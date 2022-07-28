Sand Springs implements modified trash pick-up hours

ktul.com
Related
KTUL
Wagoner County votes to lift burn ban
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wagoner County announced today that the burn ban has been lifted, effective immediately. This was voted on by the Wagoner County Board of Commissioners. The ban was previously set to expire August 8.
Tulsa Woman Says Apartment Complex Won't Fix Her AC Unit
With more extreme heat expected this week, one Tulsa woman is desperate for help because she says her apartment complex won’t fix her broken AC unit. Hailey Olmstead is frustrated because, she says, management at the Cascades at Southern Hills Apartments have refused all her requests to fix her AC.
41st Plaza splashpad at River Parks temporarily closed
TULSA, Okla. — The 41st Plaza splashpad, located at 41st and Riverside is temporarily closed, River Parks Authority said in a Facebook post. The River Parks Authority said there’s a leak somewhere and it’ll take some time to track it down and get it fixed. There’s current...
KTUL
Q Clothier hosts annual clothing drive for month of August
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Starting today Q Clothier is inviting people to donate their gently worn business attire. People are encouraged to give their clothes a new home by donating to the company's Summer Clothing Drive. The drive benefits organizations like Family Gateway, Salvation Army. Donations will be accepted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
City crews cleaning up storm debris after EF-1 Tornado hit Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow city crews are out Friday morning working to clean up storm debris following Thursday night’s storms. After the National Weather Service surveyed the damage, they confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit BA last night. Trees littered neighborhood streets and branches toppled power lines...
KTUL
What to look out for when choosing a moving company
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — After a year working remotely in Tulsa, Mark Carpowich and his family decided it was time to head west. “We packed up our own house, we decided to hire movers to come load the truck, because even though we could, we could probably do it ourselves. I feel like there's almost like a science to, to properly loading it to make sure that loads don't shift during transit and all that stuff," said Carpowich.
Man arrested after fire breaks out at downtown Tulsa hotel
Tulsa firefighters say they responded to a fire at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel near 7th and Denver around midnight on Sunday morning.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Opening Date for Osage Casinos Pushed Back
Supply chain issues affecting construction have forced the Osage Casinos in Bartlesville and Pawhuska to push their opening date back to the fall of 2023. Osage Casinos CEO Byron Bighorse has announced that they plan to have the Bartlesville location open by October 27th and the one in Pawhuska open by November 10th.
2 arrested for stealing truck, power tools in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested two people who they say stole a truck and thousands of dollars worth of power stools in east Tulsa. The truck and tools were found at the Meadows Apartments Sunday morning, near East 31st Street and South Garnett Road. Police said the stolen...
LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa burns down
TULSA, Okla. — Yellow Brick Road (YBR) Pub, an LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa, burned down on Friday morning. YBR Pub has been a fixture bar in the Tulsa LGBTQ+ community for years. Now, it sits closed and boarded up on east 15th Street. Tulsa firefighters responded and put...
KTUL
USPS expands next-day delivery options
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Starting Aug. 1, the U.S. Postal Service is launching USPS Connect at select post offices throughout Oklahoma. The program offers several solutions to help businesses meet growing consumer demand for affordable and fast deliveries and returns. “USPS Connect provides businesses of all sizes what they...
Three suspects who led OHP on high-speed chase through Sand Springs, Pawnee County in custody
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE; (08/01; 5:47 p.m.) — The Pawnee County Sheriff confirmed to FOX23 all three suspects are now in custody following a manhunt near Keystone Lake. UPDATE, 8/1/22: Those living in Pawnee County near Keystone Lake and North Holiday Way are asked to stay in...
Trooper crashes during pursuit with stolen car through Sand Springs
CLEVELAND, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said one of their cars driven by a trooper crashed during a pursuit with a stolen car. The trooper was not injured. OHP said the chase started when authorities attempted to stop a stolen vehicle at on the Cimarron Turnpike. OHP...
Broken pole causes outage in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Hundreds of people were without power Wednesday evening in Broken Arrow after a pole was damaged in a traffic accident, according to PSO. PSO said it took place near Elm and Kenosha at 4:02 p.m.. They estimate power to be restored no later than 7:00...
Illegal burning likely cause of grass fire in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Illegal burning was the likely cause of a grass fire the charred acres between Muskogee and Okay this week. Crews fought the flames for more than six hours. Muskogee fire says it likely started because of illegal burning and says it’s important to not do any...
NWS: EF-1 tornado left damage behind in Broken Arrow
A severe storm that triggered a Tornado Warning late Thursday night left damage behind in Broken Arrow.
News On 6
Suspects In Sand Springs Stolen Car Chase In Custody
Three suspects in a high-speed pursuit are now in custody after hiding in a wooded area from authorities near Keystone Lake in Pawnee County. According to the Sand Springs Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol three suspects, two males, and one female led officers on a lengthy chase after a theft at the Sand Springs Tractor Supply.
KTUL
Man stabbed, robbed while walking dog near midtown QuikTrip
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says a man was stabbed early Monday while walking his dog in a convenience store parking lot in midtown. It happened around 3:45 a.m. at the QuikTrip near 47th and South Yale Avenue. Officers were called after a victim went inside...
KTUL
112 pets adopted from Tulsa Animal Welfare
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Alliance of Animals announced that 112 pets have been adopted since Thursday from Tulsa Animal Welfare. There were 83 dogs, 28 cats, and one rabbit that went to new homes. OAA was contacted Tuesday morning about TAW's high shelter population numbers. They knew that...
KTUL
Oklahoma will stop granting licenses to grow, sell marijuana
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will stop giving out new licenses to grow, sell, or process marijuana at the end of August. The moratorium was supposed to start Monday, but the application deadline was extended at the last minute. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority admitted it made a mistake...
Comments / 0