Shia LaBeouf Returns to Acting in Abel Ferrara’s Next Film ‘Padre Pio,’ Premiering at Venice Days

Veteran Producer Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey to Leave ‘Extra’ After 22 Years
Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey is leaving “Extra” after 22 years, TheWrap has learned. The veteran producer, best known as Lisa G, will be stepping down from her position in September. In a statement to the DailyMail, which was first to report the news, Gregorisch-Dempsey said: “I’m proud to be the longest-running executive producer of any entertainment show in America, but it’s now time to move on.”
Pat Carroll, TV and Stage Actress and Voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Dies at 95
Pat Carroll, an Emmy-winning actress who appeared on “Laverne & Shirley” and was the voice of Ursula in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” has died at the age of 95 from pneumonia, her daughter Tara Karsian announced on her Facebook page. “It is with a heavy...
Taron Egerton Reveals Why He Pulled Himself Out of Han Solo Auditions: ‘I Got on the Falcon’ (Video)
Taron Egerton, who was in the running to play a young Han Solo in 2018’s prequel “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” revealed that he “removed himself” from the project because he just couldn’t see himself in the part. During a recent appearance on the...
North West transforms Kim Kardashian into ‘Mommy Minion’ on TikTok
North West has given her mum Kim Kardashian a Minion makeover.The nine-year-old, who is the eldest daughter of the reality star and Kanye West, put her makeup skills to the test as she transformed Kardashian into a character from the popular animated film, Minions.In a video on TikTok, North showed fans the process of turning Kardashian into “Mommy Minion”, starting with a base foundation and basic eye makeup.She then used four makeup palettes to create the look, using bright yellow eyeshadow to paint her mother’s entire face.North drew thick black glasses around Kardashian’s eyes and painted her lips blue, adding...
Famous birthdays for Aug. 2: Charli XCX, Isabel Allende
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. -- French sculptor Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, designer of the Statue of Liberty, in 1834. -- Author Isabel Allende in 1942 (age 80) -- Actor Victoria Jackson in 1959 (age 63) -- Actor Mary-Louise Parker in...
‘Max Headroom’ Is B-B-B-Back in ’80s Drama Series Reboot at AMC
If you thought the matrix was glitching before, wait’ll Max Headroom is back onscreen. The 1980s pseudo-artificial-intelligence talking head is in development as a drama series at AMC, TheWrap has confirmed. Matt Frewer, who has portrayed the glitchy video jockey (and his human counterpart Edison Carter) since 1985, will re-render the role.
Here’s What’s Leaving HBO Max in August 2022
If you’ve been wanting to escape the heat this month, it might be time to have a movie marathon and watch the “Final Destination” franchise, “Ocean’s” franchise or the “Harry Potter” franchise. These three series are some of the many movies leaving HBO Max in August, the full list of which you can read below.
‘To Kill a Mockingbird': Scott Rudin Ends Broadway Run Against Aaron Sorkin’s Wishes
“To Kill a Mockingbird,” Aaron Sorkin’s acclaimed stage adaptation of the Harper Lee novel, will not reopen on Broadway following a dispute between the creators and disgraced producer Scott Rudin. On Thursday night, playwright Sorkin and director Bartlett Sher notified the production members that the play would not...
Why Sylvester Stallone Doesn’t Have Any ‘Rocky’ Ownership
After years of silence, Sylvester Stallone has recently voiced his discontent regarding his lack of ownership in the “Rocky” franchise by throwing punches at producer Irwin Winkler, but why doesn’t the star have any ownership of the series he created?. After revealing his frustration regarding his lack...
Alison Brie Offers Promising ‘Community’ Movie Update: ‘Legitimate Conversations’ Are Happening (Video)
Six seasons and a movie has long been the rallying cry for fans — and the cast — of “Community.” And, according to series star Alison Brie, there’s more movement than ever on that potential follow-up film. “You know what, I’ll say it. There’s been...
