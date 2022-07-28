The Seasonic TX-1000 has top-notch build quality. Besides great soldering work, it also uses Japanese caps everywhere, including many polymer caps besides electrolytic ones and a fluid dynamic bearing fan. Seasonic engineers did their best to offer sky-high efficiency under all load regions and silent operation, at the same time, along with increased reliability.

Performance-wise, this PSU belongs to the top league since it achieves tight load regulation on all rails, it has terrific ripple suppression without using the annoying in-line caps, and its hold-up time is sky-high. On top of that, the 5VSB rail's efficiency is high, and at light loads, the PSU achieves some of the highest efficiency readings we have seen.

So if you're looking for the best PSU for gaming at 1000W, this is it.

Specifications

Technical Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic Max. DC Output 1000W Efficiency 80 PLUS Titanium, Cybenetics Titanium Noise Cybenetics A+ (15-20 dB[A]) Modular Yes (fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support Yes Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Protections OVP, UVP, OPP, OCP, OTP, SCP, surge No Load Operation No Cooling 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan Semi-Passive Operation Yes Dimensions (W x H x D) 150 x 85 x 175mm Weight 2.1kg (4.63lb) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 12 Years Price $290

Seasonic hit the jackpot with its Prime platform, starting from Gold efficiency and going up to Titanium. Several high-impact brands have already included this platform into their portinos, including Asus (Rog Thor 1200W), Corsair (AX line), and Antec in its legendary Signature line.

If Seasonic could make more of these units, more brands would likely get in line to get them, despite their high prices. But the majority of buyers prefer low-efficiency and more affordable power supplies, unfortunately. Still, when an OEM is confident enough to provide a platform with a twelve-year warranty, you know that this a bullet-proof product.

Speaking of which, the build quality is top, and Seasonic used the best parts available to make this platform. Japanese manufacturers provide all caps and the cooling fan uses a fluid dynamic bearing. Hong Hua, the maker of the fan, has proved so far to be a reliable manufacturer, and this is why it is popular in high-end PSUs.

Power Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power (amps) 25 25 100 3 0.3 Max. Power (watts) 125 125 996 15 3.6

The single 12V rail can deliver almost the unit’s full power alone, while the minor rails can go up to 125W, combined.

Cables Cable Amount included In-cable caps ATX Connector 20+4 pin 1 No 4+4 pin EPS12V 2 No 6+2 pin PCIe 6 No SATA 4 No 4-pin Molex (or adapter) 3 No AC Power Cord 1 N/A

A significant asset of the TX-1000 is that it has six PCIe connectors on dedicated cables. You won't have a problem powering energy-hungry graphics cards where the use of a single cable with two PCIe connectors should be avoided. The only thing missing now is a 12+4 PCIe connector, which will be added in the future revisions of this platform.

Performance

The Seasonic Prime Titanium 1000 is the performance king in this wattage category.

Load regulation is tight on all rails and ripple suppression is good. The hold-up time is over 20ms, the power ok signal is accurate, and its hold-up time exceeds 16ms. The inrush current is at average to low levels.

Efficiency is sky-high in all load ranges, though we expected higher efficiency in the 5VSB rail, to be on par with the rest circuits on the PSU. Yet only the SilverStone Titanium unit manages to take the lead in this regard, and thankfully the TX-1000's vampire power is low. The transient response is also good on all rails.

The OCP triggering point at 12V is correctly set, but it is too high on the other rails, especially at 5VSB, where ripple goes out of control when this rail is overloaded. The OPP is also high, but the platform can take the load. Nonetheless, it is not wise to overload your PSU for prolonged periods. You should get a stronger PSU if the current one cannot meet your power requirements.

Importantly, the TX-1000 is one of the quietest PSUs available in the market. The high-efficiency levels help in that.

Final thoughts

Seasonic’s Prime platform still keeps the performance crown several years after its development. Given the new requirements of the ATX 3.0 specification, Seasonic will have to tune it and include 12+4 pin connectors, to make it compatible with the upcoming GPU generations. But thanks to its high performance and good transient response, this won’t be a magnificent headache, but it will require time and money, of course, since no change in a product is easy.

The TX-1000 easily copes with the competition and its sibling, the Corsair AX1000, was its main competitor but since the latter is pulled from the market, the TX-1000 remains alone at the top of the charts. If there were an alternative to this worth buying it would be the Super Flower Leadex Titanium 1000. But with the twelve-year warranty that Seasonic provides, there is no doubt that this platform is reliable, and its future buyers will have a long peace of mind.

