ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, OH

VIDEO: Wetlands highlighted during From the Farm event at Carter Farm

By Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune
sent-trib.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sent-trib.com

Comments / 0

Related
sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

The Wood County Health Department spent much of the second week of the month in the northern part of the county. The following inspections were done July 11. Courtyard Café, 9789 Clark Drive, Rossford, had three critical and three non-critical violations. Critical were food not properly protected from contamination...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Emus and camels and horses, oh my

The All American Petting Zoo has a new star this year. The petting zoo will return to the Wood County Fair for fairgoers to see all kinds of animals. Emus are the newest addition, said Charles Beam, who runs the petting zoo. “Emus are going to be the new animals...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wood County, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Industry
County
Wood County, OH
Local
Ohio Business
sent-trib.com

Bechstein twins — times two — can always be found volunteering at the fair

Two sets of twins — from the same family — are on the Wood County Junior Fair Board this year. The Bechstein twins have been involved in the fair for most of their lives. They started off doing small tasks and projects. As they’ve grown older, their involvement has grown, too, and now the four siblings are on the Junior Fair Board together.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Bonus for bus drivers: BG school board offers $2,000

Bowling Green City Schools will offer a sign-on bonus to bus drivers in an attempt to be fully staffed by the start of the school year and return to the 1-mile radius for transportation. After a three-hour executive session Monday, the board of education unanimously agreed to offer a $2,000...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Hughes named mortgage loan officer at Waterford

PERRYSBURG — Waterford Bank has named Todd Hughes, a 30-year industry veteran, as its newest mortgage loan officer. Hughes will be working out of the downtown office at 231 Louisiana Ave. Born and raised in Northwood, Hughes combines his wealth of industry and marketplace knowledge to make him an...
PERRYSBURG, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wetlands#Weed Control#Water Conservation#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#The Farm Event#Nrcs
sent-trib.com

Help with utility bills is available

Great Lakes Community Action Partnership reminds those who need cooling assistance that the Summer Crisis Program is here to help through Sept. 30. The Summer Crisis Program can help eligible Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky and Seneca county residents receive up to $500 if they are a customer of a regulated utility or $800 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities.
SENECA COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

George Adams Knauss Jr.

Beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, George Adams Knauss Jr., 73, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 29, 2022, after a 20 month battle following a life-changing brain stem stroke. “Loved by all, a legacy of warmth and laughter.”. “He was always...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Maumee, Sandusky students can now earn associate degrees from BGSU

Through a recent accreditation review from the Higher Learning Commission, Maumee and Sandusky city schools can now create pathways at their high schools for students to complete an associate degree through the College Credit Plus program at Bowling Green State University. Both districts currently offer more than 30 hours of...
MAUMEE, OH
sent-trib.com

University Women kick off fall with brunch

University Women of BGSU will begin the 2022-23 year with its annual fall brunch on Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. in the Veterans Building at City Park. Any area woman may attend to learn more about University Women. Affiliation with Bowling Green State University is not required. A catered box...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
sent-trib.com

Back-to-school made better with resources from your library

As summer creeps into fall, you may be planning for many things: grabbing those back-to-school supplies, drafting up lesson plans, or looking at your class schedule for the coming semester. No matter what age you or your loved ones may be, back-to-school season is quickly approaching and we here at the library are preparing for it. As you get ready to go back to school or prepare the children in your life to do so, remember the many free library resources you have with your library card.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Deans’ Lists

Terra Sloane from Bowling Green was named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary for the spring semester. In order to achieve this status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

UT improves student success through experience project

TOLEDO — The University of Toledo’s participation in the national Student Experience Project has helped faculty revamp how they engage with students to enhance student support, retention and success, particularly for first-generation and underserved students. The method built at UT now serves as a national model for how...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Say ‘I do’ to museum Tea & Talk

The Wood County Museum welcomes Trinidad Linares, Bowling Green State University, as the guest speaker for the upcoming Tea & Talk Series event on Aug. 11 from 2-4 p.m. at the museum, 13660 County Home Road. The August Tea & Talk Series is “Asian American Weddings: Adaptation Not Literal Translation.”...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Local Briefs: 8-1-2022

PORTAGE – A Cygnet women was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries after a Friday crash east of the village. Shortly before 9 a.m., Julie Croghan, 60, was traveling eastbound in the 12000 block of Portage Road. Her 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander went off the left side of the road, struck an address post and a utility pole before overturning, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office accident report.
CYGNET, OH
sent-trib.com

Extending a ‘Lifeline’ award

LIME CITY — The awarding of an American Heart Association award was the bulk of a short township trustees meeting. A special presentation was given to the fire department by Elizabeth Lewis of the American Heart Association last month. The Perrysburg Township Fire Department was recognized by the American...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Wiehl takes the cake in fair contests

Debbie Wiehl has a love for baking, which she demonstrates each year during the Wood County Fair. For over 10 years, Wiehl has been entering contests at the fair. She enters items into multiple categories in the gardening, canning and culinary departments. She said her favorite contests are the pies,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

James L. Freeworth

James L. Freeworth, 81, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday July 31, 2022. He was born on September 3, 1940 to Clarence and Marie (Burwell) Freeworth. He married Shirley (McMahan) Freeworth on September 18, 1962 and she preceded him in death on October 4, 2017. James served in the...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy