ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Montreal Canadiens hire Stephane Robidas

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17QF03_0gwDMJCB00
Montreal Canadiens have hired former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Stephane Robidas (12) as an assistant. John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Montreal Canadiens have added another coach without much experience, hiring Stephane Robidas as an assistant for Martin St. Louis’ staff. General manager Kent Hughes explained the move:

We are very lucky to have someone of Stephane’s caliber join our coaching staff. His recent experience as an NHL player, and his outstanding hockey background, will be excellent assets for the development of our players. Stephane perfectly matches the profile we were looking for in a candidate. In addition to being an exceptional individual, he is a very good communicator, and I believe that players will relate to him because of that.

Notably, though he has no experience as an NHL coach, he did serve as director of player development for several years with the Toronto Maple Leafs. That experience with young players is going to come in handy with the rebuilding Canadiens, along with his familiarity with the organization. Robidas was a seventh-round pick of Montreal back in 1995 and made his NHL debut with the club before moving on to several other teams.

It is something of a trend now for the Canadiens to hire a coach out of minor hockey, as Robidas spent last season behind the bench of the Magog Cantonniers, the same QMAAA team that he and his son Justin Robidas played for. Justin was a 2021 draft pick of the Carolina Hurricanes and spent last season captaining the Val-d’Or Foreurs.

While his son is just trying to start on his hockey journey, Stephane can look back at an NHL career that lasted more than 900 games. The right-shot defenseman was even invited to an All-Star Game and participated in the World Championship for Canada on three different occasions.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins hire John Gruden as assistant coach

The Boston Bruins have hired John Gruden (no, not Jon Gruden) as an assistant coach for the upcoming season, adding to Jim Montgomery’s staff. He spent the last four seasons with the New York Islanders but was fired along with Jim Hiller (who joined the Los Angeles Kings staff yesterday) in June, after the team moved Lane Lambert into the head coaching position.
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Patrick Kane 'remains undecided' on future

With the Chicago Blackhawks deciding to rebuild halfway through their previous rebuild, speculation has run rampant about all-time great Patrick Kane’s future with the team. If dealt, he’d be one of the best players and biggest names traded in the past few seasons, joining blockbuster deals like the Jack Eichel and Erik Karlsson trades. However, TSN’s Darren Dreger pumped the brakes on trade rumors, saying that Kane’s camp “remains undecided” and that any rumors at this point are purely speculative.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin St. Louis
Pro Hockey Rumors

Ducks GM Pat Verbeek: Team 'not done' with offseason additions

A little under three months remain until the start of the 2022-23 NHL regular season, but with the conclusion of the NHL Entry Draft and the first few days of free agency, things feel as though they’re mostly wrapped-up for many teams. At this point, signing some RFA contracts, evaluating what happened at development camp, and making a few more behind-the-scenes hires are all that is left for many organizations. However, as Anaheim Ducks GM Pat Verbeek made clear to Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register, his team is not done with their offseason additions.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Panthers sign defenseman Michael Del Zotto

After being bought out on Tuesday, veteran defenseman Michael Del Zotto has found a new landing spot. The Florida Panthers announced that they have signed Del Zotto to a one-year, two-way contract. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Del Zotto is the latest former Ottawa Senator to head to the Sunshine State, joining recent Panthers signings Colin White, Chris Tierney and Rudolfs Balcers.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kings add Jim Hiller to coaching staff as assistant

The Los Angeles Kings have added Jim Hiller as a new member of their coaching staff. The Kings announced that Hiller would be joining coach Todd McLellan’s staff and added that he would “primarily work with forwards” as well as “focus on the power play.” Hiller replaces former assistant Marco Sturm, who is now the coach of the Kings’ AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign.
Pro Hockey Rumors

A look at free agent RW Phil Kessel

In his peak throughout the 2010s, Phil Kessel was a consistent 30-goal threat, displaying his electric shooting talent en route to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships with the Pittsburgh Penguins. While Kessel’s move to Arizona for the last three seasons may have left him forgotten in some circles, he’s coming off his best season in three years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qmaaa#The Carolina Hurricanes
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Blue Jackets 'actively trying to unload salary' to extend Patrik Laine

One of the biggest names who decided not to file for salary arbitration a few days ago was Columbus Blue Jackets restricted free agent Patrik Laine. While this was taken as a strong indicator that the two sides had at least some positivity in contract negotiations, Laine remains unsigned with just a day left to officially accept his qualifying offer. That offer will expire at 4 p.m. CT Friday, though there is nothing stopping the two sides from agreeing on something similar further into the offseason.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sharks to retire franchise icon Patrick Marleau's No. 12

No player for the San Jose Sharks will ever wear No. 12 again. The team will retire Patrick Marleau’s number this season, raising his sweater to the rafters of SAP Center on February 25, 2023. He will become the first player in franchise history to receive that honor. Sharks president Jonathan Becher released the following statement:
Pro Hockey Rumors

Panthers sign Matthew Tkachuk to eight-year, $76M extension after trade

The Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames have completed a massive, blockbuster trade. The teams have each announced the swap: Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick are going to the Florida Panthers, while Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a lottery-protected 2025 first-round pick will head to Calgary. With...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins and Pavel Zacha making progress on contract talks

While Pavel Zacha filed for arbitration earlier this month, it appears that there’s a good chance that his case won’t come to a hearing. The center’s agent – Darren Ferris of Quartexx – told Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald that a new deal for his client “should be completed in short order”.
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kraken announce ECHL affiliate

The first ECHL affiliate in Seattle Kraken history will be the Kansas City Mavericks, which will partner with the expansion team and its new AHL affiliate Coachella Valley this season. The Mavericks were affiliated with the Calgary Flames for the past several years. It is a multi-year agreement between Kansas...
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Matthew Tkachuk reportedly informs Flames he won't sign long-term deal

What has been apparent for a while is now official, as Matthew Tkachuk has told the Calgary Flames that he will not sign a long-term contract, according to Jeremy Rutherford and Hailey Salvian of The Athletic. The report indicates that a trade is “likely to happen soon” and that Tkachuk has provided the team with a list of where he would agree to a long-term extension.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flames file for salary arbitration with Matthew Tkachuk

The Calgary Flames announced via Twitter this evening that they have filed for salary arbitration with star forward and current RFA Matthew Tkachuk ahead of today’s 5:00 pm ET deadline for club-elected salary arbitration. Tkachuk had declined to file for salary arbitration prior to yesterday’s deadline for player-elected arbitration, with many expecting the Flames would decline to do so as well. Now, the two sides will have until Tkachuk’s hearing to negotiate an agreement on a new contract, otherwise the matter will be put in the hands of an arbitrator.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hurricanes sign veteran forward Ryan Dzingel

The Carolina Hurricanes have added to their depth with an experienced NHL veteran, signing forward Ryan Dzingel to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2022-23 season, the team announced. The deal will pay Dzingel $750K at the NHL level and $150K in the minors, guaranteeing $200K. This will mark the...
RALEIGH, NC
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blue Jackets sign Patrik Laine to four-year, $34.8M extension

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed Patrik Laine to a four-year contract worth a total of $34.8M. The $8.7M average annual value will make him the team’s second-highest-paid forward, coming in a little behind Johnny Gaudreau and just ahead of Jakub Voracek. Although he qualified for it, Laine had decided not to file for salary arbitration this year. His $7.5M qualifying offer was set to expire Friday, but the two sides have come to an agreement on a longer deal. Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports the full contract details:
COLUMBUS, OH
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy