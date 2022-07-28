‘Peaky Blinders’ Film Spinoff to Begin Production in the Next 18 Months, Screenwriter Says

www.thewrap.com
‘Andor’ Trailer Shows Cassian Going Undercover With the Empire in Disney+ Prequel Series (Video)
Cassian Andor is going undercover with the Empire in the new trailer for Disney+ series “Andor,” which dropped Monday morning. The 12-episode series, from Lucasfilm, is set before the events of the 2016 film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”. Here’s a logline for the series: The...
Pat Carroll, TV and Stage Actress and Voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Dies at 95
Pat Carroll, an Emmy-winning actress who appeared on “Laverne & Shirley” and was the voice of Ursula in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” has died at the age of 95 from pneumonia, her daughter Tara Karsian announced on her Facebook page. “It is with a heavy...
James Marsden Knew About His ‘Westworld’ Return Back in Season 2: ‘It’s a Very Carefully Planned Artistic Journey’
James Marsden’s return to “Westworld” in Season 4 came as a delightful shock to many fans given his character’s death back in Season 2, but the actor has known about his return ever since he was first killed off. Creators and showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan sat Marsden down at the beginning of the HBO sci-fi series’ second season to tell him the story arc for Teddy, including his character’s death towards the end of the season. But at the same time, they told Marsden Teddy would return in Season 4.
Veteran Producer Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey to Leave ‘Extra’ After 22 Years
Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey is leaving “Extra” after 22 years, TheWrap has learned. The veteran producer, best known as Lisa G, will be stepping down from her position in September. In a statement to the DailyMail, which was first to report the news, Gregorisch-Dempsey said: “I’m proud to be the longest-running executive producer of any entertainment show in America, but it’s now time to move on.”
Here’s What’s Leaving HBO Max in August 2022
If you’ve been wanting to escape the heat this month, it might be time to have a movie marathon and watch the “Final Destination” franchise, “Ocean’s” franchise or the “Harry Potter” franchise. These three series are some of the many movies leaving HBO Max in August, the full list of which you can read below.
Taron Egerton Reveals Why He Pulled Himself Out of Han Solo Auditions: ‘I Got on the Falcon’ (Video)
Taron Egerton, who was in the running to play a young Han Solo in 2018’s prequel “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” revealed that he “removed himself” from the project because he just couldn’t see himself in the part. During a recent appearance on the...
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Co-Creators Explain Their ‘Big Swing’ to Turn ‘A’ Into a Slasher
Already, “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” is subverting expectations with the latest take on Sara Shephard’s young adult novels. In the first three episodes, which debuted on HBO Max last Thursday, the series firmly established itself in the vein of slasher flicks, unlike its predecessors. “I think...
Matthew McConaughey to Make Return in Soccer Movie ‘Dallas String’ for Skydance
After a three-year hiatus on the big screen, Matthew McConaughey will make his return and is set to star in soccer movie “Dallas String” for Skydance, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Kari Skogland, who most recently directed the six episodes of Marvel Studios “The...
Why Sylvester Stallone Doesn’t Have Any ‘Rocky’ Ownership
After years of silence, Sylvester Stallone has recently voiced his discontent regarding his lack of ownership in the “Rocky” franchise by throwing punches at producer Irwin Winkler, but why doesn’t the star have any ownership of the series he created?. After revealing his frustration regarding his lack...
Netflix Sues Songwriters Behind Unauthorized ‘Bridgerton’ Musical After For-Pay Performance
Netflix is suing the songwriting team behind the unauthorized “Bridgerton” musical for infringement, court documents filed Friday in a Washington, DC US District Court revealed. Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear created the homage to the smash hit Netflix show in 2021 with a series of music videos posted...
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Directors and A24 Team With Showtime for Comedy Pilot ‘Mason’
Showtime has greenlit the half-hour comedy pilot “Mason,” produced by A24 and created and executive produced by Nathan Min (“Joe Pera Talks To You), who also stars. The Daniels (Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan), who directed “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” will direct and executive produce alongside Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (“Minari,” “Nope”).
‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Edges ‘Nope’ With $22.5 Million Box Office Opening
Warner Bros.’ “DC League of Super-Pets” is opening beneath pre-weekend box office projections with $9.3 million grossed from 4,314 theaters on opening day, with projections now set for a $22.5 million opening weekend. Prior to release, the animated superhero film starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart had...
Lightning McQueen and Mater Battle Mad Max-Style Vehicle Villains in 1st ‘Cars on the Road’ (Trailer)
The most essential element of any road trip is facing an epic obstacle — not lost on the creators of “Cars on the Road,” the Pixar spinoff that finds Lightning McQueen and Mater finding heaps of trouble on a long journey away from Radiator Springs. The new...
Cyndi Lauper Joins Amazon’s ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’ in Recurring Guest Role
Pop star legend Cyndi Lauper has boarded Amazon’s upcoming series “The Horror of Dolores Roach,” an individual with knowledge of the move told TheWrap on Monday. The “Time After Time” singer will play the recurring guest role of Ruthie — described as a Broadway theatre usher who moonlights as a private investigator and stirs up trouble for Dolores Roach.
‘Ghosts’ Season 2 Teaser Hints That Jay Might Finally Be Able to See the Spirits (Video)
Does Jay finally have the same paranormal abilities as his wife?. CBS shared a first look at “Ghosts” Season 2 on Friday, hinting that after Utkarsh Ambudkar’s character fell through the floor and into the basement at the end of Season 1, he might actually be able to see the spirits that have been haunting the mansion.
Dolph Lundgren Stands in Sly Stallone’s Corner Over ‘Rocky’ Spinoff Fight
Dolph Lundgren has spoken out and is standing in Sylvester Stallone’s corner over the upcoming “Rocky” spinoff “Drago.”. “Just to set the record straight regarding a possible Drago spinoff,” Lundgren posted on his Instagram page. “There’s no approved script, no deals in place, no director and I was personally under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor. There was a press leak last week which was unfortunate. In touch with Mr Balboa – just so all the fans can relax…There ya go.”
Nick Offerman Joins ‘Mission: Impossible 8,’ Breaks Silence on Role: ‘I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It’ (Exclusive)
The cast of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part Two” has just gotten bigger. After news leaked last week that Holt McCallany would be joining the cast of “Mission: Impossible 8” (scheduled for release on June 28, 2024), writer/director Christopher McQuarrie let slip on Twitter that there’s another new member of the team: Nick Offerman. And what’s more, the “Parks and Recreation” and “Devs” actor will appear on Light the Fuse, the “Mission: Impossible”-focused podcast co-hosted by TheWrap’s Drew Taylor (yours truly), this Wednesday to talk about his new role.
‘The Boys’ Season 4 Adds Valorie Currie, Susan Heyward
“The Boys” is going to see some more Supe competition in Season 4, with the addition of new series regulars Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward. Recurring star Cameron Crovetti, who plays Ryan, Homelander’s (Antony Starr) impressionable son, has been upped to series regular, Prime Video announced Monday. Curry,...
NBCUniversal Taps Corie Henson to Lead Unscripted Programming
Corie Henson has been tapped to lead unscripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, filling the role vacated by Jenny Groom earlier this week. “I’ve always admired the NBCU unscripted portfolio – and grew up on Must See TV – so I’m thrilled by the opportunity to join this incredible team to nurture this slate of massively successful shows, take risks on developing new innovative programming, and, of course, continue championing the best producers in the business,” Henson said in a statement Friday.
Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50
Heather Gray, executive producer of “The Talk,” has died. She was 50. In a memo sent to staff on Sunday, CBS executives George Cheeks, David Stapf, Kelly Kahl, Thom Sherman, Amy Reisenbach and Laurie Seidman wrote that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.”. “She showed us...
