucky flooding
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News)--The Charlottesville chapter of the American Red Cross is calling on our community for financial donations to help those impacted by the massive flooding in Kentucky. Bill Brent, the executive director of the Charlottesville chapter, says they have already sent over 200 people to help with their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County Fair orders removal of Confederate flag display
FISHERSVILLE — Ken Chandler, a history teacher on staff at the University of Richmond’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies, was invited to the Augusta County Fair this year to educate the public on the American Civil War. However, his display of three Confederate First National flags, as...
cbs19news
Jefferson Swim League Championship returns to normal after 2 years of Covid-19 restrictions
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19SPORTS)--The pool at the UVA Aquatic and Fitness Center has been quiet as the UVA Swim and Dive team are on vacation break but today it saw it's normal action again as more than a 1600 swimmers descended on the AFC for the 56th annual Jefferson Swim League Championship.
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the State
Virginia is a state abundant with sandwich options. From comfort food favorites like grilled cheeses to the infamous Virginia ham sandwich, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within the Commonwealth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC 29 News
Chris Greene Lake is closed until further notice
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Chris Greene lake in Albemarle county is closed right now. It’s dealing with a harmful algae bloom. This means no swimmers or pets are allowed in the water until further notice. Hiking trails and the dog park will remain open and boating is still...
WHSV
Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around 6:40, Friday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to a tractor accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail in Staunton where 81-year old Warren Makenzie was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators believe Makenzie “got off his...
cbs19news
Tom Sox punch a ticket to VBL Championship with win over Generals
WAYNESBORO, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- The Charlottesville Tom Sox swept the Waynesboro Generals 13 to 4 to become the undisputed VBL South Division Champs. They now head to the VBL Championship where they'll face the winner of Sunday's match-up between the Woodstock River Bandits and the Purcellville Cannons.
cbs19news
Old JC Penney store getting a new makeover
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Those who have visited the Fashion Square Mall recently have probably noticed that it is almost a ghost town, with no busy business days, but that is all about to change. Albemarle County recently leased the old JC Penney, Albemarle County recently leased the facility...
Comments / 0