ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Teen Mom Amber Portwood breaks silence after she loses custody of son James in battle with baby daddy Andrew Glennon

By Kasey Broekema
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KOiG0_0gwDLtZC00

TEEN Mom Amber Portwood has spoken out after she lost custody of her four-year-old son James in her upsetting legal battle with her baby daddy Andrew Glennon.

Amber made a statement live on Instagram after the heartbreaking child custody case has closed saying she feels her mental illness was leveraged against her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JbLFJ_0gwDLtZC00
Teen Mom Amber Portwood has broken her silence after losing custody of her son James to ex Andrew Glennon Credit: MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p3JNT_0gwDLtZC00
Amber went live on Instagram following the heartbreaking battle to address her followers Credit: Instagram

The 32-year-old Teen Mom went live on the social media platform Tuesday following the outcome of the case to address her followers.

According to Page Six, Amber said she was trying to stay positive and is planning to fight out the outcome.

She additionally argued she "should not be held accountable for mistakes from her past as long as she is working to better herself."

Amber has been openly vocal about her struggles with her diagnosed bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1623Z3_0gwDLtZC00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bdsHA_0gwDLtZC00

In the Teen Mom OG's live stream, she continued on to gush about her take on how her parenting relationship with her 13-year-old child Leah she shares with her ex Gary Shirley is going.

Amber also confessed her relationship with James has been well and that her son always tells her: "I love you."

HEARTBREAKING BATTLE

The heartbreaking custody fight between the split exes is over after an Indiana court ruled in Andrew's favor and will allow him to relocate with James to his family's $5 million Malibu estate.

The court battle, which started in 2019 when the couple split after the Teen Mom star was arrested for domestic violence against Andrew, was decided over three years later.

Yesterday, The Sun exclusively revealed court documents with details behind the tragic decision.

The judge granted Andrew's request to relocate and gave him sole legal and primary physical custody of James, while ordering that he "seek out and consider the mother's opinion before making any major decisions relating to the child's medical treatment, education and religion."

Amber, who has not had overnight visitation with James since the 2019 domestic violence incident, has been granted overnights under the new custody arrangement which will be phased in incremental time frames.

Amber's time with James will be exercised every month and it will alternate between California and Indiana.

Amber will begin having three days of visitation including overnights in California first, then the following month Andrew will bring James to Indiana.

In phase two, her visitation will be upped to five days, and in phase three there is an undetermined amount of days set forth with the document noting that "mother will have parenting time pursuant to the Indiana parenting guidelines with distance as a major factor based upon the age of the child."

The phasing in of Amber's visitation schedule is to help their four-year-old son adjust to the new overnight routine, according to the judgment.

The judge is also ordering that both Andrew and Amber submit to monthly drug screens for the next six months, while Amber is ordered: "to participate in individual counseling with the counselor of her selection and follow any recommendations made by the counselor."

The drug screens will check for a slew of narcotics including amphetamines, methamphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, opiates including hydrocodone and oxycodone, PCP, methadone, propoxyphene, benzodiazepines, barbiturates, ecstasy and heroin.

The judgment also noted that when the no contact order is lifted between Andrew and Amber, the MTV star will "be entitled to liberal telephone calls and or FaceTime communication with the child."

MTV MONEY

Also yesterday, The Sun exclusively revealed Amber's MTV salary and the shocking amount of child support the judge is ordering her to pay Andrew.

According to documents obtained by The Sun, Amber's annual salary amounts to $600,000 from the entertainment television network.

The judge wrote in her decision: "Mother’s discovery responses, her listed contract amount was $600,00.00 per year. Other expenses, such as costs associated with agents and lawyers, come out of her contract amount."

The judge also noted: "No evidence was presented as to any additional income associated with Mother’s recent book."

After Amber pays people on her team, she brings home closer to $475,000, according to the custody documents.

Meanwhile, the judge - who gave full custody to Andrew and also granted his request to relocate with James to California - is ordering Amber to pay child support dating back to the start of their July 2019 split following the MTV star's arrest for domestic violence.

In determining the amount Amber has to pay, the judge took into consideration that Andrew has been living in her Indiana home rent-free with James, that the Teen Mom star has not had any overnight visits with her son and that Andrew has been the primary caretaker since their breakup.

The documents read: "The court orders that the mother's child support arrearage is set at $52,266.81. And mother shall pay this arrearage by making a lump sum payment within 90 days or by paying an additional $176 per week in child support until her arrearage is paid in full, for the total weekly child support payment of $800 per week."

Amber's regular weekly child support to Andrew outside of the back support, has been set at $624 per week, according to the documents.

The court is also ordering Amber to pay $3,000 towards Andrew's attorney fees, and that the "parents are to divide all work-related childcare expenses... pursuant to their respective income percentage shares."

The court also factored in the massive expenses that will likely be incurred as a result of James living in California and away from Amber in Indiana.

"The court orders the parties shall divide the costs associated with the child travel expenses associated with parenting time pursuant to their respective income percentage shares. Any travel expenses incurred by the party for their own travel in relation to parenting times will be paid by that party."

NASTY FIGHT

In audio previously obtained by The Sun, Andrew revealed his plan in his petition to the court to relocate their son away from Amber in Indiana to his home state where he and James would live with his mother, Charmaine Witus, as they get settled into California.

He currently lives with their son in a home Amber owns in Indiana, while she is living in a rental nearby.

Charmaine's $5 million Malibu estate sits on over three-acres of property, and her home features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a swimming pool, which can be seen in aerial photos, according to listings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NEIhj_0gwDLtZC00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TbKH6_0gwDLtZC00

In testimony during the custody hearing, Andrew's mother revealed there's also a separate guest house where his sister and her fiancé reside.

Andrew was asking that the court not allow overnight visitation between Amber and James and that the reality star exercise her parenting time only in California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JTgUx_0gwDLtZC00
Amber claimed she is planning to fight the outcome and she felt her mental health was leveraged against her Credit: Instagram/realamberlportwood1__
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fP7UW_0gwDLtZC00
The Teen Mom star has been openly vocal about her struggles with her diagnosed bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder. Credit: MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N93li_0gwDLtZC00
Andrew has been allowed to relocate with James to his $5M family Malibu estate Credit: Instagram

Comments / 2

Related
The US Sun

Teen Mom Amber Portwood’s son, 4, tested positive for THC at birth & nanny cam caught her smoking pot amid custody loss

TEEN Mom Amber Portwood's now four-year-old son James tested positive for THC at birth and the MTV star was caught smoking pot on her nanny cam. In the judgment obtained exclusively by The Sun, the judge noted certain factors that were brought to light during the course of the custody case that weighed into her decision to award Andrew Glennon, 38, full custody of James.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Jim Edmonds Slams Ex-Wife Meghan King For Sharing Their Son’s Potty Training Struggles On Social Media

If there is one thing I know about Jimmy Dad Jeans Edmonds, it’s that he will take any chance he can get to disparage ex-wife Meghan King. The former couple, who finalized their divorce in 2021, still haven’t found a way to coparent their three kids peacefully. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum recently admitted that the relationship between the two is worse than when they first split.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Indiana State
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
The US Sun

Chilling text reveals mom Chrissy Powell had argument before vanishing – leaving family ‘worried sick’, mom reveals

A MISSING mom of two argued over text with her ex and father of one of her kids before she seemingly vanished, her mom said after seeing the texts on her daughter’s phone. Chrissy Powell, 39, was last seen on her ring doorbell camera leaving her house at 10:30am on July 5 wearing dark-colored clothes and a white purse on her right shoulder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Glennon
Person
James
Person
Amber Portwood
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s mother releases video claiming to show her brain-damaged son is trying to breathe

Archie Battersbee’s mother has released a video claiming her son is trying to breathe after a court ruled that doctors can stop providing life-saving treatment for him.Archie, 12, was left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage at home.Footage, circulated by the Christian Legal Centre on behalf of Archie’s family, shows a ventilator beeping.Ms Dance has said that the footage shows Archie is able to breathe independently.Lawyers for the family want the video to be submitted as ‘new evidence’ to appeal against the ruling.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Tony Dow Is Not Dead, 'Leave It to Beaver' Actor's Wife Owns up to Miscommunication

UPDATE: Tony Dow is not dead. Despite an official statement posted by the Leave It to Beaver star's management, the actor, who is stricken with liver cancer, is still alive. TMZ reports that Dow's wife Lauren "believed her husband was dead" and told the star's management he had passed, hence the official statement that media outlets widely circulated. However, TMZ notes that, "he is still alive and breathing while in hospice care." ABC7 reporter George Pennacchio then spoke to Lauren and clarified exactly how this major miscommunication with the public occurred.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teen Mom#Domestic Violence#Oxycodone
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?

Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
637K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy