WVU football Fan Day Set for August 13

WTRF
Neal Brown outlines schedule for fall camp
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Practice No. 1 is in the books. Practice No. 2 will follow on Tuesday. West Virginia will conduct a total of 25 practices before kicking off the regular season on Thursday, September 1 in Pittsburgh. Neal Brown outlined some of the details of Monday’s first practice...
WTRF
Brown: WVU’s O-line is “the strength of our team”
West Virginia has had plenty of roster turnover, even in the last several months. It has happened everywhere, it seems, except for the offensive line. Neal Brown has five returning starters on the offensive line. In fact, the only change fans will likely see is a switch of the tackles: this year, Wyatt Milum will be on the left with Brandon Yates on the right.
WTRF
Brown: “Those OTAs have been really good for us”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s football team took to the practice field for the first official practice of the 2022 college football season on Monday. The Mountaineers are coming off a 6-7 season in 2021 and an offseason that saw plenty of turnover in all three phases of the game on the WVU roster. Head coach Neal Brown alluded to the fact that more than 30 new players are in the program as of the start of fall camp, either through high school recruiting or via the transfer portal.
WTRF
WVU gains commitment from 2023 offensive lineman
The first day of practice for the West Virginia University football team became slightly more noteworthy this year. Not only did the Mountaineers return to the gridiron, beginning their month-long build-up to the Backyard Brawl, but the WVU coaching staff learned of its latest verbal commitment for the 2023 recruiting class.
WTRF
A WVU football summer refresh ahead of fall camp
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU football players reported to campus on Sunday and fall camp officially kicks off on Monday. Neal Brown will give his thoughts following the opening day of practice. His press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. The start of camp will also mark one month...
WTRF
Cassano joins swimming & diving coaching staff
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach Vic Riggs has announced the hiring of Lauren Cassano as the women’s associate head coach on Wednesday. “I’m pleased to have Lauren join our program as the new associate head coach for...
WTRF
How Best Virginia’s run created priceless memories
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As the saying goes, “Once a Mountaineer, Always a Mountaineer.”. Former WVU men’s basketball player John Flowers has found a way to bring that saying to life over the past seven years. After his WVU career was over, he wanted to find a way...
WTRF
Italian Heritage Festival “showers” the community with love
When it rains, it pours and I’m not just talking about the weather. The Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival has seen much success over the past few days, and a rainy day is not stopping them at all. “Our customers are still coming with their umbrellas....
WTRF
Accident on Fort Henry Bridge 1-70 westbound
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department confirms there is a vehicle accident on I-70 westbound on the Fort Henry Bridge Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred on the on ramp from Main Street. You can see the scene on the Wheeling Tunnel traffic cam here. Officers are on...
