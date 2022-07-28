Local Artist Demands Answers After New High School Mural is Painted Over

Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno will be sharing with us every other month about their rescue dogs. Rob, along with his little sisters Kim and Kourtney, came to the Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno in pretty bad shape. A kind person noticed seven sickly puppies were being sold on social media. They recognized that these puppies were showing signs of significant illness, and they contacted us for assistance. Sadly, four of the puppies died before we could save them. Kim, Kourtney, and Rob were emaciated and one-third the weight they should have been. Their condition was caused by a combination of Parvovirus and Giardia, both of which can be deadly and both are preventable. We cannot stress enough the importance of providing the proper vaccinations and medical treatment for all dogs, but puppy vaccines are especially important as their immune systems are not fully developed yet, leaving them particularly vulnerable to these dangerous diseases.

