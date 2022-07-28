Woman trapped under van after being hit during dispute between 2 men at Tacoma encampment

komonews.com
q13fox.com
Deputies search for driver who pinned person against garage in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Deputies are searching for a suspect after they say he drove through a backyard party in Everett, crashed into a garage and pinned a person between the car and garage. Deputies responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash at a home in the 9700 block of 27th...
MyNorthwest.com
The Crime Corner: Washington State Patrol says lookout for missing person, Domino’s armed robbery
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers the weekend and overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 1:. Lacey Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black and white shoes. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.
KOMO News
Man pins party-goer against garage with SUV at Everett party
EVERETT, Wash. — A driver crashed his SUV into a party-goer Sunday night in Everett. Police said a 59-year-old man started racing his vehicle in circles around a backyard party. He drove over outdoor furniture before targeting the people in attendance. The suspect reportedly pinned a 57-year-old against the...
Over dozen people affected by pepper spray on light rail; suspect still at large
SEATTLE — Over a dozen people were exposed to an irritant spray while aboard the light rail Saturday by a suspect who remains at large, Seattle police confirmed. Officials responded to the station at 501 Royal Brougham Way Saturday afternoon, and Seattle Fire confirmed to KING 5 that it helped 13 people on site flush their eyes out. None of those exposed were transported to a hospital.
Chronicle
Four Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash on State Route 7 in Lewis County on Sunday
A Tacoma woman is facing possible vehicular assault charges after she and three others were injured in a three-vehicle collision on state Route 7 near Coal Canyon on Sunday. The woman, 30-year-old Nicole Hedstrom, was reportedly driving a black 2004 Honda Pilot southbound on state Route 7 behind a blue 2014 Ford Focus when, at 5:15 p.m. near milepost seven, Hedstrom’s vehicle struck the Honda, which struck a 1999 Subaru Legacy that was traveling northbound.
KOMO News
Auburn man arrested after roommate found dead with severe head trauma
AUBURN, Wash. — An argument between Auburn roommates Monday afternoon turned deadly. Auburn police say they were called to the home in the 29000 block of 118th Avenue SE where three people lived at 7:10 p.m. The caller, a woman roommate, called saying one of the men roommates killed...
KOMO News
Captain of ferry who crashed into West Seattle dock resigns from job
SEATTLE — Officials have confirmed the man who captained a ferry last week when it crashed into a West Seattle dock has resigned. The Fauntleroy ferry terminal reopened Thursday after the damaged ferry was able to sail away, but it could be months before investigators determine what caused that ferry to crash while pulling into the terminal in West Seattle.
KOMO News
Witnesses recall chaos in downtown Seattle after gang feud erupted into gunfire in 2020
SEATTLE — Gunshot victims who were hurt during the mass shooting in downtown Seattle in January 2020 on Monday recalled the chaos during their testimony as they talked about being shot and then frantically trying to find safety amid a panicked crowd. Marquise Tolbert, one of two accused gunmen...
KOMO News
Pepper spray released inside southbound light rail, medics respond
SEATTLE - Seattle Firefighters say medics had to evaluate around 10 people Saturday after someone sprayed pepper spray or a similar irritant inside a light rail car. Medics responded to the incident at the Stadium light rail station in the 500 block of S. Royal Brougham Way. Most people walked off the train but a few passengers asked to be evaluated.
lynnwoodtimes.com
73-year-old Edmonds man arrested for allegedly killing wife
EDMONDS, Wash., July 31, 2022 – Friday afternoon Edmonds Police Officers and Detectives responded to a death investigation in the 23400 block of 94th Ave W. An adult female was deceased, and an adult male was detained after calling 911. A team from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab...
KOMO News
One man killed in Tacoma shooting, police searching for a suspect
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police say a 39-year-old man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning. Officers responded to reports of two men shooting at each other in a parking lot in the 5300 block of S. Orchard St around 5:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found an unresponsive...
capitolhillseattle.com
Suspect arrested at gunpoint in 23rd and Union knife attack
A man suffered stab wounds to his head and the assailant was quickly arrested at gunpoint in a knife attack Sunday night in front of the 23rd and Union PCC. Police and Seattle Fire were called to the area of 23rd and Union just after 9 PM to the reported stabbing. According to emergency radio updates, the victim was found with a knife wound to the back of the head and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
KOMO News
Suspect in custody after person shot in Seattle, police say
SEATTLE — Seattle police said one person was in custody after a person was shot and wounded Sunday at a homeless camp. Information about the patient's injury and condition was pending. The suspect was taken into custody although investigators did not immediately say what charges they might file in the case.
KOMO News
Oakley Carlson case: Rally held outside Grays Harbor Co. jail amid dad's upcoming release
ABERDEEN, Wash. — Demonstrators protested on Sunday outside the Grays Harbor County Jail in anticipation of the expected release of the father of Oakley Carlson, who went missing late last year. Many of the protesters said they want to know where the 5-year-old girl is and feel her father,...
Police investigating after teen reports being shot at Magnuson Park
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man showed up at a Seattle hospital on Friday night with a gunshot wound to his back. Officers were called at 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area of Magnuson Park. When officers arrived, they found about...
The Crime Corner: Arrest made after dog dies in extreme heat on balcony
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 29: Man arrested after leaving a dog to die in heat on a balcony, Seattle Police arrest man for attempting to set a propane tank on fire outside a Walgreens, Bonney Lake police take two into custody over an armed robbery, and a woman found dead in Shoreline.
Edmonds man arrested after admitting to murdering wife
An Edmonds man was arrested Friday for the murder of his wife, according to the Edmonds Police Department. At about 5 p.m. on July 29, a 73-year-old man called 911 and said he had attempted to murder his wife in the 23400 block of 94th Avenue West. When officers arrived,...
valleyrecord.com
King County Local Dive: 2 random killings and a drug ring
This episode takes a closer look at charges against a suspect accused of beating a man in a wheelchair to death; a murder charge against a suspect accused of a Fourth of July drive-by shooting death; and a Kent man who faces at least 10 years in prison for drug trafficking ring that distributed heroin, fentanyl and meth in the Puget Sound region.
KOMO News
WSP: Tired driver knocks trailer with boat into a ditch off I-5
FIFE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a tired driver hit a trailer with a boat on northbound I-5 Saturday, knocking the boat into a ditch. The collision happened around 5 p.m. at 70th Ave E in Fife. No injuries were reported and the driver got a ticket for Negligent...
q13fox.com
1 shot, injured at Magnuson Park fireworks party
SEATTLE - An 18-year-old man was shot and injured at a party in Seattle’s Sand Point neighborhood. Officers were called to Magnuson Park late Friday night to reports of shots fired. When they arrived after 11:30 p.m., they say there were around 300 others at the park. Witnesses explained...