‘The First Lady’ Canceled on Showtime After One Season
“The First Lady” won’t be getting a second term in office. Showtime’s 10-episode anthology series about three of the most famous presidential wives has been canceled after just one season, TheWrap has confirmed. “The anthology series THE FIRST LADY will not be moving forward with another season....
Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese Team Again on ‘The Wager’ From ‘Flower Moon’ Author
Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are teaming up once again for an adaptation of another book from David Grann, the author of “Killers of the Flower Moon” – this time teaming on a project called “The Wager.”. Apple Original Films has acquired the rights to the...
‘The Boys’ Season 4 Adds Valorie Currie, Susan Heyward
“The Boys” is going to see some more Supe competition in Season 4, with the addition of new series regulars Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward. Recurring star Cameron Crovetti, who plays Ryan, Homelander’s (Antony Starr) impressionable son, has been upped to series regular, Prime Video announced Monday. Curry,...
‘Ghosts’ Season 2 Teaser Hints That Jay Might Finally Be Able to See the Spirits (Video)
Does Jay finally have the same paranormal abilities as his wife?. CBS shared a first look at “Ghosts” Season 2 on Friday, hinting that after Utkarsh Ambudkar’s character fell through the floor and into the basement at the end of Season 1, he might actually be able to see the spirits that have been haunting the mansion.
‘The Gray Man’ Ending Explained: Russo Brothers Tease Further Adventures
Joe and Anthony Russo’s “The Gray Man” has already become one of the most popular Netflix original movies ever, and it’s only been out for a week. But if you have some lingering questions about the ending, we’ve got you covered. Based on a series...
Cyndi Lauper Joins Amazon’s ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’ in Recurring Guest Role
Pop star legend Cyndi Lauper has boarded Amazon’s upcoming series “The Horror of Dolores Roach,” an individual with knowledge of the move told TheWrap on Monday. The “Time After Time” singer will play the recurring guest role of Ruthie — described as a Broadway theatre usher who moonlights as a private investigator and stirs up trouble for Dolores Roach.
Dolph Lundgren Stands in Sly Stallone’s Corner Over ‘Rocky’ Spinoff Fight
Dolph Lundgren has spoken out and is standing in Sylvester Stallone’s corner over the upcoming “Rocky” spinoff “Drago.”. “Just to set the record straight regarding a possible Drago spinoff,” Lundgren posted on his Instagram page. “There’s no approved script, no deals in place, no director and I was personally under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor. There was a press leak last week which was unfortunate. In touch with Mr Balboa – just so all the fans can relax…There ya go.”
Songwriting Legend Diane Warren Dragged on Twitter for Asking Why New Beyoncé Track Has 24 Writers
Diane Warren may be songwriting royalty but she got stuck on Beyonce’s crown on Monday when she asked why the new album “Renaissance” had songs with 24 credited writers. Twitter had something to say. “How can there be 24 writers on a song?” tweeted Warren, the writer...
Nick Offerman Joins ‘Mission: Impossible 8,’ Breaks Silence on Role: ‘I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It’ (Exclusive)
The cast of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part Two” has just gotten bigger. After news leaked last week that Holt McCallany would be joining the cast of “Mission: Impossible 8” (scheduled for release on June 28, 2024), writer/director Christopher McQuarrie let slip on Twitter that there’s another new member of the team: Nick Offerman. And what’s more, the “Parks and Recreation” and “Devs” actor will appear on Light the Fuse, the “Mission: Impossible”-focused podcast co-hosted by TheWrap’s Drew Taylor (yours truly), this Wednesday to talk about his new role.
Sylvester Stallone Throws Another Punch at Irwin Winkler Over ‘Rocky’ Spinoff: ‘Return My Rights Bloodsuckers!’
Sylvester Stallone is voicing his displeasure, again, at the development of a spinoff of “Rocky” character Drago, this time demanding that producer Irwin Winkler and his partners return the rights to the characters. “After IRWIN WINKLER and FAMILY SUCK ROCKY DRY!” Stallone’s Instagram post begins, accompanying a photo...
