Local Artist Demands Answers After New High School Mural is Painted Over

www.kmjnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of on the hunt for pizza in Fresno or Clovis.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford West High School holds walk through before school starts
Hanford West High School held the ﬁrst day of a planned two-day Walk Through on Monday morning. During the event inside the school gym, students and parents were able to check out the student schedules for the fall semester, have ID photos taken by Newman Garcia Studios, purchase class rings, buy clothing, and sign up for services such as food and transportation, all in one stop.
KMPH.com
Free breakfast, lunch coming to Visalia Unified students in 2022-23 school year
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Students with Visalia Unified can expect to grab free meals during the upcoming school year. According to Visalia Unified School District, a recent policy amendment will allow enrolled Visalia Unified students to enjoy free breakfast and lunch during the 2022-23 school year. “We want our...
fresnoalliance.com
City Rolls Out Mobile Shower Unit
In April 2020, the Fresno City Council approved the funding and purchase of a mobile restroom and shower unit meant to serve the unhoused community. The funding was provided by federal CARES Act dollars. For many years, street family members, advocates and members of the Fresno community that have a...
Back-to-school shopping on a budget in Fresno
Many Valley families are watching their wallets as they go shopping for back to school. A recent financial study shows economic anxiety has spiked this year because of ongoing inflation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thesungazette.com
New faces coming to VUSD for 2022-2023 school year
Visalia Unified is kicking off the school year by promoting and hiring staff members for 21 positions. VISALIA—Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) hires old and new staff members to various positions to start off the upcoming school year. The Visalia Unified school year for 2022-2023 will begin on Aug....
KTVU FOX 2
'Street beef' blamed for shooting that wounds 6-year-old, 2 adults at youth football game
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland youth football team on Monday apologized to the community after a shooting during the team's game over the weekend left three people, including a 6-year-old girl, wounded. A chaotic scene unfolded Sunday afternoon at Oakland Technical High School where two Pop Warner football teams, the...
AOL Corp
Clovis City Council has room for fresh faces — as long as they’re conservative faces
There’s rare room at the top in one of California’s fastest-growing cities. Following Clovis Mayor Jose Flores’ surprise retirement announcement and Councilmember Bob Whalen soon to assume office as a Fresno County Superior Court judge, the Clovis City Council will include at least two new faces once the votes in the November election are counted.
Jack Hannah, co-founder of "The Sons of the San Joaquin", has died
Jack Hannah and his family were known for their appearances at community events across Central California and appeared in a series of memorable advertisements for Evans Feed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Groundbreaking held for new park in central Fresno
The new park will sit right at the intersection of Van Ness and Weldon, right across from Ampersand Ice Cream and Quesadilla Gorilla.
KMJ
The Central Valley Mourns the Passing Jack Hannah
(KMJ) – Beloved Valley sports and entertainment star Jack Hannah is being remembered following his passing Sunday morning. Here are the details of death, as released by the Hannah family:. Jack Hannah, beloved husband, father and grandfather, multi-award-winning Western singer-songwriter, minor league baseball pitcher, athletic coach, teacher, and guidance...
KMJ
Fresno Police Officer Dies In Tragic Bicycle Accident Near Shaver Lake
(KMJ) — The Fresno Police Department has announced the death of one of its own. Officer Steve Hunt was killed in a tragic bicycle accident near Shaver Lake on Saturday. Officer Hunt has been with the Fresno PD since 1989 and was part of the Fresno Police Officers’ Association for the majority of his law enforcement career.
kingsriverlife.com
Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno: Meet Irresistible Rob
Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno will be sharing with us every other month about their rescue dogs. Rob, along with his little sisters Kim and Kourtney, came to the Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno in pretty bad shape. A kind person noticed seven sickly puppies were being sold on social media. They recognized that these puppies were showing signs of significant illness, and they contacted us for assistance. Sadly, four of the puppies died before we could save them. Kim, Kourtney, and Rob were emaciated and one-third the weight they should have been. Their condition was caused by a combination of Parvovirus and Giardia, both of which can be deadly and both are preventable. We cannot stress enough the importance of providing the proper vaccinations and medical treatment for all dogs, but puppy vaccines are especially important as their immune systems are not fully developed yet, leaving them particularly vulnerable to these dangerous diseases.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GV Wire
With Local Rents Rising, Fresno Apartment Complex Sells for $82 Million
Ownership of a high-end north Fresno apartment complex changed hands last week in a deal valued at $82 million. Ascent Townhomes, a 248-unit property located on Valentine Avenue near Fig Garden Loop, was sold to an unnamed California-based investor, according to a news release. The property was previously owned by a pair of large estate investment companies.
yourcentralvalley.com
Local church giving away new shoes and backpacks for kids
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Hills-Tulare St. is holding its second annual ‘Kicks for Kids’ event Saturday, July 30. Campus pastor Brandon Davison says the church will give away 2,000 new shoes, socks and backpacks to families in need. Free haircuts, lunch and counseling will also be available for students.
KTVU FOX 2
Mega Millions: $4.2M winner in Fresno
Mega Millions officials said someone in Fresno won $4.2 million after the historic weekend drawing. Their ticket had all the winning numbers except for the mega number.
GV Wire
BBQ Throwdown Comes to Fresno Fairgrounds. Pitmaster Secrets Revealed
Jesse Marquez wanted to create a barbeque competition for guys like him — everyday grillers who love to feed family and friends. “I’m just a barbecue guy. I just like cooking in my backyard, my front yard, you know? I mean, I started off with the kettle grill, just like most people. And I just have a love for cooking,” Marquez, who works as head of security at the fairgrounds said.
Gunshots ring out as Fresno team plays at Pop Warner football game in Oakland
Witnesses said a Pop Warner Football Team from the Fresno area was playing the Oakland team when gunshots rang out in the stands.
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
Trash can sets fire to Selma garage, Officials say
The fire was first reported by a neighbor just before 3 am at a home on Almond and Olive Avenues.
Former employees mourn loss of burning Madera County brewery
Ethanol continues to smolder following a chemical fire that destroyed Riley's Brewing on Avenue 15 and Road 29 near Madera late Tuesday.
Comments / 5