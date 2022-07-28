ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Shia LaBeouf Returns to Acting in Abel Ferrara’s Next Film ‘Padre Pio,’ Premiering at Venice Days

By Brian Welk
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Veteran Producer Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey to Leave ‘Extra’ After 22 Years

Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey is leaving “Extra” after 22 years, TheWrap has learned. The veteran producer, best known as Lisa G, will be stepping down from her position in September. In a statement to the DailyMail, which was first to report the news, Gregorisch-Dempsey said: “I’m proud to be the longest-running executive producer of any entertainment show in America, but it’s now time to move on.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

North West transforms Kim Kardashian into ‘Mommy Minion’ on TikTok

North West has given her mum Kim Kardashian a Minion makeover.The nine-year-old, who is the eldest daughter of the reality star and Kanye West, put her makeup skills to the test as she transformed Kardashian into a character from the popular animated film, Minions.In a video on TikTok, North showed fans the process of turning Kardashian into “Mommy Minion”, starting with a base foundation and basic eye makeup.She then used four makeup palettes to create the look, using bright yellow eyeshadow to paint her mother’s entire face.North drew thick black glasses around Kardashian’s eyes and painted her lips blue, adding...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Labeouf
Person
Padre Pio
Person
Abel Ferrara
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Christ
Person
Steve Buscemi
Person
Shia Labeouf
UPI News

Famous birthdays for Aug. 2: Charli XCX, Isabel Allende

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. -- French sculptor Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, designer of the Statue of Liberty, in 1834. -- Author Isabel Allende in 1942 (age 80) -- Actor Victoria Jackson in 1959 (age 63) -- Actor Mary-Louise Parker in...
CELEBRATIONS
TheWrap

‘Max Headroom’ Is B-B-B-Back in ’80s Drama Series Reboot at AMC

If you thought the matrix was glitching before, wait’ll Max Headroom is back onscreen. The 1980s pseudo-artificial-intelligence talking head is in development as a drama series at AMC, TheWrap has confirmed. Matt Frewer, who has portrayed the glitchy video jockey (and his human counterpart Edison Carter) since 1985, will re-render the role.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Here’s What’s Leaving HBO Max in August 2022

If you’ve been wanting to escape the heat this month, it might be time to have a movie marathon and watch the “Final Destination” franchise, “Ocean’s” franchise or the “Harry Potter” franchise. These three series are some of the many movies leaving HBO Max in August, the full list of which you can read below.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Venice Film Festival#Film Star#Catholic#Italian
TheWrap

Why Sylvester Stallone Doesn’t Have Any ‘Rocky’ Ownership

After years of silence, Sylvester Stallone has recently voiced his discontent regarding his lack of ownership in the “Rocky” franchise by throwing punches at producer Irwin Winkler, but why doesn’t the star have any ownership of the series he created?. After revealing his frustration regarding his lack...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘The First Lady’ Canceled on Showtime After One Season

“The First Lady” won’t be getting a second term in office. Showtime’s 10-episode anthology series about three of the most famous presidential wives has been canceled after just one season, TheWrap has confirmed. “The anthology series THE FIRST LADY will not be moving forward with another season....
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

‘The Boys’ Season 4 Adds Valorie Currie, Susan Heyward

“The Boys” is going to see some more Supe competition in Season 4, with the addition of new series regulars Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward. Recurring star Cameron Crovetti, who plays Ryan, Homelander’s (Antony Starr) impressionable son, has been upped to series regular, Prime Video announced Monday. Curry,...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Cyndi Lauper Joins Amazon’s ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’ in Recurring Guest Role

Pop star legend Cyndi Lauper has boarded Amazon’s upcoming series “The Horror of Dolores Roach,” an individual with knowledge of the move told TheWrap on Monday. The “Time After Time” singer will play the recurring guest role of Ruthie — described as a Broadway theatre usher who moonlights as a private investigator and stirs up trouble for Dolores Roach.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Dolph Lundgren Stands in Sly Stallone’s Corner Over ‘Rocky’ Spinoff Fight

Dolph Lundgren has spoken out and is standing in Sylvester Stallone’s corner over the upcoming “Rocky” spinoff “Drago.”. “Just to set the record straight regarding a possible Drago spinoff,” Lundgren posted on his Instagram page. “There’s no approved script, no deals in place, no director and I was personally under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor. There was a press leak last week which was unfortunate. In touch with Mr Balboa – just so all the fans can relax…There ya go.”
MOVIES
TheWrap

Nick Offerman Joins ‘Mission: Impossible 8,’ Breaks Silence on Role: ‘I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It’ (Exclusive)

The cast of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part Two” has just gotten bigger. After news leaked last week that Holt McCallany would be joining the cast of “Mission: Impossible 8” (scheduled for release on June 28, 2024), writer/director Christopher McQuarrie let slip on Twitter that there’s another new member of the team: Nick Offerman. And what’s more, the “Parks and Recreation” and “Devs” actor will appear on Light the Fuse, the “Mission: Impossible”-focused podcast co-hosted by TheWrap’s Drew Taylor (yours truly), this Wednesday to talk about his new role.
MOVIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
47K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy