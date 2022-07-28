5 reasons why Sony LinkBuds S are the perfect earbuds to wear all day

www.techradar.com
Related
Sony is already retiring this PS5 launch feature
Sony will discontinue the PS5’s Accolades feature later this year, as the system received less usage than the tech giant expected. The PS5 community awards feature lets players commend fellow gamers for helpful and generous actions. But Sony says Accolades hasn’t received the engagement it had hoped for.
Sony's next-gen OLED is 'best 4K TV' of 2022, says expert panel
Value Electronics, an A/V retailer located just outside New York City, has been conducting an annual ‘TV Shootout’ for nearly two decades. The Shootout traditionally gathers a panel of TV testing experts and puts them in front of the best 4K TVs to decide which one is the absolute best – an honor that Sony earned this year for its A95K QD-OLED model.
TechRadar
iPhone 13 vs Google Pixel 6a: iOS champ takes on cheap Android
Google’s Pixel 6a is finally upon us, adding a boldly attired mid-range smartphone option to the market. One phone that might be looking over its shoulder is the mighty iPhone 13. At first glance, Google has matched Apple’s phone in a number of ways, while charging considerably less money for the privilege.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases appear in new leak
August 10 is going to be a big day for Samsung fans, as we're getting the formal unveiling of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (and more besides). Ahead of the event, a new leak has revealed some of the official cases we can expect to see launching alongside the foldable phones.
RELATED PEOPLE
Google Pixel 7 release date leaked – and it's earlier than we expected
Noted YouTuber Jon Prosser claims that both the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will go on sale on October 13 (opens in new tab), according to what he claims are "very reputable sources." Our friends at Android Authority (opens in new tab) note that Prosser has successfully...
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 renders show the wearable off from all angles
We've already heard plenty about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro – enough for us to be eagerly awaiting the arrival of the next-gen wearables – and today we've got some more leaked renders to flip through. Courtesy of 91mobiles (opens in new...
Hidden Android code hints at another Google Pixel 7 upgrade
The Google Pixel 7 got its initial unveiling back at Google IO in May, but we don't yet know everything about this upcoming flagship phone. Now newly discovered references in debug documentation for Android give us another hint about what's on the way. As reported by Android Police (opens in...
Popular iPad Pro accessory could see a new and improved version soon
If you're looking to buy the best iPad, there's a very good chance that you've also been considering buying a Magic Keyboard. This iPad Pro accessory, pictured above, holds the tablet high and gives you a keyboard as well as a trackpad, providing lots of extra functionality for your tablet.
Comments / 0