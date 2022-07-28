WVU football Fan Day Set for August 13

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s football team took to the practice field for the first official practice of the 2022 college football season on Monday. The Mountaineers are coming off a 6-7 season in 2021 and an offseason that saw plenty of turnover in all three phases of the game on the WVU roster. Head coach Neal Brown alluded to the fact that more than 30 new players are in the program as of the start of fall camp, either through high school recruiting or via the transfer portal.

