ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Local Artist Demands Answers After New High School Mural is Painted Over

KMJ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kmjnow.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford West High School holds walk through before school starts

Hanford West High School held the ﬁrst day of a planned two-day Walk Through on Monday morning. During the event inside the school gym, students and parents were able to check out the student schedules for the fall semester, have ID photos taken by Newman Garcia Studios, purchase class rings, buy clothing, and sign up for services such as food and transportation, all in one stop.
HANFORD, CA
fresnoalliance.com

City Rolls Out Mobile Shower Unit

In April 2020, the Fresno City Council approved the funding and purchase of a mobile restroom and shower unit meant to serve the unhoused community. The funding was provided by federal CARES Act dollars. For many years, street family members, advocates and members of the Fresno community that have a...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Education
Local
California Education
thesungazette.com

New faces coming to VUSD for 2022-2023 school year

Visalia Unified is kicking off the school year by promoting and hiring staff members for 21 positions. VISALIA—Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) hires old and new staff members to various positions to start off the upcoming school year. The Visalia Unified school year for 2022-2023 will begin on Aug....
VISALIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#School Principal#Highschool#Fresno Unified#Mclane High School#Kmj
KMJ

The Central Valley Mourns the Passing Jack Hannah

(KMJ) – Beloved Valley sports and entertainment star Jack Hannah is being remembered following his passing Sunday morning. Here are the details of death, as released by the Hannah family:. Jack Hannah, beloved husband, father and grandfather, multi-award-winning Western singer-songwriter, minor league baseball pitcher, athletic coach, teacher, and guidance...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Fresno Police Officer Dies In Tragic Bicycle Accident Near Shaver Lake

(KMJ) — The Fresno Police Department has announced the death of one of its own. Officer Steve Hunt was killed in a tragic bicycle accident near Shaver Lake on Saturday. Officer Hunt has been with the Fresno PD since 1989 and was part of the Fresno Police Officers’ Association for the majority of his law enforcement career.
FRESNO, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno: Meet Irresistible Rob

Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno will be sharing with us every other month about their rescue dogs. Rob, along with his little sisters Kim and Kourtney, came to the Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno in pretty bad shape. A kind person noticed seven sickly puppies were being sold on social media. They recognized that these puppies were showing signs of significant illness, and they contacted us for assistance. Sadly, four of the puppies died before we could save them. Kim, Kourtney, and Rob were emaciated and one-third the weight they should have been. Their condition was caused by a combination of Parvovirus and Giardia, both of which can be deadly and both are preventable. We cannot stress enough the importance of providing the proper vaccinations and medical treatment for all dogs, but puppy vaccines are especially important as their immune systems are not fully developed yet, leaving them particularly vulnerable to these dangerous diseases.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
GV Wire

With Local Rents Rising, Fresno Apartment Complex Sells for $82 Million

Ownership of a high-end north Fresno apartment complex changed hands last week in a deal valued at $82 million. Ascent Townhomes, a 248-unit property located on Valentine Avenue near Fig Garden Loop, was sold to an unnamed California-based investor, according to a news release. The property was previously owned by a pair of large estate investment companies.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Local church giving away new shoes and backpacks for kids

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Hills-Tulare St. is holding its second annual ‘Kicks for Kids’ event Saturday, July 30. Campus pastor Brandon Davison says the church will give away 2,000 new shoes, socks and backpacks to families in need. Free haircuts, lunch and counseling will also be available for students.
FRESNO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mega Millions: $4.2M winner in Fresno

Mega Millions officials said someone in Fresno won $4.2 million after the historic weekend drawing. Their ticket had all the winning numbers except for the mega number.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

BBQ Throwdown Comes to Fresno Fairgrounds. Pitmaster Secrets Revealed

Jesse Marquez wanted to create a barbeque competition for guys like him — everyday grillers who love to feed family and friends. “I’m just a barbecue guy. I just like cooking in my backyard, my front yard, you know? I mean, I started off with the kettle grill, just like most people. And I just have a love for cooking,” Marquez, who works as head of security at the fairgrounds said.
FRESNO, CA
mynspr.org

Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds

Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy