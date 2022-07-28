ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Jimmy Fallon and Tariq Trotter Propose Alternative Titles for Mike Pence’s Memoir: ‘Lord of the Flies on the Head’ (Video)

By Andi Ortiz
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thewrap.com

Comments / 44

Smith
4d ago

there's no one in politics that I find even remotely interesting enough for me to spend money on a book. They're all high treasonous criminals they should be in prison for the rest of their days.💯

Reply(1)
9
Beverly
4d ago

So, in light of recent events, I have a question. If that fly laid eggs, is Pence legally obligated to carry them to term?

Reply(4)
14
Becky Weisman Beckman
3d ago

Too bad Jimmy is no longer funny and off my watch list. Johnny Carson and Jay Leno were funny even when they dared target politicians. Today's comedians are just crude!

Reply
3
Related
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Slammed on Social Media for Post With ‘The View’ Host

“Good Morning America” star Michael Strahan is reportedly in hot water with fans after sharing a controversial post featuring “The View” star Sara Haines. The Sun reports that earlier this week “The View” co-hosts faced backlash over their claims that Turning Point USA invited Neo-Nazis to the conservation organization’s conference in Florida earlier this month. On Thursday (July 28th), Whoopi Goldberg ended up apologizing for the comments after Turning Point USA had sent a cease and desist letter to ABC News. The organization demanded that Goldberg, as well as Joy Behar, apologize for their comments.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Mike Pence
HuffPost

Stephen Colbert Lets The Zingers Loose On Rep. Matt Gaetz Over Weekend Speech

Stephen Colbert didn’t hold back on Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) after the lawmaker’s appearance at a right-wing summit for college students over the weekend. “Gates has been accused of trafficking an underage woman for sex, but it hasn’t affected his speaking schedule,” Colbert said on “The Late Show” Tuesday. “Over the weekend, he appeared at the ultra conservative group Turning Point USA’s annual Student Action Summit. Gaetz will attend anything with the words ‘student’ and ‘action in’ the title.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
EW.com

Whoopi Goldberg says she reached out to Sesame Street over Sesame Place viral video: 'What the hell?'

Whoopi Goldberg is sharing her thoughts on the viral video and subsequent controversy that took place at Sesame Place over the weekend. Goldberg, who has done a lot of work with Sesame Street in the past, told her co-hosts on The View on Wednesday that she has reached out to them after an incident at the Philadelphia amusement park where two Black girls were seemingly ignored by a performer in a Rosita costume, and she didn't mince words with them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lord Of The Flies
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Bill O'Reilly says no 'chance in hell' Tucker Carlson runs for president

Author Bill O’Reilly says there's no way his former colleague Fox News host Tucker Carlson runs for president. Newsmax host Eric Bolling, another Fox alumnus, asked O'Reilly about Carlson during an interview on Tuesday after going through some other possibilities for 2024. Reports came out in 2020 about chatter in Republican circles of a Carlson campaign, but the host dismissed that idea as recently as last year.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Biden's granddaughter Naomi to have wedding at White House, "much to the relief" of Secret Service

President Biden's eldest granddaughter, Naomi Biden, will have her wedding ceremony at the White House, "much to the relief" of the Secret Service, she announced Thursday. "Not sure how best to update but was supposed to do so weeks ago…but we have finally figured out where the ceremony will be…and much to the relief of secret service and with the dogs' endorsement…we'll be getting married on the South Lawn!" she tweeted.
RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

Jon Stewart Isn’t Done Humiliating Ted Cruz

Click here to read the full article. Jon Stewart is on a mission to pass the PACT Act, legislation that would expand healthcare for veterans exposed to toxins that are commonly found in burn pits, and he’s been relentlessly trolling Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) for the senators’ newfound opposition to the bill that they both voted for in June. On Friday, Stewart made a video calling Cruz’s reasons for opposing the bill “inaccurate, not true, bullshit!” (Cruz has said that Democrats are pulling a “budgetary trick” — a claim Stewart and the party deny.) Appearing on NBC’s...
U.S. POLITICS
Decider.com

‘The View’ to Announce Meghan McCain’s Replacement: How To Watch Live

The View is preparing to unveil the show’s latest co-host, bringing an end to the lengthy search for Meghan McCain‘s replacement. The show shared on Twitter today that they plan to announce the latest official co-host later this week; the news comes after a year filled with guests battling it out beside Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Sara Haines at the Hot Topics table.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
47K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy