Authorities investigating Reynoldsburg barbershop fire

www.10tv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LGBTQ-owned local businesses in ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Not a party person? Here are other optionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State LGBTQ, mental health, crime, academic, community and religious resourcesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gameday do’s and don’ts to celebrate 100 years at Ohio StadiumThe LanternColumbus, OH
Track & Field: Taking directorship a ‘full circle’ opportunity for JosephThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
1 dead after south Columbus house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a fire at a home in south Columbus early Monday morning. The fire happened on the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue just west of Lockbourne Road around 6:10 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Fire. According to Battalion Chief Jeff...
2 stolen vehicles recovered, 11 impounded in Columbus ATV, dirt bike crackdown
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities impounded 11 more vehicles and recovered at least two that were stolen as law enforcement continues to crackdown on illegal ATV and dirt bike use on central Ohio streets. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers along with deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s...
Police searching for missing stepsisters last seen in southwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are searching for two stepsisters who were last seen in southwest Columbus on Monday. The Columbus Division of Police said 9-year-old Cecilia Montgomery and 11-year-old Miracle Montgomery were last seen leaving their home on Gimbles Drive off of Brown Road around 1 p.m. Cecilia is...
1 dead after crash at intersection in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash in Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Mound Street and Harrisburg Pike. One vehicle was involved in the crash, police said. The victim was pronounced at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Father of son fatally shot in Franklin County: 'Please just turn yourself in'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The father of a man who was shot and killed in Franklin County last month wants justice for his son's death. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call on the evening of July 7 for a report of shots fired in the area of Cross-Key Apartments on Chatterton Road.
'A hero in the community': Funeral held for Clark County deputy killed in standoff
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio — More than a thousand people showed up to First Christian Church in Springfield to pay their respects to a Clark County deputy who was killed in the line of duty during a standoff last week. The sheriff's office responded to a report of a woman...
Police: 1 killed in shooting at south Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a shooting at a south Columbus bar Monday night, according to police. The shooting happened at the Old Landmark bar on Rumsey Road around 9:40 p.m. A dispatcher said the person was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:54 p.m. Additional...
Man found guilty in two separate Columbus murders
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A jury found a man guilty in two separate murders that happened in Columbus back in 2020. According to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, 30-year-old Rashad Short was convicted on nine counts stemming from the shooting deaths of Jordan Gray and Dante McCormick. On April...
IN THIS ARTICLE
18-year-old dead after shooting at party in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old woman has died following a shooting Friday night in southeast Columbus. Police have identified the victim as Ayanta Jarmon. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Fairwood Avenue. A call about the shooting was received at 11:35 p.m. She...
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on U.S. Route 33 near Bixby Road
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died and two other people are in serious condition following a crash on U.S. Route 33 in southeast Franklin County on Friday. The sheriff's office said the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. near Bixby Road in Madison Township. A 1995 Nissan...
Woman sentenced for I-71 crash that killed Powell family
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A judge has sentenced a Blacklick woman for her role in a crash last year that killed a family of four from Powell. Laylah Bordeau was sentenced on Friday to at least 32 years in prison in Delaware County Common Pleas Court. Bordeau, 26, was...
Woman found guilty in I-71 crash that killed Powell family
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A jury has found a Blacklick woman guilty for her role in a fatal crash that killed a Powell family of four last year. According to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, 26-year-old Laylah Bordeau was found guilty on eights counts of aggravated vehicular homicide on Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newark police officer gifts new bike to man struck by motorcycle during pursuit
NEWARK, Ohio — Life can be an incredible cycle of events. “Little bit of luck, little bit of skill and a whole lot of help from God and all the people that helped come back afterwards,” Adam Wimer said. That’s what and who Wimer credits for him being...
'I'm at peace because he's at peace': Family mourns loss of Madison County deputy who died from cancer
LONDON, Ohio — Every time Madison County Sheriff Deputy Zane Beathard stepped out of the house to serve his community, he was strong. Even during his battle with stage four cancer. On Monday morning, Zane passed away. His wife Alicia told 10TV he was surrounded by his loved ones;...
LIST: National Night Out 2022 celebrations across central Ohio
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Several communities across central Ohio are hosting celebrations for National Night Out on Tuesday. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships to help make neighborhoods safer. The organization says it's also an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under...
2 injured in north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured, one described as critical, after a crash in north Columbus Wednesday night. The crash happened on the ramp from Sinclair Road to Interstate 71 South near Morse Road around 11:40 p.m., according to Columbus police. Two people were taken to Riverside Medical...
Child, 2 adults injured in Hilltop crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child and two adults were injured in a crash in the Hilltop neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Columbus police said the crash happened in the 3200 block of Sullivant Avenue around 4:30 p.m. The child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The two adults...
Columbus man's body found in Morrow County; death being investigated as homicide
MORROW COUNTY, Ohio — The body of a Columbus man was discovered on the side of the road in Morrow County Wednesday morning and authorities are investigating his death as an alleged homicide. The Morrow County Sheriff's Office said the body, later identified as Robert Lee Hudgins Jr., was...
Report: Teens involved in deadly stolen-vehicle crash driving 80 mph
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A report from the Ohio Department of Public Safety revealed new details on a stolen-vehicle crash that killed two 14-year-old boys and seriously injured another in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Sunday. According to the report, Jayvon Reed was driving on East 5th Avenue in a Hyundai...
Columbus police searching for suspected victim of human smuggling, human trafficking
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old girl who is believed to be the victim of human smuggling and human trafficking. The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force (COHTTF) is asking for help in locating Daniela Juneth Cruz-Rios. According to a post from the Columbus Division of...
10TV
Columbus, OH
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 0