Jimmy Fallon and Tariq Trotter Propose Alternative Titles for Mike Pence’s Memoir: ‘Lord of the Flies on the Head’ (Video)

Whoopi Goldberg is sharing her thoughts on the viral video and subsequent controversy that took place at Sesame Place over the weekend. Goldberg, who has done a lot of work with Sesame Street in the past, told her co-hosts on The View on Wednesday that she has reached out to them after an incident at the Philadelphia amusement park where two Black girls were seemingly ignored by a performer in a Rosita costume, and she didn't mince words with them.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO