ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

U.S. Senate Democrats Weigh $430 Billion Spending And Tax Hike Plan

By Richard Cowan
International Business Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 9

Roger Erebia
2d ago

The 1 party rule Republicans should be stun on everything Tht Democrats done to strip America economy 4 Joe Biden 38% rating on spending tax & fail leadership in America 🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃

Reply
2
Related
POLITICO

Two senior Donald Trump aides condemned his failure to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Jan. 6 attack.

The committee showed texts between Tim Murtaugh and Matthew Wolking. What happened: Two of the senior-most aides to former President Donald Trump — Tim Murtaugh, communications director for his reelection campaign, and Matthew Wolking, a campaign spokesman — slammed their candidate for failing to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the days following the Jan. 6 attack.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
John Barrasso
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Joe Manchin
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Tax Credit#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democratic#Republican#Sc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy