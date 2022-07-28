ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sand Springs implements modified trash pick-up hours

By Callie Morris, KTUL Staff
KTUL
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ktul.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Wagoner County votes to lift burn ban

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wagoner County announced today that the burn ban has been lifted, effective immediately. This was voted on by the Wagoner County Board of Commissioners. The ban was previously set to expire August 8.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Q Clothier hosts annual clothing drive for month of August

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Starting today Q Clothier is inviting people to donate their gently worn business attire. People are encouraged to give their clothes a new home by donating to the company's Summer Clothing Drive. The drive benefits organizations like Family Gateway, Salvation Army. Donations will be accepted...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trash Collection#Sand Springs#Trash Can
KTUL

What to look out for when choosing a moving company

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — After a year working remotely in Tulsa, Mark Carpowich and his family decided it was time to head west. “We packed up our own house, we decided to hire movers to come load the truck, because even though we could, we could probably do it ourselves. I feel like there's almost like a science to, to properly loading it to make sure that loads don't shift during transit and all that stuff," said Carpowich.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Opening Date for Osage Casinos Pushed Back

Supply chain issues affecting construction have forced the Osage Casinos in Bartlesville and Pawhuska to push their opening date back to the fall of 2023. Osage Casinos CEO Byron Bighorse has announced that they plan to have the Bartlesville location open by October 27th and the one in Pawhuska open by November 10th.
KRMG

2 arrested for stealing truck, power tools in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested two people who they say stole a truck and thousands of dollars worth of power stools in east Tulsa. The truck and tools were found at the Meadows Apartments Sunday morning, near East 31st Street and South Garnett Road. Police said the stolen...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa burns down

TULSA, Okla. — Yellow Brick Road (YBR) Pub, an LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa, burned down on Friday morning. YBR Pub has been a fixture bar in the Tulsa LGBTQ+ community for years. Now, it sits closed and boarded up on east 15th Street. Tulsa firefighters responded and put...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

USPS expands next-day delivery options

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Starting Aug. 1, the U.S. Postal Service is launching USPS Connect at select post offices throughout Oklahoma. The program offers several solutions to help businesses meet growing consumer demand for affordable and fast deliveries and returns. “USPS Connect provides businesses of all sizes what they...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Broken pole causes outage in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Hundreds of people were without power Wednesday evening in Broken Arrow after a pole was damaged in a traffic accident, according to PSO. PSO said it took place near Elm and Kenosha at 4:02 p.m.. They estimate power to be restored no later than 7:00...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

Suspects In Sand Springs Stolen Car Chase In Custody

Three suspects in a high-speed pursuit are now in custody after hiding in a wooded area from authorities near Keystone Lake in Pawnee County. According to the Sand Springs Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol three suspects, two males, and one female led officers on a lengthy chase after a theft at the Sand Springs Tractor Supply.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

Man stabbed, robbed while walking dog near midtown QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says a man was stabbed early Monday while walking his dog in a convenience store parking lot in midtown. It happened around 3:45 a.m. at the QuikTrip near 47th and South Yale Avenue. Officers were called after a victim went inside...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

112 pets adopted from Tulsa Animal Welfare

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Alliance of Animals announced that 112 pets have been adopted since Thursday from Tulsa Animal Welfare. There were 83 dogs, 28 cats, and one rabbit that went to new homes. OAA was contacted Tuesday morning about TAW's high shelter population numbers. They knew that...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma will stop granting licenses to grow, sell marijuana

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will stop giving out new licenses to grow, sell, or process marijuana at the end of August. The moratorium was supposed to start Monday, but the application deadline was extended at the last minute. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority admitted it made a mistake...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy